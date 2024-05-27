‘I'm going to promote a symphony’ of languages says Indigenous writer and new member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters

This text, written by Elaíze Farias, was originally published on Amazônia Real's website on April 4, 2024. It is republished here under a partnership agreement with Global Voices, with edits.

The Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL) aims to cultivate the Portuguese language and national literature, and so it is historically significant that the Indigenous writer Ailton Krenak was appointed to the institution to promote what he calls the “Brazilian language.”

Krenak was elected by the members and took up seat number 5 on April 5, 2024. He is the first Indigenous person to join the ABL in its over 120-year history.

”I have started by giving this signal that I'm not going to expand the Lusophony, I am going to promote a symphony [of languages]. This symphony is estimated to represent 180 Indigenous languages,” he said.

Born in Minas Gerais state, Krenak has been an important figure in environmental and Indigenous rights activism since the 1980s, when the dictatorship ended and the country was reopening politically and debating the new federal constitution. Now, at the age of 70, he says he wants to promote native languages with the ABL and, above all, young Indigenous writers.

His books have been translated in 19 countries. One of them, “Ideas to Postpone the End of the World” was translated into Portuguese in Portugal, where it is called “Ideas to Save Humanity.”

Before his inauguration, Ailton Krenak gave an online interview to the Amazônia Real website from his home in the territory of the Krenak people in Minas Gerais state.

Amazônia Real (AR): How did you find out about your appointment?

Ailton Krenak (AK): Eu fui surpreendido com uma nota de jornal, dizendo: ‘Ailton é apontado como favorito para ocupar a cadeira número 5, deixada por José Murilo de Carvalho [historiador, também de Minas Gerais]. Eu falei: ‘Não sou candidato a nada.’ Então, eu fui convidado a entrar na academia. Essa que é a questão. Não empurrei a porta da academia. Fui acolhido de uma maneira muito gentil e cordial por todos aqueles senhores e aquelas senhoras. E uma senhora da estatura de Fernanda Montenegro [atriz] dizer: ‘Eu quero que você venha para a academia, Ailton Krenak.’ Isso para mim é uma convocatória.

I was surprised by a newspaper note saying: “Ailton is tipped as favourite to occupy seat number 5, left by José Murilo de Carvalho [an historian, also from Minas Gerais].’ I said ‘I'm not a candidate for anything.’ So, I was invited to join the Academy. That's the point. I didn't go knocking on the Academy's door. I was welcomed in a very kind and cordial way by all those gentlemen and ladies. And the lady Fernanda Montenegro [an actress] said, ‘I want you to come to the academy, Ailton Krenak.’ That, to me, is a summons.

AR: You will work in an environment that cherishes the Portuguese language. Is it possible to reverse the predominance of this European language [in Brazil], with its colonial roots?

AK: Teve uma eleição. Eu disse que levaria comigo mais de 200 línguas nativas do Brasil e que o português não é uma língua brasileira, é uma língua europeia. Já comecei dando esse sinal de que não vou para lá ampliar a lusofonia. Vou promover uma sinfonia. Essa sinfonia é estimada pelos linguistas em 180 línguas, mas o movimento Indígena e as campanhas dizem que são 305 – existem 305 etnias reconhecidas, nem todas têm a sua língua ativa. Os estudos do Museu Nacional sobre línguas Indígenas cresceram muito. Então, os linguistas Indígenas vão ser meus colegas na ABL para trabalhar a temática da língua materna.

There was an election. I said I would take more than 200 native languages of Brazil with me and that Portuguese is not a Brazilian language, it is a European language. I've started by giving this signal that I'm not going there to expand the Lusophony, I am going to promote a symphony [of languages]. This symphony is estimated by linguists to be around 180 languages, but the Indigenous movement and campaigners say there are 305 – there are 305 recognized ethnicities, not all of which have their own language actively spoken. The National Museum's studies of Indigenous languages have increased greatly. So, Indigenous linguists will be my colleagues at the ABL to work on the theme of mother tongues.

AR: What will be your first actions in the ABL?

AK: Vou promover um evento que tem o significativo título de ‘Língua-Mãe,’ e convocar filólogos Indígenas, pessoas que já produziram vocabulário, dicionário. Joaquim Maná Kaxinawá [professor Indígena do Acre] é doutor em linguística e fez importante trabalho que é produzir uma enciclopédia da língua Huni Kuin. Vou criar uma plataforma para que todas as informações relevantes sobre as línguas originárias possam estar em constante atualização de informações, fatos. Surgindo inclusive para que os especialistas em línguas Indígenas possam despertar as línguas que, por acaso, estejam dormentes. Sei que existe uma ideia clássica de línguas mortas, mas não acredito em línguas extintas. Você pode extinguir fisicamente um povo, a língua não. Estou fazendo isso junto com colegas do Museu Nacional, do Museu da Pessoa (São Paulo), iniciativa de jovens Indígenas que estão nas universidades. Alguns entre eles são linguistas e vão ser importantes colaboradores da plataforma. O que vou fazer lá é criar uma fricção entre as línguas presentes na diversidade cultural do Brasil e o português, que é a língua da Academia.

