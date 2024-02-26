How a Brazilian journalist working in Portugal faces online hate and sees the political context

On February 3, Amanda Lima published a story in the Portuguese daily Diário de Notícias about two protests that took place on the same day in Lisbon, but with very different agendas.

While at Largo do Intendente, people celebrated different cultures with music, cuisine, and signs that read “Migrants welcome,” less than one kilometer away, at Largo de Camões, a far-right nationalist group held signs declaring “Portugal for Portuguese people,” hailing historic dictator Salazar and protesting against what they called the “Islamization of Europe.”

A Brazilian journalist, Lima has been living and reporting in Portugal for the past four years. Her mother moved to the country 20 years ago, and she has followed up close on how the resentment against migrants has increased since.

Besides reporting for a national daily newspaper, she also appears as a commentator at CNN Portugal. On her X account (formerly Twitter), where she has over 9,600 followers, messages of people, some with names, others faceless, telling her to go back to her country or using sexist slurs are almost a daily routine.

Amidst a context of political crisis, with the fall of leftist Prime Minister António Costa in 2023, and growing xenophobia and hate speech, she spoke to Global Voices about her work and what she observes taking place in Portugal now:

Global Voices (GV): Did the resistance to Brazilians and the questioning of your own position in the media already exist or have increased in the past years?

Amanda Lima (AL): Acho que sempre teve, e é sempre em ondas. Já houve uma xenofobia específica com mulheres há cerca de 20 anos, mas analiso uma mudança grande no cenário desde que estou aqui, nos últimos quatro anos. Ao meu ver é causado por um certo ressentimento pelo aumento da população brasileira e imigrante em Portugal. Foi um aumento muito expressivo, principalmente desde 2016. É uma coisa que está se tornando natural, a diferença é que as pessoas não se sentiam à vontade em demonstrar, como demonstram hoje nas ruas, na internet. Acho que a principal diferença dos últimos anos é que as pessoas que são xenófobas perderam o medo, a vergonha de demonstrar esse sentimento. Havia muito esse estigma da mulher brasileira, que era uma mulher interesseira, que vinha só arrumar marido, e percebemos que isso ainda existe. Outras mulheres agora, como eu, sofremos com esse estigma. Quando não é verdade. As pessoas migram por diferentes motivos, por diferentes razões e temos brasileiros aqui em todos os tipos de trabalho, desde cargos de liderança, chefia, como em atendimento ao público, em todas as áreas para contribuir para o país.

Amanda Lima (AL): I think it has always existed, and it comes in waves. Once there was a specific kind of xenophobia towards women, 20 years ago, but I do analyze a big change in the scenario since I’m here, in the past four years. I think it’s caused by a great resentment for the increasing Brazilian and migrant population in Portugal. It was a pretty significant rise, especially since 2016. It’s something that is becoming natural, the difference is that, before, people did not feel comfortable in expressing it like they do nowadays on the streets, and online. I think the main difference from the past few years is that people who are xenophobes lost their fear, the shame of showing this feeling. There was this stigma against Brazilian women, that they were gold diggers, that they only came to Portugal to find a husband, and we can tell it’s still there. Other women now, like me, we do suffer from it, too. And it’s not true. People migrate for different reasons and we have Brazilians here in all kinds of jobs, from management and leadership to public service, in different fields contributing with the country.

GV: What do you think has accentuated this feeling?

AL: Penso que tem a ver com o contexto político, que é de polarização. Penso que é um movimento de onda, de manada. Quando se vê que uma pessoa se sente confortável, outras pessoas também se sentem legitimadas. Esse discurso também aparece na propaganda política, e quando você vê um líder político legitimando esse tipo de coisa ou mesmo outras figuras publicas, acredito que as pessoas se sentem mais no direito em exprimir esse preconceito. Eu costumo dizer que Portugal está vivendo um filme parecido com o que vimos nos últimos anos no Brasil, e o resultado não é nada bom.

I think it has to do with the political context, which is a polarized one. I think it’s a wave movement, a herd movement. When a person is seen to be feeling comfortable, other people feel legitimized. This speech also appears in political propaganda, and when you see a political leader legitimizing this kind of thing or even other public figures, I believe that people feel is their right to express this prejudice. I usually say that Portugal is living a movie much like the one we’ve seen in Brazil in the past few years, and the outcome is not good at all.

GV: About your presence on social media, how do you deal with the comments that you receive? Did it get worse in the past couple of years?

