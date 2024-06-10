An Orthodox priest in Kazakhstan is trying to open a church independent from the Russian Orthodox Church

The most famous Christian priest in Central Asia, who condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is the former Kazakhstani hieromonk of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), Iakov Vorontsov. At the beginning of the invasion, he publicly spoke about the need for Kazakhstan to withdraw from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to “disengage itself in every possible way from the aggressor.” This military bloc is the heir to the Soviet Warsaw Pact and one of the Kremlin’s foreign policy projects that brought together several post-Soviet countries, including Kazakhstan.

Around 17 percent of Kazakhstan’s population are Orthodox Christians, according to the latest census from 2021. They are governed by the Kazakhstani Metropolitan District, which falls under the control of the ROC, which has been instrumental in justifying the invasion and supporting the Kremlin’s overall war efforts.

In response to his public criticism of the ROC, Vorontsov was gradually “eliminated” from the church by his colleagues, who accused him of “betraying the Russians.” After the dismissal, he posted a scan of the Decree of the Governor of the Astana and Almaty Diocese of the ROC on his Facebook page. This document prohibited him from serving in the priesthood “without the right to wear a pectoral cross, priestly robes and without the right to teach a blessing.” Since then, he has been trying to create the first Orthodox church in Kazakhstan that is independent of the ROC or open a representative office of the Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Despite the fact that its president declares respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Kazakhstan is criticized for frequent cases of “gray imports” of sanctioned goods to Russia. Therefore, the desire of the authorities to continue to be loyal to the country’s “main strategic partner and ally,” Russia, cannot be ruled out. This may also explain the difficulties Vorontsov has faced in the process of opening a new church.

Global Voices conducted a writteninterviewed with Vorontsov about his main complaints about the ROC, the need for a non-Moscow autocephalous (independent) church for Kazakhstani Orthodox Christians, and the struggles he has faced in his attempts to establish it. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Ramil Niyazov-Adyljan (RNA): What are your main complaints against the Russian Orthodox Church?

Иаков Воронцов (ИВ): У меня как христианина, который продолжает быть священником, но является бывшим клириком РПЦ, к религиозной организации Московский Патриархат (даже не к организации в целом, а к её руководству и медийно активным членам) следующие претензии: 1) Предали Христа, извратили Евангелие, исказили православную веру; 2) Лицемерно лгут, будто «Церковь вне политики», при этом активно поддерживают несправедливую жестокую и неспровоцированную агрессию российского государства против Украины и продвигают нарративы российской политической пропаганды, в том числе за пределами Российской Федерации. РПЦ, наряду с российским TV, стала рупором пропаганды; 3) Превратили Церковь в тоталитарную организацию с феодальным укладом. Претензий больше, это лишь самые значимые.

Iakov Vorontsov (IV): As a Christian who continues to be a priest, but is a former cleric of the ROC, I have the following complaints about the religious organization of the Moscow Patriarchate. They are not directed at the organization as a whole, but its leadership and media active members. 1) They betrayed Christ, perverted the Gospel, and distorted the Orthodox faith; 2) They hypocritically lie that “the Church is outside of politics,” while actively supporting the unjust, cruel and unprovoked aggression of the Russian state against Ukraine and promoting the narratives of Russian political propaganda, including outside Russia. The ROC, along with the Russian TV, has become a mouthpiece for propaganda; 3) They turned the church into a totalitarian organization with a feudal structure. There are more complaints, these are just the most significant ones.

RNA: Now you are seeking blessings from the Patriarch of Constantinople to open a branch of another Orthodox church in Kazakhstan. To what extent is freedom of religious activity respected in Kazakhstan?

ИВ: К сожалению, получить совет Константинопольского Патриарха, как правильно поступить в сложившейся ситуации, и его благословение дистанционно (посредством почты) невозможно, а на поездку в Стамбул у меня пока нет ресурсов. Я и несколько моих единоверцев написали письмо президенту Казахстана К-Ж. Токаеву с просьбой поддержать нашу инициативу о создании в Казахстане представительства Константинопольского Патриархата и обратиться к Патриарху Варфоломею. Мы получили ответ от руководства Комитета по делам религий, что государство в нашем обращении к Патриарху участия принимать не будет. В письме нас заверили, что по Закону каждый гражданин вправе инициировать создание религиозного объединения, если имеется достаточное количество сторонников. Нам предложили, согласно требованиям ст. 15 Закона «О религиозной деятельности и религиозных объединениях» РК, подготовить учредительные документы и провести Учредительное собрание. После некоторые из моих единомышленников сообщили мне, что с одними из них беседовали по телефону, а других приглашали на беседу в акимат. В ходе таких бесед их убеждали отказаться от участия в регистрации нашей религиозной общины и внушали, будто я преследую «неблаговидные цели». Кроме этого, со стороны государственных органов возникли другие препятствия, о которых я пока не могу рассказать.

