Translating Taiwanese queer sci-fi literature into Spanish: Interview with Alberto Poza Poyatos

Taiwanese literature is finally getting international recognition after years of often being presented as a branch of Chinese literature in global book fairs and publishing house catalogues. This is mostly thanks to a combined effort of Taiwanese cultural institutions, and to a new generation of translators who focus on Taiwanese literature. The result is the emergence of a number of Taiwanese literature collections in non-Taiwanese publishing houses, some of which publish only books from Taiwan.

To unpack this “discovery” of Taiwanese literature in translation, Global Voices interviewed Alberto Poza Poyatos,who is an Assistant Professor of East Asian Studies at the Autonomous University in Madrid and a predoctoral researcher at the Open University of Catalonia. His academic interests include queer sinophone literatures, critical theory and translation.

The interview was conducted over email in Spanish.

Filip Noubel (FN): What was your own journey of learning Chinese and eventually translating Taiwanese literature into Spanish?

Alberto Poza Poyatos (APP): Como cualquier otro estudiante de chino bien sabrá, el viaje está lejos de haber terminado, pero publicar una traducción supone un hito muy importante en el trayecto. Mi experiencia con el chino es una historia de casualidades. Yo entré a la universidad a estudiar árabe, pero la ilusión con la que los profesores enseñaban las asignaturas del área de China me sedujo y la casualidad quiso que en ese año se inaugurase un grado específico en Estudios de Asia. Junto con una amiga, decidimos inscribirnos en la primera promoción y dar prioridad al chino. Al tercer año, conseguí una plaza para ir de intercambio a Taiwán. Como todo el mundo, yo quería haber ido a Pekín, pero mi nota me lo impidió. La casualidad me mandó a la NTU en Taipéi, un lugar del que lo único que sabía era que no hacía frío. Nada más al llegar, Taiwán me maravilló. La gente, la comida y los paisajes son un gusto absoluto, pero en aquel momento mi investigación no tenía nada que ver con la literatura taiwanesa y mi interés permaneció entretenido en lo que podría llamarse un hedonismo anecdótico. La cosa cambió cuando, unos años después de aquella primera estancia en Taiwán, mientras avanzaba por los pasillos de la biblioteca de SOAS dirección al dichoso Siku Quanshu 四庫全書 me encontré por casualidad con el libro de Fran Martin Angelwings: Contemporary Queer Fiction from Taiwan. Aquí terminaron las casualidades. Esa noche estaba buscando el Siku Quanshu, pero yo ya llevaba tiempo buscando mi sexualidad en Londres y leí Angelwings como si se hubiera escrito para mí. Enseguida di con Membranas de Chi Ta-wei (紀大衛), con las historias de vampiresas de Hong Ling (洪凌), con Pai Hsien-yung (白先勇) y con Qiu Miaojin (邱妙津). Leí todo lo que encontré con mucho más consuelo que sorpresa, y la emoción de haber encontrado gente como yo en la otra punta del mundo me obligó a cambiar mis intereses académicos. Traducir a Ta-wei significa haber pasado de ser su fan a ser su colega y tener la oportunidad de reescribir una de las obras con las que yo hice sentido del mundo como mundo globalizado.

Alberto Poza Poyatos (APP): As any student of Chinese knows well, the journey is far from over, but publishing a translation is a very important milestone on that journey. My experience with the Chinese language is a story of coincidences. I entered the university to study Arabic, but the enthusiasm of the professors teaching Chinese studies seduced me. Besides, totally by chance, a specific degree in Asian Studies opened up that year. Together with a friend, we decided to sign up for the first promotion and decided to prioritize Chinese. In my third year, I was given the possibility of going on an exchange program to Taiwan. Like everyone else, I would have liked to go to Beijing, but my grades prevented me from doing so. Chance sent me to the National Taiwan University (NTU) in Taipei. The only thing I knew about Taiwan was that it wasn't cold. As soon as I arrived, Taiwan amazed me. The people, the food and the landscapes are an absolute delight, but at the time my research had nothing to do with Taiwanese literature. So my interest remained entertained by what could be called anecdotal hedonism. Things changed when, a few years after that first stay in Taiwan, as I was walking through the corridors of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) library in London towards the blessed 18th century classic Siku Quanshu (四庫全書, or Complete Library of the Four Treasuries) I fell upon Fran Martin‘s book “Angelwings: Contemporary Queer Fiction from Taiwan.” The coincidences ended here. That night I was searching for Siku Quanshu, but I had already been searching for my sexuality in London for some time and I read Angelwings as if it had been written for me. I immediately found a series of queer literature books: “Membranes” by Chi Ta-wei (紀大衛) “Membranes,” Hong Ling (洪凌)'s vampire stories by Hong Ling (洪凌)’ , and novels by Pai Hsien-yung (白先勇) and Qiu Miaojin (邱妙津). I read everything I found with much more comfort than surprise, and the excitement of having found people like me on the other side of the world made me change my academic interests. Translating Ta-wei means having gone from being his fan to being his colleague and having the opportunity to rewrite one of the works with which I made sense of the world as a globalized world.

FN: What were the main challenges of translating from a largely non-gendered language to a very gendered one? Did you encounter challenges with your editor, publisher, literary critics in the process?

APP: Lo cierto es que la casa editorial Egales ha mostrado una gran generosidad y tolerancia al riesgo durante la revisión de mi propuesta porque sin duda el mayor reto de esta traducción ha sido el de lidiar con la incertidumbre. Una incertidumbre que surge de la naturaleza queer de la novela, pero también de su contexto futurista y de su condición traducida. Mi objetivo ha sido el de preservar todas las incertidumbres posibles entendiendo que son estos espacios de no saber los que generan la condición de posibilidad de imaginar un futuro distinto del presente. En términos concretos esto se refleja en un uso de la flexión de género ‘-x’ para cíborgs, en el uso del femenino como neutro colectivo y en una intermitencia entre el pasado y el presente en los tiempos verbales. No he querido asumir que a finales de siglo el sistema sexo género será binario, ni he querido asumir que una máquina sin rostro o sin interacción con humanas puede tener un género concebible desde la España del 2024. Tampoco he querido imponer la presencia masculina en una novela en la que no aparecen personajes humanos masculinos y la reproducción sexual resulta prescindible. He preferido utilizar las herramientas creativas que el idioma me permite para conservar el mayor espacio de indeterminación posible, todo ello sin perder de vista el sentido político de la obra. Precisamente es en su sentido donde encuentro el elemento queer de la obra. En origen, Membranas es un intento ficcionado por imaginar, desde el Taiwán de 1995, cómo sería un futuro queer: una maternidad queer, una soledad queer… He considerado que traducir este sentido pasaba por replantear la pregunta para el contexto actual español: ¿Cómo sería un futuro queer pensado desde la España de 2024? Ni Ta-wei tenía la respuesta en 1995 ni yo la tengo ahora, por eso animar la duda y conservar abiertas las incertidumbres que nos permiten pensarla de forma creativa me resultaba más interesante, y quizá también más importante, que respetar unas normas gramaticales temerosas de su propia contingencia. Por retomar tu pregunta, probablemente me decantaría por pensar la traducción como una revitalización del sentido.

APP: The truth is that Egales publishers have shown great generosity and tolerance for taking risks during the review of my proposal, because, without a doubt, the greatest challenge of this translation has been dealing with uncertainty. This uncertainty arises from the queer nature of the novel, but also from its futuristic context and its translated condition. My goal has been to preserve all possible uncertainties, understanding that it is these spaces of not knowing that generate the condition of possibility of imagining a future different from the present. In concrete terms, this is reflected in a use of gender inflection ‘-x’ for cyborgs, in the use of the feminine as a collective neuter, and in an intermittency between past and present in verbal tenses. I do not want to assume that, at the end of the century, the sex-gender system will be binary. I also don't want to assume that a machine without a face or without interaction with humans can have a gender conceivable in the context of 2024 Spain. Nor do I want to impose a male presence in a novel in which male human characters don't appear, and where sexual reproduction is dispensable. I prefer to use the creative tools that language gives me to preserve the greatest possible space of indeterminacy, but without losing sight of the political meaning of the novel. It is precisely in this sense where I find the queer element of the work. Originally, “Membranas” is a fictional attempt to imagine, from the Taiwan of 1995, what a queer future would be like: a queer motherhood, a queer loneliness… I have considered that translating this meaning involved reframing the question for the current Spanish context: What would a queer future be like, from the perspective of the Spain of 2024? Chi Ta-wei didn't have the answer in 1995, and I don't have it now, so encouraging doubt and keeping the uncertainties that allow us to think about it creatively was more interesting to me, and perhaps also more important, than respecting grammatical rules that are afraid of their own contingency. To return to your question, I would probably prefer to think of translation as a revitalization of meaning.

