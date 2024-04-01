13th time’s a charm? African Games close in Ghana

Accra, the capital of Ghana, became the focal point of African sporting prowess as the 13th African Games unfolded on March 8. President Nana Akufo-Addo‘s warm reception of athletes from 54 African nations symbolized the spirit of unity and competition that defines this prestigious multi-sport event.

Despite a year's delay, the event came to life with a grandeur befitting its status as the premier multi-sport event in Africa. With a budget ranging between USD 195–250 million, Ghana has spared no expense in ensuring a memorable and successful tournament that captivated audiences worldwide.

The Games serve as a vital platform for both amateur and aspiring professional athletes to showcase their talent. Moreover, they have played a crucial role in fostering the development of modern sports infrastructure across the African continent, with success stories in nations such as Morocco and South Africa.

Over 5,000 athletes from the 54 African countries took part in 29 different sports disciplines in the events that ran from March 8–24. The Games also served as a qualifying avenue for badminton, cycling, table tennis, tennis, triathlon and wrestling for African athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Evolution of the African Games

The African Games have a rich history dating back to the inaugural edition in 1965. Held in Brazzaville, Congo, this event saw 2,500 athletes from 30 African states competing in what would become a continental multi-sport spectacle.

Despite enduring challenges stemming from civil strife and logistical complexities between 1969 and 1987, the Games persevered, maintaining their quadrennial cycle. Originally called the All Africa Games, they were renamed the African Games in 2015; the event held special significance in Brazzaville in the same year, marking its golden anniversary.

African Union’s commitment

In August 2018, the African Union signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), the body entrusted with organizing and managing the African Games in collaboration with the Association of African Sports Confederation.

The MOA outlined the objectives of the Games as being “to improve the quality and competitiveness of the African Games and participating athletes … improve revenue, sponsorship and marketing of the Games.” Further, the Games would be used as a “preparatory and qualifier for the Olympic Games and other international competitions.”

The AU Commission also hoped to promote harmony and synergies of actions within the African sports movement, ensuring the Games are the “arena for the best athletes on the continent — as a symbol of unity and cooperation. Under the auspices of the African Union Sports Council Secretariat, the African Union supported the Ghanaian bid to host the Games, naming 2024 as “Africa’s Year of Sporting Excellence.”

Breeding ground for winners

Serving as a springboard for future champions, the Games have offered budding athletes a peek into the global stage, and what it entails.

For instance, Cameroonian track and field athlete Françoise Mbango Etone won her first-ever gold medal at the 1999 African Games in Johannesburg, South Africa. She went on to win two Olympic gold medals, breaking a record in women’s triple jump too. South African swimmer Chad Le Clos was 19 years old when he competed at the 2011 African Games in Maputo, Mozambique, picking up five gold medals in the event. One year later, he secured a gold medal in the 200-meter butterfly at the 2012 London Olympics. He went on to have an illustrious career picking up 16 gold medals in the World Championships, seven gold at the Commonwealth Games and silverware in other tournaments. Julius Yego of Kenya won his first major gold medal at the African Games in Maputo in 2011 in the javelin throw category. “Mr. YouTube,” as he’s popularly known, was able to use the Games to launch into one of the most successful careers of non-running athletes from Kenya and Africa to set an African record.

Like Mbango, Le Clos and Yego above, many African athletes have moved from unknowns to greatness after developing skills and gathering experience at the African Games, and this year’s Games were no exception.

The Games also debuted cricket and mixed martial arts, with the latter played as a demonstration sport. This means there were no medals won, as mixed martial arts looks to be included in future Olympic Games.

Public perceptions about this year’s edition

The just-concluded African Games in Accra, Ghana, were not without their hurdles. Postponed from September 2023 to March 2024 because of a dispute over marketing rights, the event faced additional challenges amid Ghana's economic struggles, characterized by soaring inflation rates and currency devaluation. The Ghanaian economy has been performing dismally, with inflation hitting a high of 40 percent in 2023, and currently ranging in the 20 percentile, while the Ghanaian cedi took a huge beating this March, diminishing the country’s foreign reserves, and was declared the “third-worst performing currency in Africa” by Bloomberg Africa. The high inflation affected food prices and related costs of the Games. The huge costs incurred and the state of the economy have seen critics wonder whether it was worth hosting the Games.

Criticism from certain quarters, including former Ghanaian President John Mahama, underscores the complexity and nuances surrounding hosting such mega-events in the face of economic challenges. Ghanaian economist Daniel Anem Ameteye noted that the Games came at the wrong time, saying, “… [I]t would not be prudent to host the Games.”

A number of journalists and pundits also shared their sentiments on X (formerly Twitter). Muftawu Nabila, a sports writer and media consultant, said:

“It's not the first time we have hosted major events like this,” Ghanaian sports journalist Muftawu Abdulai said. “Maintenance has always been our problem. “If we can maintain these facilities, then the benefits will really come to Ghanaian sports.”https://t.co/7t2lWPLlCO — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) March 14, 2024

Gary Al-Smith wrote a long post summarizing the Games’ challenges, wins and also missed opportunities:

I enjoyed covering the #AfricanGames a bit too much. From apparently being a member of Team Negative Stories to following feats of incredible physical prowess by the athletes, it's been fun. I'd like to shout out my Five Heroes of the #AfricanGames2023. 🏅 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲… pic.twitter.com/juEkdDzj9G — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 25, 2024

Despite the hurdles faced, the Games in Accra stood as a beacon of African sporting excellence and a reminder of the continent's unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and promoting unity through sports.