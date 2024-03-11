New song titled ‘Mom has a Secret’ features mothers from Russia who are anti-war activists

Russian singer Monetochka (Liza Gyrdymova), who lives in exile after the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022, released a song in honor of the International Women's Day titled “Mom Has a Secret.”

All of the women featured in the video for the song, as well as Monetochka herself, are mothers but also high profile and vocal activists who oppose the war and the current Russian regime.

Some of the lyrics include:

Научила в домино играть меня. Починила колесо у самоката. И на холоде стояла у Кремля. С неприличным и двусмысленным плакатом. Моей маме приезжать нельзя в Чечню. И при бабушке шутить плохие шутки. Но мою маму посадить нельзя в тюрьму. Потому что я совсем ещё малютка

She taught me how to play dominoes, Fixed the wheel on my scooter. And stood in the cold at the Kremlin, With an indecent and ambiguous poster. My mom can't come to Chechnya. And it's bad to joke around in front of grandma. But you can't put my mom in jail. Because I'm still just a little kid.

The released video features journalists Katerina Gordeeva, who has her own popular opposition YouTube video channel and currently lives in exile, Anna Mongait, a journalist for Russia TV Rain, banned in Russia, TV host Tatiana Lazareva who had also, as other women from the list, expressed her firm anti-war stance and lives in exile, and Pussy Riot member Nadya Tolokonnikova who spent several years in prison and is strongly against war and Putin's regime. It shows very popular actresses Chulpan Khamatova who features in a lot of anti-war videos and plays, currently in exile, Varvara Shmykova, who also has anti-war stance and had to leave her career and country because of it, and Maria Shalaeva who was detained at the opposition rally together with her son and had to leave Russia. The video includes politician Yekaterina Duntsova, who tried to run against Putin in the upcoming elections and has an anti-war stance (she is still in Russia), lawyer Mari Davtyan, who fights against domestic violence in Russia, and Yulia Vanalnaya, the widow of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

As Monetochka herself said in her Instagram account:

В последние два года появилось много новых историй о сильных, смелых, умных женщинах, противопоставляющих себя войне и смерти. Знаю, что их много не только в этом клипе, но и среди моих слушательниц. Не все истории получают широкую публичную огласку, но каждая из них точно делает мир лучше. Мы сильны, мы можем свирепо защищать свою семью, бесстрашно бороться за свою страну и поддерживать друг друга как сестры – вот что я узнала о женщинах за последние годы. Я счастлива быть одной из вас, я счастлива быть «как все остальные девчонки», потому что остальные девчонки – просто супер. С 8 марта, люблю, поддерживаю вас и равняюсь на вас.

Over the past two years, many new stories have emerged about strong, brave, and intelligent women opposing war and death. I know there are many of them not only in this clip but also among my listeners. Not all stories receive widespread public attention, but each one undoubtedly makes the world a better place. We are strong, we can fiercely protect our families, fearlessly fight for our country, and support each other like sisters – that's what I've learned about women in recent years. I am happy to be one of you, I am happy to be “just like all the other girls,” because the other girls are simply amazing. Happy March 8th, I love you, support you, and look up to you.

The video currently has over 800,000 views on Monetochka's official YouTube channel.

As Radio Liberty reported, Monetochka had spoken out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and left Russia in the fall of 2022. In January 2023, the Russian Ministry of Justice added Monetochka to the list of so-called foreign agents. The department mentioned that she was raising money for Ukraine. The singer commented on her inclusion in the list on Telegram with the words “oh yes!!!”

Monetochka also made it to the government list of banned musicians. In February 2024, it was reported that officials from the Administration of the President of Russia issued promoters and producers with an updated list of banned musicians. It now includes 77 Russian artists and bands.