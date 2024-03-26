Chad as a literary territory: Interview with francophone novelist Nétonon Noël Ndjékéry

A pivot country located in the Sahel between North Africa and Central Africa, Chad is rarely discussed in the media as a literary territory. To remedy this gap, Global Voices interviewed the author Nétonon Noël Ndjékéry, one of the most visible representatives of French-speaking Chadian literature.

Born in Moundou in southern Chad, Ndjékéry lives in Switzerland where he has devoted himself entirely to writing since April 2021?. To this day, he has published nine books, the two last being “Il n’y a pas d’arc-en-ciel au Paradis” (There is No Rainbow in Paradise), and “L’Angle mort du rêve” (The Dream's Blind Spot).

Filip Noubel (FN): Can you describe the linguistic landscape of Chad?

Nétonon Noël Ndjékéry (NNN): Le Tchad compte 144 langues locales auxquelles s’ajoutent deux langues officielles, le français et l’arabe classique, dévolues à l’administration et à l’enseignement. Le français y a été introduit dès 1900 avec la colonisation occidentale. Quant à l’arabe classique, il y a été imposé par oukase en 1978 alors qu’à l’époque cette langue recensait très peu de locuteurs autochtones. Certes, une langue véhiculaire appelée tourkou ou « arabe tchadien » est pratiquée de longue date dans cette région du cœur de l’Afrique. Mais si cet idiome partage partiellement sa structure et son vocabulaire avec l’arabe classique, il s’en dissocie drastiquement sur le plan sémantique à force de métissage avec les dialectes du cru. Cela suggère que l’érection de l’arabe classique en langue officielle a procédé d’une volonté politique de s’arrimer au monde arabo-musulman. Toutefois, bien que le gouvernement tchadien n’entreprenne rien pour les promouvoir, certaines langues locales, notamment le kanembou, le moundang ou le ngambay, demeurent vivaces. Il est néanmoins regrettable qu’elles n’aient pas encore produit à ma connaissance de littérature autre que des traductions de la Bible. En attendant, pour être audible par les pouvoirs publics tchadiens, il faut continuer à passer par l’une ou l’autre des deux langues importées que sont le français et l’arabe classique.

Nétonon Noël Ndjékéry (NNN): In Chad there are 144 local languages, plus two official languages, French and classical Arabic, allocated to administration and education. French was introduced there in 1900 with Western colonization. As for classical Arabic, it was imposed by law in 1978 at a time when this language had very few indigenous speakers. Certainly, a vehicular language called Tourkou or “Chadian Arabic” has been used for a long time in this region in the heart of Africa. And while this idiom partially shares its structure and vocabulary with classical Arabic, it dissociates itself drastically on a semantic level due to its crossbreeding with local dialects. This suggests that the establishment of classical Arabic as an official language stemmed from a political desire to anchor the country to the Arab Muslim world. However, although the Chadian government does nothing to promote local languages, Kanembu, Mundang and Ngambay, remain alive. It is nevertheless regrettable that to my knowledge they have not yet produced any literature other than translations of the Bible. In the meantime, to be heard by Chadian public authorities, one must continue to use one or the other of the two imported languages: French and classical Arabic.

FN: How did you go from mathematics to literature?

