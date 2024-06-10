In photos: Meet the rescuers of stray animals in Cuba

Rescuers arriving with the patient at the veterinarian. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)
This article was written by Landy Rodríguez Acosta for Periodismo de Barrio, then edited and republished by Global Voices under a media agreement.
In November 2019, a community support group emerged via WhatsApp to protect the health and well-being of stray animals in Artemisa, western Cuba. Without an official name and administrator's profile, their actions were little known. They met occasionally and organized themselves as best they could. By the end of 2020, they were already known in San Antonio de los Baños, Artemisa, as the Animal Protection Team (EPA). They do not receive support from any institution. Their finances are self-managed, based on raffles, charity fairs, and donations from people who are aware of this issue.
One of the most important tasks carried out by the EPA is rescues. A member of the organization has a vehicle to go out in case of any emergency. They assist animals from a veterinary point of view; in so-called “temporary” locations, they are provided with food and shelter, and are monitored until they fully recover, and then they are given up for responsible adoption.
Members of the EPA try to enforce the Animal Welfare Decree-Law. They have even gone to the area police station to report abuses, but on very few occasions are the aggressors fined.
Meeting of rescuers. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)
Notes and monitoring of sick animals that must go to the veterinarian. The team is identified by the EPA logo. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)
Affection shown by a rescuer towards her pet. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)
Rescuers arriving with the patient at the veterinarian. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)
The animal, even in the hands of professionals, feels fear, which demonstrates its trauma from mistreatment. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)
A look that conveys uncertainty in the waiting room. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)
Rescuers with a patient who has been receiving treatment for malnutrition for months. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)
The rescuers take pictures to demonstrate that the cures and treatments of the animals are being followed. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)
Veterinarian caution, as not all animals are docile and some tend to bite. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)
Instruments and application of intravenous medications. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)
A look of gratitude, sadness and pain. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)
Paws of hope. Rescued animal. (Photo by Landy Rodríguez Acosta, used with permission.)