Moldova chose finalists of the national selection for the Eurovision 2024

On January 13, 2024, the finalists of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest were chosen in Moldova. The Eurovision grand finale will take place on May 11 in Malmo, Sweden. NewsMaker reports that 11 musicians will compete for the chance to represent Moldova at the European song contest this year. Among them, there are nine women and only two men, two songs called “Fever,” and 10 out of 11 compositions are in English.

Newsmaker published the 11 videos of finalists of the national selection, which Global Voices republishes here with permission:

Iulia Teleuca, “Runaway” (in English)

2. Catalina Solomac, “Fever” (in English)

3. Natalia Barbu, “In the middle” (in English)

4. Valeria Pasha, “Antiprincess” (in English)

5. Viola Julea, “Light up” (in English)

6. OL, “No time no space” (in English)

7. Reghina Alexandrina, “Contrasens” (in Romanian)

8. Victor Gulick, “Fever” (in English)



9. Nicoleta Savo, “Bravo” (in English)

10. Sasha Letty, “DNA” (in English)

11. Y-Limit, “Revolution” (in English)

Last year, the Republic of Moldova was represented at Eurovision by the singer Pasha Parfeny with the song “Soarele şi Luna,” who took the 18th place.

Moldova's best result at Eurovision was in 2017. Then, the group Sunstroke Project with the song “Hey Mamma” placed third.