NNN: Ma vocation littéraire a été très précoce. Le goût du récit m’a été insufflé dès le berceau par ma mère, puis par les gosstar, ces griots tchadiens. Ensuite, sitôt que j’ai appris à lire et à écrire en français, je suis devenu écrivain public, car beaucoup de gens étaient alors analphabètes au Tchad. Or, pour communiquer avec leurs proches ou avec une administration nationale dopée à la langue française et à la rigidité jacobine, ils avaient besoin des compétences d’un lettré francophone. Je les dépannais donc à l’appel contre une poignée d’arachides ou de la menue monnaie. Mais surtout, cela me permettait de partager les états d’âme de mes clients et surtout de traduire leurs joies ou leurs peines en mots. Ainsi, associée aux techniques de narration que je glanais chez les griots, la gestion des correspondances privées ou officielles d’autrui a été pour moi le meilleur des ateliers d’écriture. Plus je m’y adonnais, plus s’affirmait ma passion pour les lettres. De fil en aiguille, je me suis mis à écrire à l’adolescence des poèmes, puis des nouvelles. C’est ainsi que je suis entré en littérature. N'empêche que j’ai dû plus tard faire des études de mathématiques, sans quoi je n’aurais pu bénéficier d’une bourse de l’État tchadien. Je me suis ensuite spécialisé en informatique, juste pour gagner mon pain le jour et jouir du plaisir d’écrire la nuit. Comme l’arbre s’enracine à un endroit fixe pour mieux polliniser l’espace et se lancer à la conquête du ciel, j’essaie de couler mon travail au moule de cette maxime qui, à mon sens, définit le mieux l’art en général : partir d’un ancrage local pour viser l’universel. En effet, quel que soit le continent où je situe une histoire, ma matière première demeure la condition humaine. C’est l’éternel humain que je chante et que j’entends faire vibrer. Donc, au-delà de tout cadre, mon travail ambitionne d’abord de porter à tous les continents ma manière subsaharienne de regarder, de ressentir et de dire le monde.

NNN: My literary vocation started very early. A taste for storytelling was instilled in me from the cradle by my mother, and later then by the “gosstar,” the Chadian griots. Then, as soon as I learned to read and write in French, I became a public writer, because many people were illiterate in Chad at the time. However, for them to communicate with their loved ones, or with a national administration doped with the French language and Jacobin rigidity, they needed the skills of a French-speaking scholar. So I helped them out when summoned on call, for a handful of peanuts or small change. But above all, it allowed me to share the emotions of my clients, and above all, to translate their joys or their sorrows into words. Thus, combined with the narration techniques that I gleaned from the griots, the management of other people's private or official correspondence turned out to be for me the best writing workshop. The more I devoted myself to it, the more my passion for writing asserted itself. One thing led to another, as a teenager I began to write poems, then short stories. This is how I got into literature. However, I later had to study mathematics, otherwise I would not have been able to benefit from a scholarship from the Chadian state. I then specialized in computer science, just to earn my bread during the day, and enjoy the pleasure of writing at night. As the tree roots itself in a fixed place to better pollinate space and set out to conquer the sky, I try to cast my work in the mold of this maxim which, in my opinion, best defines art in general: Starting from a local anchor to aim for the universal. Indeed, whatever continent I place a story on, my raw material remains the human condition. It is the eternal human that I sing and that I hear vibrate. So, beyond any framework, my work aims first of all to bring to all continents my sub-Saharan way of looking, feeling and speaking about the world.

FN: How do you experience life in Switzerland in another culture and your long distance relationship with Chad? In 2017, you received the Grand National Literary Prize in Chad: how are you perceived in Chad as a writer?

NNN: J’ai désormais vécu plus longtemps en Europe que sur mon continent natal. Néanmoins, je n’aurais pas pu écrire autant si je n’avais pas été exilé. Car la vie en Afrique ne se conçoit qu’en communauté. Et toute activité, comme la lecture ou l’écriture, dont l’exercice exige de l’individu de s’isoler est généralement mal acceptée et expose celui qui s’y adonne à la marginalisation. Par conséquent, je suis redevable à la Suisse de m’offrir ce havre de paix et de liberté depuis lequel les vicissitudes de mon pays d’origine me parviennent grossies par contraste. Cet écartèlement entre deux antipodes est un de ces facteurs qui créent en moi la tension nécessaire à la création. Certes je séjourne aussi souvent que possible au Tchad. Mais je n’en éprouve pas moins des scrupules à vivre loin de ma patrie. Encore que cette distance m’aide paradoxalement à mieux appréhender les réalités tchadiennes. En effet, avoir le nez collé à une fresque ne permet pas d’en apprécier tous les détails. Il faut prendre du recul pour avoir une vue d’ensemble. Et c’est précisément ce précieux panorama que me fournit l’exil. En 2021, à la Bibliothèque nationale du Tchad à N’Djamena, il n’y avait aucun de mes livres, mais seulement une de mes photos grandeur nature. Cette anecdote résume assez bien comment mes compatriotes me perçoivent. Ils connaissent mon nom grâce aux médias, mais très peu me lisent. Figurez-vous qu’un roman importé d’Europe se vend sur place à un prix équivalent au sixième du salaire moyen local. A ce tarif-là, la censure n’a nul besoin de sévir. La lecture n’a donc de sens qu’utilitaire pour les élèves et les étudiants qui, une fois leur diplôme en poche, préfèrent lire leur destin au fond d’un bon verre d’alcool. Cela dit, le Grand Prix littéraire national qui m’a été attribué m’a d’autant plus réjoui que je ne l’attendais pas. Je prends cette reconnaissance pour un magnifique pari sur l’avenir dans la mesure où il propose mon travail en source d’inspiration pour la jeunesse tchadienne.