I will promote an event that has the meaningful name of ‘Mother Tongue,’ and call on Indigenous philologists, people who have already produced vocabulary and dictionaries. Joaquim Maná Kaxinawá [an Indigenous professor from Acre] has a doctorate in linguistics and has done important work in producing an encyclopedia of the Huni Kuin language. I will create a platform so that all relevant information about the native languages can be constantly updated. So that experts in Indigenous languages can revive languages that now happen to be dormant. I know there is a common conception about dead languages, but I don't believe in extinct languages. You can physically extinguish a people, but not a language. I am doing this together with colleagues from the National Museum, [and] the Museum of the Person (São Paulo), [it’s] an initiative of young Indigenous people at university. Some of them are linguists and will be important contributors to the platform. What I will do there is create interactions between the languages present in Brazil's cultural diversity and the Portuguese language, which is the language of the Academy.

AR: Why join the Brazilian Academy of Letters, a literary institution that has always been characterized by elitism?

AK: Você podia me perguntar ‘Ailton, por que você pintou seu rosto de preto na Constituinte 87 e 88’? Modéstia à parte, vou te dizer que não tinha outro para fazer aquilo. Há outro que poderia ir para ABL nesse momento? Historicamente a ABL é realmente elitista. Até 1977 além de elitista, era patriarcal, só tinha homem. Alguns estavam lá porque tinham muito poder político.

You could have asked me ‘Ailton, why did you paint your face black [while speaking] at the Constituent [Assembly] of 1987 and 1988?’ Modesty aside, I'll tell you: there was nobody else to do it. Is there somebody else who could go to the ABL right now? Historically the ABL has been really elitist. Until 1977, as well as being elitist, it was patriarchal, it only had men [members]. Some were there because they were politically powerful.

AR: Is it the distinctions [we make] between terms and lexicons that characterize the Portuguese language as it is spoken in Brazil?

AK: A língua brasileira, o português do Brasil, é muito criativa. Ela tem uma capacidade multicelular de produzir sentidos. É muito interessante. A ABL vem se modernizando e se atualizando em relação à sociedade brasileira. Gilberto Gil está lá dentro. A Heloísa Teixeira, que as pessoas conheciam como Heloísa Buarque. A Lília Schwarcz foi eleita agora, ajudando a trazer temas que estão relacionados com a vida brasileira e que não frequentam aquele ambiente. Da mesma maneira os Indígenas nunca frequentaram aquele ambiente. Somente em 1977 a ABL admitiu a primeira mulher, a Rachel de Queiroz.

The Brazilian language, Brazilian Portuguese, is very creative. It has a great ability to produce meanings. It's very interesting. The ABL has been modernizing and updating itself in relation to Brazilian society. Gilberto Gil is in there. Heloísa Teixeira, who people knew as Heloísa Buarque. Lilia Schwarcz has been elected now, helping to bring up topics that are related to [everyday] Brazilian life and that do not usually come up in the ABL. Similarly, Indigenous people never appeared there. It was only in 1977 that the ABL admitted the first woman, Rachel de Queiroz.

AR: Is it possible to speak of a Brazilian language?

AK: Meu livro ‘Ideias para adiar o fim do mundo’ foi publicado na suposta língua do Brasil, que é o português. [Em Portugal] disseram ‘queremos traduzir o livro para o português.’ Isso significa que os falantes naturais de português consideram que nossa língua é brasileira, não é português. Além de tudo, mudaram o título: ‘Ideias para salvar a humanidade.’

My book ‘Ideas to Postpone the End of the World’ was published in the supposed language of Brazil, which is Portuguese. [In Portugal] they said, “We want to translate the book into Portuguese.” This means that native Portuguese speakers consider our language to be Brazilian, not Portuguese. As well as that, they changed the title to ‘Ideas to Save Humanity.’

AR: Is the ABL prepared to have a dialogue with other worldviews and languages which are different from Brazil's Eurocentric legacy?

AK: A ABL é um espaço de erudição, cordialidade, gentileza, e não tem nada a ver com a ideia castrista. Não é um quartel. É um colégio de pessoas que amam a literatura, as letras, e que têm um compromisso de promover a lusofonia, que tem no Brasil uma expressão de ser o maior país de fala lusófona. Tem mais gente falando português no Brasil do que em Portugal. Uma parte da intelectualidade culta brasileira prefere cuidar da língua portuguesa, mas tem outros milhares de autores, escritores, poetas, geniais, da Tropicália, do Modernismo, de Mário de Andrade (1893–1945), de Oswald de Andrade (1890–1954), de tantos outros, que riscavam a gramática. Eles estavam lanhando a gramática em seu interesse de fricção entre as línguas nativas daqui do continente e as línguas dos povos que vieram na diáspora africana. A literatura modernista é cheia de faíscas de línguas de origem africana e Indígena. Guimarães Rosa (1908–1967) tem um conto com o título “Meu tio, o Iauaretê,” que põe partículas de frases ou orações em línguas Xavante, Krenak, Maxakali, Tupi clássico. O conto é uma fantástica composição onde as línguas Indígenas são distribuídas no corpo do texto como se fossem rastros deixados para o futuro. Ele deixava sinais para um devir linguístico do Brasil onde o português é uma das centenas de línguas.