Moldova chose finalists of the national selection for the Eurovision 2024

Only one song out of 11 is in Romanian, the rest in English
Written byDaria Dergacheva

Posted 15 January 2024 13:36 GMT

Only one finalist, singer Regina Alexandrina, sang in Romanian, and used accordion typical for Moldovan music, on stage. Screenshot of the YouTube video from national selection of finalists at the Teleradio Moldova YouTube channel

On January 13, 2024, the finalists of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest were chosen in Moldova. The Eurovision grand finale will take place on May 11 in Malmo, Sweden. NewsMaker reports that 11 musicians will compete for the chance to represent Moldova at the European song contest this year. Among them, there are nine women and only two men, two songs called “Fever,” and 10 out of 11 compositions are in English.

Newsmaker published the 11 videos of finalists of the national selection, which Global Voices republishes here with permission:

    1. Iulia Teleuca, “Runaway” (in English)

2. Catalina Solomac, “Fever” (in English)

3. Natalia Barbu, “In the middle” (in English)

4. Valeria Pasha, “Antiprincess” (in English)

5. Viola Julea, “Light up” (in English)

6. OL, “No time no space” (in English)

7. Reghina Alexandrina, “Contrasens” (in Romanian)

8. Victor Gulick, “Fever” (in English)

9. Nicoleta Savo, “Bravo” (in English)

10. Sasha Letty, “DNA” (in English)

11. Y-Limit, “Revolution” (in English)

Last year, the Republic of Moldova was represented at Eurovision by the singer Pasha Parfeny with the song “Soarele şi Luna,” who took the 18th place.

Read more: ‘You gave me wings': Moldovan Eurovision finalist thanks his fans

Moldova's best result at Eurovision was in 2017. Then, the group Sunstroke Project with the song “Hey Mamma” placed third.