NNN: I have now lived longer in Europe than on my native continent. However, I would not have been able to write as much if I had not been exiled. Because life in Africa can only be conceived in community. And any activity, such as reading or writing, the exercise of which requires the individual to isolate himself, is generally poorly accepted. It exposes those who engage in it to marginalization. Therefore, I am indebted to Switzerland for offering me this haven of peace and freedom from which the vicissitudes of my country of origin reach me magnified by contrast. This situation of being torn apart between two antipodes is one of the factors which allows in me the tension necessary for creation. Of course I stay in Chad as often as possible. But I still have scruples about living far from my homeland, although this distance paradoxically helps me to better understand Chadian realities. Indeed, having your nose glued to a fresco does not allow you to appreciate all the details. You have to take a step back to see the big picture. And it is precisely this precious panorama that exile provides me with. In 2021, at the National Library of Chad in N’Djamena, there wasn't a single book by me, only one of my life-size photos. This anecdote pretty much sums up how my compatriots perceive me. They know my name from the media, but very few read me. Imagine that a novel imported from Europe sells locally at a price equivalent to one sixth of the average local salary. At this price, there is no need for censorship. Reading therefore only has a utilitarian meaning for pupils and students who, once their diploma is in hand, prefer to read their destiny over a good glass of alcohol. That said, the fact that National Literary Grand Prize awarded me delighted me all the more, as I was not expecting it. I take this recognition as a magnificent bet on the future insofar as it offers my work as a source of inspiration for Chadian youth.

FN: Where can one read more about Chadian literature?

NNN: Il semble qu’il existe une littérature tchadienne de langue arabe classique. Mais n’étant pas arabophone, je ne la connais pas. En revanche, la littérature tchadienne francophone m’est beaucoup plus familière. Elle est l’une des plus jeunes d’Afrique subsaharienne. Le recueil de contes qui a symboliquement marqué sa naissance au Tchad sous les étoiles n’a été publié qu’en 1962. Depuis, beaucoup d’autres livres sont parus, mais . la qualité n’est pas toujours au rendez-vous. Toutefois, quelques écrivains aux talents internationalement reconnus permettent au Tchad de figurer sur la carte littéraire mondiale. Les plus en vue aujourd’hui sont notamment les poètes Nimrod Bena et Nocky Djedanoum, le dramaturge Koulsy Lamko et le cinéaste-romancier de renommée planétaire Mahamat-Saleh Haroun. Pour en savoir plus, je recommande de consulter les pages qui leur sont consacrées sur les réseaux sociaux ou sur les sites de leurs éditeurs respectifs. Le succès de ces auteurs confirmés entretient une riche pépinière de talents qui promet à terme de belles moissons littéraires … Pour peu que le gouvernement en place lui fournisse les intrants et le cadre propices à son épanouissement ! Au Tchad, deux grandes messes annuelles s’efforcent de rythmer la vie littéraire. Il y a d’abord le Festival International Le Souffle de l’Harmattan qui demeure l’unique foire du livre dont le retentissement déborde des frontières nationales. Enfin, depuis 2017, novembre a été décrété « mois du livre et de la lecture ». C’est la seule manifestation d’envergure durant laquelle l’État tchadien célèbre l’écrit et les écrivains. C’est à cette occasion qu’est, par exemple, remis le Prix Littéraire national dont j’ai été le premier récipiendaire.