In Russia, a journalist is detained for ‘apology’ for the Taliban 

On May 7, the well-known 65-year-old Muslim journalist Nadezhda Kevorkova was arrested in Moscow and sent to a pre-trial detention center for two months in a criminal case for “justifying terrorism.” The accusation is based on the two posts on her Telegram channel “Kevorkova.”. The first one was published in 2018, and it is a repost of the text written by Russian journalist Orkhan Dzhemal, who was killed in the Central African Republic a month before Kevorkova’s post.

The second post was written in 2021, and it is related to the so-called justification of the Taliban movement, which is still recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia, despite the rapidly growing bilateral trade and political ties between Russia and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. A week later, Kevorkova was added to the list of terrorists and extremists, severely curtailing her social, economic, and political rights. In 2021, Kevorkova published three Taliban related posts on her channel — it is not yet clear which one of them is being used to prosecute her. One of them discussed how Russian authorities secretly helped the Taliban, and used the threat of terrorism abroad to justify its repressive policies at home.

Kevorkova is famous in Russia and beyond as a journalist and author of the documentary series called “Jihad of Russian Literature,” which explored the attitudes of Russian writers toward Islam, and three books about the situation in Palestine. In 2010, Nadezhda Kevorkova was nominated for the International Women of Courage Award issued by the US Departmetn of State.

Global Voices spoke with her colleague, political commentator, and editor-in-chief of the “Poistine” magazine Ruslan Aysin about the reasons for Kevorkova's detention, increasing repressions against journalists and activists in Russia, and how one can go to prison for “justifying” the Taliban. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Ramil Niyazov-Adyljan (RNA): Kevorkova’s detention has drawn the attention of the entire Russian-speaking Islamic media space. What is the importance of her activities for Russian speaking Muslims living in post-Soviet states?

Руслан Айсин (РА): Надежда Кеворкова журналист высочайшего уровня, хорошо известная за пределами Российской Федерации. Она была во многих горячих точках от Афганистана, Ирака, Ирана, Палестины, Ливана и до африканских стран. Делала блестящие репортажи на английском и русском языках. Прославлена она еще и тем, что отстаивала интересы мусульман, трудовых мигрантов, просто угнетённых людей, журналистов, политических активистов. Деятельно участвовала во всевозможных таких акциях по отстаиванию интересов мусульман по всему миру. Мусульманское сообщество очень гордилось ею, она была близким другом убитого российского журналиста Орхана Джемаля, являлась ученицей Гейдара Джемаля, известного исламского мыслителя, общественного деятеля. Надежда приняла Ислам. Много времени уделяла вопросам политической субъектности мусульман. Из под ее пера вышло три книги про Палестину, которые переведены на ряд языков.

Ruslan Aysin (RA): Nadezhda Kevorkova is a journalist of the highest level. She is well-known outside of Russia. She has visited and reported from many hot spots in Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, and African countries. She has made brilliant reports in English and Russian. She is also famous for defending the interests of Muslims, migrant workers, simply oppressed people, journalists, and political activists. She has actively participated in all kinds of actions that were organized to defend the interests of Muslims around the world. The Muslim community was very proud of her. She was a close friend of the murdered Russian journalist Orkhan Dzhemal and was a student of Geydar Dzhemal, a famous Islamic thinker and public figure. Nadezhda converted to Islam. She devoted a lot of time to issues of the political subjectivity of Muslims. She has written three books about Palestine, which have been translated into several languages.

RNA: She is accused of “justifying terrorism” based solely on reposts in her Telegram channel. How can someone be detained for posting about the Taliban in Russia, which has been constantly hosting Taliban delegations for the last couple of years?

РА: К сожалению, ту статью, которую ей инкриминируют: 205 часть 2 Уголовного кодекса Российской Федерации «об оправдании терроризма» – абсолютно абсурдна в отношении неё. Во первых, она журналист и имеет профессиональное право для того, чтобы писать о том, что происходит, и она это делала. Во-вторых, один из эпизодов обвинения состоит в том, что якобы она сделала репост статьи Орхана Джемаля. Написал он ее в 2010 году. Материал про события в Нальчике 2005 года, когда вооружённые люди восстали против властей в этой Кабардино-Балкарской республики. Дело было нашумевшим. Орхан об этом писал. Статья не была запрещенной. Надежда Кеворкова тоже освещала это дело. В деле было очень много нарушений, силовики посадили людей, которые вообще не имели никакого отношения к этому событию. Второй эпизод – оправдание деятельности движения «Талибан». При этом они уже по факту признаны как правительство Афганистана. Находятся в хороших взаимоотношениях с Россией. Талибы участвуют во всевозможных мероприятиях, на высоком уровне встречаются с министром иностранных дел РФ Сергеем Лавровым. Всевозможные экономические форумы проходят с их участием. В Казани на днях будет проходить ХV Международный экономический форум «Россия – Исламский мир: Kazan Forum», куда они тоже приглашены. В Татарстане работает торговое представительство Талибов. Имеются тесные взаимоотношения торговые, экономические и политические. Министр иностранных дел Лавров говорил о том, что талибы не являются террористической организацией, пресс-секретарь Путина Песков тоже неоднократно говорил об этом. Поэтому абсурдность и идиотизм всей этой обвинительной риторики очевидны для всех. Видимо, эти слабые уголовные эпизоды выбраны просто для того, чтобы её быстро посадить. А какая там статья уже неважно. Как говорили во времена Сталина: был бы человек, а статья найдётся.

RA: Unfortunately, she is charged with the 205th Article of the Criminal Code of Russia, which is related to “the justification of terrorism.” These allegations are absolutely absurd. First of all, she is a journalist and has the professional right to write about what is happening, and she did it. Secondly, one of the episodes of the accusation is that she allegedly reposted an article by Orhan Dzhemal. He wrote it in 2010. The material was about the events [in the capital of Kabardino-Balkaria] Nalchik in 2005 when a group of armed people rebelled against the authorities in Kabardino-Balkaria. It drew a lot of media attention. Orhan wrote about this event. The article was not officially prohibited by the authorities. Nadezhda Kevorkova also covered this case. There were a lot of violations in it. The security forces imprisoned people who had nothing to do with it. The second episode is a justification for the activities of the Taliban movement, who are already de-facto recognized as the government of Afghanistan. They have good relations with Russia. The Taliban participate in all sorts of events and meet at a high level with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. All kinds of economic forums are held with their participation. They are participating in the the 15th International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum,” which was held in Kazan [Russia] from May 14–19. The Taliban has a trade mission in Tatarstan. There are close trade, economic, and political relationships. Lavrov said that the Taliban are not a terrorist organization. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov also repeatedly said this. Therefore, the absurdity and idiocy of all this accusatory rhetoric is obvious to everyone. Apparently, these weak criminal episodes were chosen simply to quickly imprison her. It doesn’t matter what article it is. As they said during the rule of the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin: if only there was a person, there would be an article [to charge that person with it].

RNA: Do you have any theories about the true reason for her detention? Can you comment on the rumors that she is being persecuted for her vocal pro-Palestinian position?

РА: Я думаю, что есть несколько причин её задержания. Это совокупность различных претензий, скажем, со стороны власти к ней. Ее позиция не согласуется с линией партии. Она принципиально отстаивала интересы угнетенных и притесненных, беззащитных журналистов, политических активистов. А в России сейчас это, конечно, преступление. Более того, она имела свою точку зрения на многие события, которые, в большинстве своём, расходились с позицией российских властей. Пропалестинская информационная и правозащитная деятельность Надежды Кеворковой тоже могли стать причиной ареста. Хотя Россия осуждает Израиль и поддерживает создание палестинского государства, но Москва сегодня может говорить так, а завтра поступить противоположным образом. Надежда как стояла на своём, так и стоит до сих пор. Плюс ко всему Надежда являлась лидером общественного мнения, а в России сейчас все, кто являются таковыми, но при этом не поют в общем провластном хоре, рассматриваются как персоны нон-грата. И маховик репрессий, который сейчас активно раскручивается в России, сметает всех на своём пути.

RA: I think there are several reasons for her detention. Her position does not agree with the party line. She fundamentally defended the interests of the oppressed people, defenseless journalists, and political activists. In contemporary Russia, of course, this is a crime. Moreover, she had her point of view on many events, which, for the most part, diverged from the position of the Russian authorities. Nadezhda Kevorkova’s pro-Palestinian information and human rights activities could also have been the reason for her arrest. Although Russia condemns Israel and supports the creation of a Palestinian state, Moscow can say this today and act in the opposite manner tomorrow. She stood her ground and still stands today. Plus, Nadezhda was a leader of public opinion, and in modern-day Russia now everyone who shapes public opinion but does not sing in the general pro-government choir is considered persona non grata. And the flywheel of repression, which is now actively spinning up in Russia, sweeps away everyone in its path.

RNA: Is the persecution of a Muslim journalist known throughout Russia part of some big nationalist turn in modern Russia? Why would the Russian authorities, who have declared “war on the West,” spoil their reputation in front of the global majority?

РА: Тут можно сказать одно: российские власти не действуют руководствуясь логикой. У таких репрессий есть свой алгоритм, который не согласуется с общей политической логикой. Его достаточно тяжело остановить. Действительно, тренд на шовинизм, русский национализм, исламофобию, ксенофобию в России присутствует давно. Такие люди как Надежда с независимым суждением воспринимаются как чуждые, как инородные. Формально, конечно, ссориться с мусульманским миром России сейчас политически невыгодно. Но! Если бы политика Москвы была рациональной, осмысленной, то эти доводы можно было бы принять, но здесь, как мы видим, они не обращает на это внимание. Это не вопрос идеологии. Здесь другое – некое безумие. Им пронизано все в России сейчас. Но будем надеяться на лучшее, на ее скорейшее освобождение. Надежда – волевая и стойкая женщина. Она много раз это доказывала. Ну, а наша задача – содействовать всеми силами, чтобы правда и справедливость восторжествовали.