British journalist Myriam Francois hits back on Houthi bombings and Red Sea conflict

This article was originally published in the New Arab on January 24, 2024. An edited version is republished on Global Voices as part of a content partnership agreement.

A video clip of Myriam Francois, a renowned British journalist and documentarian, criticising the “insane” premise of a question she was asked about the bombing of Houthis on Sky News has gone viral on social media.

Appearing on the network as a guest on the television program “The World” with Yalda Hakim, Francois provided a critical view of the US and UK's military actions in Yemen. Challenging the rationale behind these actions, she emphasised the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the impact of military interventions on one of the world's poorest countries.

Francois also questioned the morality of these bombings and highlighted the suffering of civilians. The other guest on the show was American-British author Bill Browder, who presented a contrasting perspective, focusing on the economic implications and strategic importance of the region.

Francois’ comments underscored the complex dynamics of the conflict, balancing geopolitical interests with humanitarian concerns.