FN: How was the book received in Spain? Will it travel to South America?

APP: A día de hoy la recepción ha sido buena y con toda probabilidad agotaremos la primera edición en menos tiempo del esperado. Egales es una editorial muy afianzada en el ámbito literario LGTBIQA+ y ha conseguido posicionar el libro de tal manera que sea visible y llegue a la mayoría de lectores de este tipo de libros. Ahora los esfuerzos están en atraer un público también minoritario pero más desconocido para nosotros: los lectores de ciencia ficción o de literatura asiática en general. El interés académico también es digno de mención. Es curioso que en las primeras semanas de su publicación, y a raíz de una participación en una conferencia sobre filología queer y trans en la Universidad de Cambridge, algunas alumnas y profesoras británicas han mostrado interés en saber más sobre las licencias creativas que se han utilizado para traducir las cuestiones de género en un idioma tan explícito como es el español. Es de esperar que surjan intereses similares entre las estudiantes de universidades españolas. Además, este verano Ta-wei pasará por la Feria del Libro de Madrid y confiamos en que su presencia en este evento y en las actividades que estamos organizando para dar a conocer el libro y promover conversaciones en torno a los temas que trata sirvan para que la traducción pueda cruzar el charco y presentarse en la Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara en México. Estoy seguro de que Membranas tendrá recorrido también en el continente americano.

APP: To date the reception has been good and in all likelihood we will sell out the first edition in less time than expected. Egales is a publisher well established in the LGTBQ+ literary field and has managed to position the novel in such a way that it is visible and reaches the majority of readers of this type of book. Now efforts are made to attract an audience that is also a minority, but one that we know less: readers of science fiction or of Asian literature in general. The academic interest is also worth mentioning. Curiously, in the first weeks of its publication, and following participation in a conference on queer and trans philology at the University of Cambridge, some British students and professors have shown interest in knowing more about the creative licenses that have been used to translate gender issues into a language as explicit as Spanish. It is to be expected that similar interests will emerge among students in Spanish universities. In addition, this summer Ta-wei will be visiting the Madrid Book Fair and we trust that his presence at this event and in the activities we are organizing to publicize the book and promote conversations around the topics it deals with will help the translation to cross the pond and be presented at the Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico. I am sure that “Membranas” will also have a run on the American continent.

FN: China is much more present than Taiwan in the Spanish cultural landscape. Are things changing?

APP: Estás en lo cierto. El ámbito cultural sinófono en España sigue girando en gran medida en torno a China, sus instituciones para la promoción de la cultura y los Estudios Chinos universitarios. También es cierto que en España existe un público interesado por los movimientos sociales, por el feminismo queer y por la ecología para quienes es difícil encontrar productos sinófonos que satisfagan su curiosidad. Lugares como Taiwán son el productor y el intermediario ideal para este público. Hace pocos días, en la inauguración del Instituto Confucio de la Universidad de Sevilla, unas profesoras llevaron a cabo una protesta en contra de lo que consideraban una amenaza para la libertad de cátedra y una cooptación de los estudios universitarios en favor de los intereses de China. Esto demuestra que existe una consciencia de la necesidad de discursos alternativos, periféricos que suplementen o incluso contradigan el discurso monolítico de lo chino. En este sentido, el ámbito de lo queer comparte una afinidad estructural con lo sinófono que podría resultar muy productiva. Ambos discursos surgen con la intención de desplazar el foco de interés hacia lo marginal y desnaturalizar identidades que se habían concebido como inamovibles, ya sean de índole sexual o nacional. Teniendo en cuenta el potencial de esta combinación, es una lástima que las instituciones que tienen la posibilidad de apostar por el binomio queer+sinófono tiendan a hacerlo tímidamente y a destiempo.