IV: Unfortunately, it is impossible to receive advice from the Patriarch of Constantinople on how to act correctly in the current situation and attain his blessing via post. I do not yet have the resources to travel to Istanbul. Several of my fellow believers and I wrote a letter to the president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a request to support our initiative and appeal to Patriarch Bartholomew. We received a response from the Committee on Religious Affairs that the state would not take part in our appeal. It assured us that every citizen has the right to initiate the creation of a religious association if there are a sufficient number of supporters. We were told to prepare constituent documents and hold a Constituent Assembly, in accordance with the Law On Religious Activities and Religious Associations. Afterwards, some likeminded people told me that the authorities talked to them on the phone, and others were invited to a conversation at the akimat, the regional government office. During these conversations, they were convinced to refuse to participate in the registration of our religious community and were told that I was pursuing “unseemly goals.” In addition, other obstacles arose from government agencies, which I cannot talk about yet.

RNA: At what stage are you in the opening of the autocephalous Orthodox Church?

ИВ: Церковь не может быть создана по инициативе одного человека, потому что Церковь – это семья, община. Поэтому, хоть я и высказывал публично желание создать в Казахстане православное религиозное объединение, независимое от Москвы и свободное от российской политики, я самостоятельно не решался предпринимать в этом направлении никаких действий. Ко мне стали обращаться православные христиане, которые утратили доверие к иерархии РПЦ, с просьбами совершать богослужения и таинства. По ряду независящих от меня причин я как священник не могу удовлетворить их религиозные потребности. Мы стали молиться и думать, как нам быть. Совместно решили подать документы на регистрацию религиозного объединения и в случае положительного ответа ехать в Стамбул и просить Константинопольского Патриарха дать нам совет, к кому из епископов мы можем обратиться, чтобы либо благословил меня служить, либо прислал священника, поскольку мой канонический статус неопределённый. Приняв такое решение, мы приступили к написанию Устава. Два месяца ушло. К настоящему моменту все документы готовы, кроме одного.

IV: The church cannot be created on the initiative of one person, because the Church is a family, a community. Therefore, although I publicly expressed my desire to create an Orthodox religious association in Kazakhstan, independent of Moscow and free from Russian politics, I did not dare to take any action in this direction on my own. Orthodox Christians who had lost confidence in the hierarchy of the ROC began to contact me with requests to perform divine services and sacraments. For a number of reasons beyond my control, I, as a priest, cannot satisfy their religious needs. We began to pray and think about what we should do. We jointly decided to submit documents for registration of a religious association. If the answer is positive, to go to Istanbul and ask the Patriarch of Constantinople to give us advice on which of the bishops we can contact to either bless me to serve or send us a priest, since my canonical status is uncertain. Having made this decision, we began to write the Charter. It took two months. By now, all documents are ready, except one.

RNA: What challenges have you encountered in the process of starting a new church?

ИВ: Среди прочего, мы должны подать для регистрации список граждан-инициаторов религиозного объединения. Это должен быть список не менее 50 граждан Казахстана, являющихся нашими единоверцами, проживающими в том регионе, где подаются документы (Алматы) и имеющими регистрацию в данном населённом пункте. Это требование Закона значительно затрудняет регистрацию. Общину Иисуса Христа с Его 12 апостолами в Казахстане не признали бы религиозным объединением. Значительная часть наших единоверцев, поддерживающих данную инициативу, являются проживающими в Казахстане гражданами других государств – Украины и России, их мы не можем включить в данный список. Пока 50 алматинцев мы не собрали. Трудность в том, что по Закону в Казахстане проповедь и миссионерская деятельность без регистрации запрещены. А собрать 50 единоверцев, не проводя миссионерской проповеди, очень затруднительно (берём в расчёт тот факт, что моих единомышленников мягко запугивают и пытаются настроить против). До настоящего момента ни я, ни мои единомышленники, не решались открыто выступить через социальные сети с призывом к нашим единоверцам объединяться. Во-первых, мы не знаем, не будет ли это противозаконным. Во-вторых, мы православные и мы приучены к подчинению. Инициатива в РПЦ не приветствуется и даже считается греховной. Мы привыкли ждать указаний и распоряжений епископа. Кто-то из нас утратил доверие к иерархии РПЦ, а кто-то, как я, вовсе порвал с ней связь, но преодолеть сформированные данной религиозной организацией стереотипы, а именно инертность и безынициативность, не смогли.