AL: Sim, piorou, mas acho que tem a ver com duas questões distintas. Uma é que as pessoas se sentem com total liberdade para fazer esse tipo de coisa. Algumas são pessoas que têm rosto, nome, local de trabalho, e uma grande parte são trolls mesmo, mas no fundo é uma pessoa que está ali. Mas também tem a ver com o aumento da exposição. Em 2022, eu estive muito exposta por conta do meu trabalho na CNN, uma pessoa que está na televisão todos os dias. Às vezes, respondo alguns comentários com ironia, fazendo piada, mas às vezes também é muito difícil, tanto que em alguns momentos desativo o Twitter, fico uma semana, duas fora, para tentar abstrair um pouco. Muitos dizem que eu não deveria dar exposição a essas pessoas – eu nem conseguiria dar exposição a todos, porque são centenas – mas alguns eu tento fazer uma piada para mostrar que aquilo existe. Tem alguns que são realmente muito pesados, difíceis de lidar, que me atacam enquanto mulher. Eu conheço outros jornalistas que são atacados, homens, e nunca são chamados de puta, vagabunda, com perdão dos palavrões. Me acusam de ser promíscua, esse tipo de coisas, que com homens não acontece. Muitas pessoas se sentem irritadas por ver uma mulher, imigrante, brasileira, ocupando um lugar de destaque.

Yes, it did, but I think there are two different issues. One is that people feel free to do those things. Some of them are people who have a face, name, place of work, and a large part are just trolls, but behind it there is a real person too. The other thing is the exposure. In 2022, I have been really exposed because of my work at CNN, as someone who is on TV every day. Sometimes, I reply to these comments with irony, joking, but sometimes it’s hard, so much so that I eventually deactivate my Twitter (now X) account, and stay off for one or two weeks to separate a bit from it. Some people say I shouldn’t give them exposure — I would never be able to do that to all, because there are hundreds of them — but to some I do try to reply jokingly to show that [the hate] exists. Some [comments] are really heavy, hard to deal, they attack me as a woman. I know other journalists, men, who are never called whores, sluts — pardon for the language. They accuse me of being promiscuous, these sort of things, which don’t happen to men. Many people feel annoyed to see a woman, a migrant, a Brazilian in the spotlight.

GV: In some posts, the comments tell you to go back to Brazil. You’re a white Brazilian woman. After the stories you report on, how does the race factor also weigh in all this?

AL: Pesa. Pessoas negras tem uma camada a mais para lidar, então, de certa forma, eu ainda sou privilegiada. Eu sempre digo que racismo e xenofobia andam de mãos dadas, eu consigo perceber isso nas reportagens que eu faço. Isso de ‘volta para a tua terra’ é o comentário mais habitual que ouvimos. Isso vale para todos, a xenofobia contra todas as pessoas que não são europeias. Também tem imigrantes da Europa, mas eles são tolerados, não são vistos como diferentes, como nós que somos da América Latina, pessoas da Ásia, do PALOP (Países Africanos de Língua Oficial Portuguesa), o que eles chamam de extra-europeus.

It does weigh. Black people have an extra layer to face, so, in a way, I’m privileged. I always say that racism and xenophobia walk hand in hand, I can tell this from the stories I report on. This thing of ‘go back to your country’ is the comment we hear most often. It’s the same for all, xenophobia against all people who are not European. There are also European migrants here, but they are tolerated, they are not seen as different, as we from Latin America are, or people from Asia, from the PALOP countries (Portuguese-speaking African countries), what they call here extra-European.

GV: Have you ever experienced this xenophobia outside of the internet, as a Brazilian?

AL: Já, várias vezes. O atendimento ao público aqui é um clássico. Eu lembro que tive dificuldade para conseguir o número de uma inscrição de saúde, como se fosse o SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) aqui de Portugal, para ter a vacina da Covid-19. Quando procurei o centro de saúde também escutei algo como volta para a tua terra. Sempre são questões relacionadas à xenofobia no atendimento ao público, para conseguir uma casa. E brasileiros ainda têm uma certa vantagem por conseguir dialogar, pela questão do idioma. Por exemplo, pessoas do Oriente Médio, da Ásia, países como Bangladesh, Índia, Paquistão, sofrem muito mais. Pelo menos conseguimos conversar.

Yes, several times. The public service here is a classic. I remember having difficulties to get a, assigned health number, like a register to the Universal Health Care system in Brazil (SUS), to get the COVID-19 vaccine. When I went to the health care center, I heard something like ‘go back to your land.’ It’s always something related to public service or searching for a house. And Brazilians still have one advantage, which is the language. For example, people from Middle East, Asia, from countries like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, they suffer a lot more. At least we can communicate.

GV: Recent Global Voices Civic Media Observatory research shows this tendency in Portugal to frame colonization as positive, trying to preserve the official history that has been contested in the past years. Is it something you observe there, too?

AL: Acho que são dois movimentos distintos, que colidem e que se transformam em conflito. Um deles é o crescimento do nacionalismo, que acontece em vários países e está em ascensão na Europa, e que se choca com movimentos, que partem de portugueses, mas principalmente de migrantes, que tentam mostrar que a História não foi bem assim. Ao mesmo tempo que tem quem queira exacerbar o nacionalismo, tem quem vai contra essa romantização, mostrar que não foi uma coisa pacífica, embora ainda seja ensinado dessa forma na maior parte dos currículos aqui em Portugal. Assim como no Brasil também foi por muito tempo. Acho que também há outro choque: como lidar com isso? Por exemplo, aqui em Portugal às vezes acontece pichação de estátuas, tentar mudar nomes como o Monumento aos Descobrimentos. Como resolver isso? Eu não tenho essa resposta, mas acho que o diálogo e a comunicação são sempre a melhor maneira. São dois movimentos que se chocam, e o que torna mais difícil é o momento político que vivemos. Acaba tendo como repercussão o preconceito e a xenofobia contra brasileiros e pessoas de outras nações que foram colonizadas por Portugal.

