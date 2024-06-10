In photos: Meet the rescuers of stray animals in Cuba

This article was written by Landy Rodríguez Acosta for Periodismo de Barrio, then edited and republished by Global Voices under a media agreement.

In November 2019, a community support group emerged via WhatsApp to protect the health and well-being of stray animals in Artemisa, western Cuba. Without an official name and administrator's profile, their actions were little known. They met occasionally and organized themselves as best they could. By the end of 2020, they were already known in San Antonio de los Baños, Artemisa, as the Animal Protection Team (EPA). They do not receive support from any institution. Their finances are self-managed, based on raffles, charity fairs, and donations from people who are aware of this issue.

One of the most important tasks carried out by the EPA is rescues. A member of the organization has a vehicle to go out in case of any emergency. They assist animals from a veterinary point of view; in so-called “temporary” locations, they are provided with food and shelter, and are monitored until they fully recover, and then they are given up for responsible adoption.

Members of the EPA try to enforce the Animal Welfare Decree-Law. They have even gone to the area police station to report abuses, but on very few occasions are the aggressors fined.