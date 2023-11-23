In Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina's dual nationality courts controversy on eve of Presidential Election

Madagascar is gearing up for its forthcoming presidential election against a background of controversy over the dual nationality of former president of the Republic Andry Rajoelina. In fact, under Malagasy law, holding another nationality automatically invalidates Madagascar nationality, which is a prerequisite for seeking election.

On November 9, 2023, Madagascans will go to the polls to elect the new president of the Republic of Madagascar. However, less than two months from this election, the question of outgoing president Rajoelina‘s dual nationality is still fueling heated debates in the country, particularly at the political player level.

The Constitution of the Fourth Malagasy Republic requires Rajoelina to resign as president in order to seek a second mandate. Article 46 of the Constitution stipulates:

(…)Le Président de la République en exercice qui se porte candidat aux élections Présidentielles démissionne de son poste soixante jours avant la date du scrutin Présidentiel(…)

(…)The president of the republic in office who stands as a candidate to the presidential elections resigns from his position sixty days before the date of the presidential ballot(…)

Rajoelina ought to have been replaced by Herimanana Razafimahefa, president of the senate. But the latter declined, and the matter has been referred to the government, headed by the prime minister. This situation is irksome to the opposition, which is accusing Rajoelina of trying to manipulate the elections, as this video from Africanews explains:

What does Malagasy law say?

Indeed, the possession of a foreign nationality disqualifies any person from standing in the presidential election. The notorious Article 42 of Ordonnance No 60 – 064 dated July 22, 1960, specifies that:

Perd la nationalité malgache, le Malgache majeur qui acquiert volontairement une nationalité étrangère

Any Malagasy adult who voluntarily acquires a foreign nationality forfeits Malagasy nationality.

Further, Article 46 of the Madagascar Constitution specifies that:

Tout candidat aux fonctions de Président de la République doit être de nationalité malagasy.

Every candidate to the functions of president of the republic must be of Malagasy nationality.

The Electoral Code also spells out that:

Seul un citoyen de nationalité malgache peut se présenter à l'élection présidentielle.

Only a citizen of Malagasy nationality may present himself to the presidential election.

And yet, since June, papers dating from 2014 and documenting Rajoelina's French naturalization, have been leaked and circulating on social networks. This information pertaining to the president's nationality is a source of cyclical arguments in Malagasy political life. Online actors, especially on the side of the regime's opponents and detractors, are making the most of the chance to denounce the head of state for high treason and a “moral lapse.”

On June 17, a few days after the disclosure of Rajoelina's French nationality, Fernand Cello, a Malagasy investigative journalist, shared on his Facebook page a post by Fanirisoa Ernaivo, lawyer and a former candidate in the presidential election in Madagascar. In her post, Ernaivo explains:

President Andry Rajoelina does not have “dual nationality” but “single French nationality” Fanirisoa Ernaivo has declared. He did not flip his French nationality with his father or his grandfather and he requested and received it in 2014 40 years later, the former judge and former president of the Law Society has declared. Article 42 of the Code of Nationality of Madagascar applies directly to President Andry Rajoelina which stipulates that Madagascar nationality is lost immediately for Malagasies who chose another nationality” Fanirisoa Ernaivo announced in explaining the “naturalization procedure.” In the same vein, a video published on the Facebook page Rien ne va +(‘by Abdel’ in reality) (“All bets are off”) which went viral on social networks raises a question mark over the former Malagasy president's actions: did the president of Madagascar betray his people? The video is here: In a special live broadcast , three weeks after the outbreak of the controversy concerning his acquisition of French nationality, the president of Madagascar admitted having indeed acquired naturalization in 2014 in the interests of his children. In this article on the TRTAfrica outlet, Rajoelina explains: