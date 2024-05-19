The jury from Moldova gave highest points to Ukraine during Eurovision 2024

Independent Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker wrote about what Moldova was proud of during the latest Eurovision contest. Global Voices translated the article, edited it for clarity and republished with permission from Newsmaker.

Even if Moldova did not make it to the final of Eurovision 2024, viewers and the jury from Moldova had the opportunity to vote for participants from other countries. Viewers and the jury from Moldova awarded the maximum number of points — 12 points each — to the performance of representatives from the neighboring country, Ukraine.

According to information from the Eurovision website, at the 2024 music contest, viewers from Moldova gave Ukraine 12 points, Israel 10, Sweden 8, Croatia 7, France 6, Switzerland 5, Italy 4, Greece 3, Ireland 2, and Armenia 1.

The jury from Moldova gave Ukraine 12 points, Italy 10, Croatia 8, Switzerland 7, France 6, Lithuania 5, Portugal 4, Israel 3, Luxembourg 2, and Sweden 1.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took place from May 7 to May 11 in Malmö, Sweden.

This year, Switzerland won. The country was represented by the artist Nemo with the song “The Code” about a non-binary identity.

Croatia, represented by Baby Lasagna with the song “Rim Tim Tagi Dim,” took the second place.

Ukraine, represented by the performers alyona alyona & Jerry Heil with the song “Teresa & Maria,” took the third place.

Singer Natalia Barbu, who represented Moldova this year, did not manage to make it to the final of the Eurovision contest.

The best result that Moldova has ever achieved at Eurovision was in 2017. At that time, the group Sunstroke Project with the song “Hey Mamma” took the third place.