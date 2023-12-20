With First Lady’s profile hacked, Brazilians pointed to X delay on acting

A hacker attack took over Brazil's First Lady Rosângela ‘Janja’ da Silva profile on X (formerly known as Twitter) this December 11. For over an hour, the individual or people behind it posted slanderous messages against Janja herself, President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, and Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is in charge of investigations on bolsonaristas groups.

Janja has often used her profile, with over 1.2 million followers and a blue check mark, to publish about government actions and her daily life with the president. The following morning after the hacking, the account was still up, but without any of the 3,446 posts being visible.

Three days later, a 17-year-old confessed to the Federal Police to be responsible for hacking the First Lady's X, LinkedIn, and email accounts, as reported by O Globo newspaper. He claimed to have found the information available in an online data leak.

According to news outlet G1, the blocking of the account followed a request made by the Brazilian Federal Police, which leads the investigation of the case, and will be deactivated as soon as they get its data preserved. The Attorney General's Office also demanded that X freeze the account and preserve all access data, direct messages, and IP addresses until the end of the investigation.

Recently, Meta — another social media giant — replied to the Brazilian Supreme Court that it could no longer provide a video posted by former president Jair Bolsonaro on Facebook, that was to be used in the investigations of the attacks on the Three Powers headquarters in Brasília last January. The video was recovered by the Federal Prosecution Office later.