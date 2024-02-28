The Sustainable Development Goals in Cuba, explained

This article was written by Olivia Marín Álvarez for Periodismo de Barrio and published on January, 22. An edited version is republished on Global Voices under a media partnership agreement.

In 2015, the United Nations (UN) adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of goals focused on “ending poverty, protecting the planet and ensuring that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.”

The SDGs comply with three principles: they are 1) universal, as they apply to all countries; 2) transformative, because they offer a paradigm shift towards sustainable development, compared to the traditional development model; and 3) civilizational, since they contemplate respect for equality, non-discrimination and the responsibility of States to respect, protect and promote human rights.

What does each sustainable development goal consist of?

The 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) were approved by the UN as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and have 169 specific goals and 231 compliance indicators. The first goal focuses on eradicating all forms of poverty; the second seeks to eliminate hunger and malnutrition by promoting sustainable agricultural practices; the third focuses on universal health coverage; while the fourth is aimed at guaranteeing free primary and secondary education, as well as equal access to technical training and the elimination of gender disparities.

For its part, the fifth objective is aimed at achieving gender equality through reproductive rights and health; the sixth proposes the universal availability of drinking water; the seventh consists of affordable and non-polluting energy for environmental preservation; the eighth proposes promoting economic growth, promoting employment and eradicating forced labor; the ninth promotes equal access to information; and the tenth advocates for strong policies that empower low-income people and promote economic inclusion and market regulation.

The twelfth promotes efficient resource management, waste reduction and sustainable consumption patterns; the thirteenth focuses on climate action and taking collective action to limit global temperature rise; the fourteenth seeks to protect marine ecosystems.

The fifteenth proposes the reduction of the loss of natural habitats and biodiversity; the sixteenth focuses on reducing violence, strengthening the rule of law, promoting human rights and durable solutions to conflicts; while the last focuses on the need for global alliances and cooperation to achieve the SDGs.

How are these goals implemented in Cuba?

To fulfill the SDGs, the government of Cuba created the National Group for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is chaired by the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP). At the same time, different organizations are in charge of creating policies and implementing actions related to each specific objective, in coordination with other institutions.

In 2021, the country presented the First Voluntary National Report on the implementation of the SDGs in the territory before the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, where the main advances in terms of the implementation of the SDGs were presented.

One of the indicators used to evaluate poverty is the Human Development Index (HDI), which measures the human development of a state through dimensions of health, education and economy. In Cuba, the index has increased from 0.680 to 0.783 from 1990 to 2019, and the island is located in 70th place in the world ranking of 189 countries.

However, the VI Report on the State of Social Rights in Cuba, prepared by the Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH), showed a different reality from that presented in the document prepared by the Cuban government. According to a survey carried out by this organization, 88 percent of Cubans lived in extreme poverty in 2023, 13 percent more than the figure the previous year.

In terms of food security, in recent years the country has implemented a set of measures, policies and programs aimed at improving agricultural production and eliminating malnutrition. However, the added value of the agricultural sector has presented negative annual growth since 2019, according to World Bank figures.

For the objective related to health and well-being, Cuba has a system with universal coverage and free access, and a draft for a new Public Health Law is under evaluation. However, a large part of the population has problems accessing medicines and medical supplies as a result of the shortage of raw materials for their production.

As for education, it is free at all levels of education and by 2019 the enrollment rate in primary school reached 99.8 percent, while in secondary school it was 84.4 percent, the report details.

In the area of ​​gender equality, the constitution approved in 2019 indicates the state's commitment to this point, but although the National Program for the Advancement of Women was created in 2021, the country still does not have a Comprehensive Law against Violence of Gender, despite the complaints of civil society organizations and the increase in femicides on the island.

In the area of ​​water, although work has been done on the expansion of infrastructure and there is a goal of reaching 76.2 percent of the population with safely managed drinking water supply services by 2030, the amount of water allocated to the population has decreased over the years.

On the other hand, regarding the objective of sustainable cities and communities, at the end of 2019, the National Action Plan for the implementation of the New Urban Agenda 2017–2036 was approved, which was prepared in conjunction with UN-Habitat and its eight strategic axes are aligned with the SDGs.

The actions to be developed to fulfill objectives related to responsible production and consumption, climate action, underwater life and terrestrial ecosystems were incorporated into the new Environment Law, approved by the National Assembly of the Popular Power from May 16, 2022.

In the scope of the SDG on peace, justice and solid institutions, the document presented by Cuba indicates that “the promotion of peace, inclusion and social justice are an essential part of the policies and actions of the State.”

However, the annual report of the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), published at the beginning of 2023, showed that in recent years the country has approved legislation and implemented actions that violate human rights. According to data from Prisoners Defenders, by November 2023, there were 1,062 political prisoners in the country.

Regarding the last SDG on the creation of alliances, by 2021, 22 agencies, funds and programs were working in Cuba that contribute to the advancement of the agreed priorities for cooperation in this regard.