I think there are two different movements, which collide and become a conflict. One is the growing nationalism, which is happening in several countries; it’s on the rise in Europe and collides with movements, starting from Portuguese people themselves, but mainly from migrants, that try to show history wasn’t exactly like that. At the same time there are those who want to exacerbate nationalism, there are also those who go against this romanticizing, to show it wasn’t a peaceful process, even though it’s still taught like that in many schools in Portugal, as it was in Brazil for a while. I think there is another shock: how do we deal with it? For example, here in Portugal, sometimes, people make graffiti on statues or try to change the name of certain monuments, such as the Monument of Discoveries, [in Lisbon]. How can we solve it? I don’t have the answer, but I think that talking and communication are always the best way. There are two movements that shock, and which makes it even harder is the political moment we’re living. The repercussion ends up being prejudice and xenophobia against Brazilians and people from other countries that were colonized by Portugal.

GV: With the current political context in Portugal, how do you see all this from now on? Are there any initiatives that are trying to moderate the internet?

AL: A curto prazo, é um momento de instabilidade. Portugal vai realizar eleições em 10 de março e, ao que tudo indica, pelas pesquisas eleitorais e pela imprensa, é que haverá uma ascensão ainda maior, como vem ocorrendo há duas eleições, do partido de extrema-direita, o Chega, que tem a imigração como um de seus focos. Segue a mesma cartilha populista que foi seguida em outros países como Estados Unidos, Hungria, Brasil. É o mesmo discurso, com algumas adaptações, ‘Deus, Pátria, Família’. É um disco riscado que funciona. A previsão de se terá um governo ou não, ainda é cedo, mas a certeza é que haverá um aumento no número de cadeiras no Parlamento, o que significa mais votos, porque as pessoas estão descontentes com algumas coisas e a estratégia deles é oferecer soluções fáceis para problemas reais, como habitação cara, aposentadorias, corrupção. Pegam esses assuntos e dizem que vão acabar, mas não dizem como. Se o resultado for manter a esquerda no poder ou ter uma guinada à direita, nós imigrantes sofreremos as consequências. Não se fala em moderar (redes sociais). As pessoas comentam, mas no Congresso não há nada em andamento.

In a short term, it’s a moment of instability. Portugal will hold elections on March 10 and, according to electoral polls so far and the press, it will have an even higher rise for the far right party Chega (Enough), which focuses on migration, as it’s been occurring for the past two elections. They follow the same populist brochure that was seen in countries like the United States, Hungary, Brazil. It’s the same speech, with some adaptations, ‘God, Land, Family.’ It’s a broken record that works. To predict if they will have the government or not, it's still early, but it’s certain that they will have more seats in the Parliament, which means more votes, because people are discontent with some things and their strategy is to offer easy solutions for real problems, such as expensive housing, retirement plans, corruption. They take these issues, say they’re going to finish with them, but do not explain how. Whether the result is to keep the left in power or a turn to the right, we the migrants will suffer the consequences. There is no talk about regulation [of social media]. People do comment, but there is nothing currently on the Congress.

GV: Even in cases which seem to go beyond the virtual environment?

AL: Isso não está em pauta. Segundo, não acho que é o que vai resolver [discurso de ódio] num primeiro momento, porque sempre aconteceu e está aumentando. O discurso político tem que responder a isso, o governo tem que responder a isso, porque é uma obrigação dele, a comunidade brasileira está mobillizada e preocupada. Vejo que sim, já extravasou, já saiu das redes sociais e foi para a rua, mas não vejo isso sendo regulado em um primeiro momento.

It’s not being talked about right now. Second of all, I don’t think it would solve [hate speech], because it happened before and it’s on the rise. The political discourse has to respond to that, the government has to respond, because it’s their obligation, the Brazilian community is mobilized and worried. I do see that it has overflowed, it’s out of social media and on the streets, but I don’t see it being regulated in a first moment.

GV: When such cases happen, are there reactions among the public, or is it something banalized, as we see with many cases of violence in Brazil?

AL: Acho que está sendo um pouco banalizado, mas acho que existem movimentos diferentes. Um deles é, se você abrir as caixas de comentários e ver as notícias, está ‘ah, mereceu, volta para a tua terra, teu lugar que não é aqui’. Uma parte da população portuguesa pensa dessa maneira e não tem vergonha de expor isso. Agora, outra parte, é uma parte solidária, principalmente à comunidade migrante. Eu não vejo o governo falando disso publicamente, condenando publicamente. Associações de migrantes, sim, alguns setores reagem, mas não vejo como um grande foco de discussão nesse momento até por conta da crise política que se vive.