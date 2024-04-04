Navigating misconceptions and supporting Gaza from Taiwan

While Taiwan demonstrated official and societal support for Ukraine in the days following the full-scale invasion by Russia, reactions to Israel's war in Gaza have been and remain much more subdued. Most responses endorse the policies of the Israeli government, including within Taiwanese society. However, there are a few Taiwanese, mostly activists, who show support for Palestinians in general, and Gazans in particular.

To unpack those narrative from a Gazan perspective, Global Voices interviewed Dr. Hazem Almassry, a Palestinian native of Gaza. Dr. Almassry holds a Ph.D. in social research and cultural studies and currently lives in Taiwan.

The interview was edited for brevity and clarity.

Global Voices (GV): How do you perceive the evolving perceptions in Taiwan regarding the Palestinian cause and the ongoing events in Gaza?

Hazem Almassry (HA): As a Palestinian academic from the Gaza Strip residing in Taiwan, I have observed a notable shift in perceptions regarding the Palestinian cause. While Taiwan historically aligned closely with Western bloc countries, including supporting Israel, recent atrocities and the ongoing violence in Gaza have prompted a reassessment of attitudes towards the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. Taiwanese people have begun to express greater sympathy and solidarity with Palestinians, especially considering the scale of suffering inflicted on civilians, including children. This shift is evident in public discourse, social media, and grassroots activism across Taiwan. There is a growing recognition of the injustices faced by Palestinians and a desire to stand in solidarity with them. While Taiwan's official diplomatic stance may align with the West, the evolving perceptions among Taiwanese population reflect a broader global trend towards greater awareness and empathy for the Palestinian struggle.

GV: In light of the current events, what are some common misconceptions or misunderstandings about Gaza and its people that you aim to address through your work and advocacy?

HA: In my work and advocacy, I aim to address common misconceptions and misunderstandings about Gaza and its people that persist in global discourse. For example, there's often a conflation of resistance against occupation with terrorism, leading to the demonization of Palestinian resistance movements. I aim to contextualize resistance within the broader struggle for self-determination and human rights, challenging simplistic narratives that delegitimize legitimate forms of resistance. Another misconception is that Gaza is solely a humanitarian crisis, devoid of cultural richness and resilience. While the humanitarian situation is dire, Gaza is also home to a vibrant society with a rich history, cultural heritage, whose resilient people strive for normalcy despite the challenges. Furthermore, there's a misconception that the Gaza blockade is solely for security reasons. While security concerns are cited as justification, the blockade has severe humanitarian consequences, limiting access to essential goods, services, and opportunities, exacerbating poverty and unemployment. This does not stop there. Some people believe that Gazans depend solely on humanitarian aid and lack agency. However, they are resourceful and resilient, finding ways to survive and rebuild despite severe challenges.

GV: As a researcher in social and cultural studies, how do you see the role of cultural identity and heritage in the resilience of the Palestinian people?

HA: I view cultural identity and heritage as foundational elements in the resilience and resistance of the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza. Gazans draw strength from their rich cultural identity and heritage, serving as sources of collective memory, pride, and solidarity. Cultural identity is crucial in shaping the Palestinian narrative and sense of belonging. Cultural heritage serves as resistance against attempts to erase Palestinian identity. Preserving traditions like music, dance, cuisine, and storytelling is an act of defiance against occupation and oppression. In Gaza, where movement and access to resources are restricted, cultural activities serve as avenues for expression, connection, and empowerment. Artistic expression, including visual arts, literature, and theatre, becomes a powerful tool for resistance, allowing Palestinians to amplify their voices, assert their rights, and challenge dominant narratives. Furthermore, cultural identity and heritage provide a sense of continuity and hope for future generations, instilling pride in Palestinian history and heritage. Despite displacement, dispossession, and occupation, Gazans remain deeply rooted in their cultural traditions, committed to preserving their heritage for future generations. As a researcher, I recognize the importance of cultural identity and heritage in shaping resilience and resistance among Palestinians in Gaza. Exploring these interactions provides insights into the complex intersections of culture, politics, and power, showing how cultural expression becomes is form of survival and resistance against oppression.

GV: How do you perceive the intersections between the genocides against Gazans and Uyghur Muslims in their struggle for recognition and support? This is particularly relevant in light of China expressing support for Palestine and advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza.

HA: The intersections between the genocides against Gazans and Uyghur Muslims highlight broader themes of injustice, oppression, and international solidarity against state-sponsored violence and discrimination. Both the Palestinian and Uyghur struggles involve systemic human rights abuses by state actors — Israel in the case of Gaza and China in the case of Xinjiang. These abuses include mass arbitrary detention, forced labor, cultural and religious suppression, and other forms of persecution. Despite different contexts and actors, there are notable parallels between the two. Both face marginalization, discrimination, and violence based on their ethnic, religious, and national identities. There are concerted efforts to erase or undermine cultural and religious heritage, as seen in the destruction of mosques and cultural sites in Xinjiang, and the targeting of cultural institutions in Gaza. Furthermore, the struggles of both populations highlight the inadequacy of international responses to gross human rights violations. Despite widespread condemnation and calls for action, meaningful steps to hold perpetrators accountable and provide justice for victims have been limited. This reflects broader power interplays and geopolitical considerations that prioritize political and economic interests over human rights and justice. China's support for Palestine and advocacy for a Gaza ceasefire underscores the complex and sometimes contradictory nature of international relations. While China may position itself as a champion of Palestinian rights for strategic reasons or to bolster its international image, its record of human rights abuses in Xinjiang raises questions about the sincerity of its advocacy and the consistency of its principles. Ultimately, the intersections between the genocides against Gazans and Uyghur Muslims highlight the urgent need for solidarity and action in defense of human rights, dignity, and justice for all oppressed peoples.

GV: How do you navigate the challenges of being an academic and advocate for Gaza while living outside of the region, and how do you think your work can contribute to raising awareness and fostering understanding of the situation in Gaza on a global scale?

HA: As an academic and Gaza advocate living abroad, navigating the challenges involves balancing academic rigor with activism, while being mindful of the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the issue. I leverage my academic expertise to conduct rigorous research on Gaza, drawing on diverse sources for nuanced analysis. Publishing scholarly articles and reports, I contribute to the academic discourse and provide evidence-based knowledge to policymakers, activists, and the public. I also actively engage in public outreach and advocacy to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the broader Palestinian struggle. This includes speaking at conferences, organizing events, writing op-eds, and utilizing social media to amplify Palestinians voices and share information globally. Furthermore, I collaborate with academics, activists, humanitarian organizations, and grassroots movements working on Gaza-related issues to leverage collective expertise and resources. Through building partnerships and networks we amplify our impact and advocate for change at all levels. Meanwhile, I strive to educate others about the historical context, political interactions, and human rights implications of the situation in Gaza, fostering empathy and solidarity. Overall, I aim to bridge the gap between theory and practice, scholarship and activism, while centering the voices and experiences of those most affected by the crisis.

