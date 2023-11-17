See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Global Voices seeks researchers from Brazil and El Salvador to participate in our Civic Media Observatory projects

The CMO investigates and decodes how people understand information ecosystems
Written byGiovana Fleck
Posted 17 November 2023 16:08 GMT

Illustration by Alex Esenler, used with permission.

Global Voices seeks media ecosystem analysts to work as researchers in our Civic Media Observatory (CMO). We seek researchers to work on the Data Governance context in Brazil and El Salvador. Researchers should either be based in or have strong knowledge and ongoing access to local information from these two countries.

Global Voices is a global, virtual media organization with staff, contractors and volunteer contributors on every continent. Our contributors undertake writing, research, advocacy, and translation to highlight stories and perspectives from around the world that are underrepresented.

The CMO investigates and decodes how people understand information and create knowledge in complex and seemingly chaotic media ecosystems. Observatory research identifies and tracks key themes and narrative frames that emerge around events, trends, and other phenomena and explains the context and subtext of local, vernacular, and multilingual media. 

As winners of the Future of Data Challenge, the next Observatory under the CMO methodology will identify and understand the discourse on data used for governance control, and policy in El Salvador, Brazil, Türkiye, Sudan, and India. 

We seek candidates with deep knowledge of local media ecosystems, including mass media, social media platforms, open internet, offline media sources, analytic and critical skills, local language skills, the ability to work in databases, and professional-level spoken and written English. Successful candidates should also have experience working with topics around data governance and digital rights. 

Researchers work in Airtable, a relational database, to input analysis and follow Civic Media Observatory methods, in which researchers connect media items, narrative frames, themes, media sources, and people and entities of interest. The result is an impressive constellation of information shared with partners, the Global Voices community, and the public.

This is a paid research opportunity. Researchers will be paid a total of 3.000,00 USD as freelance contractors.

The expected weekly commitment is approximately 10 to 20 hours. This includes: research analysis, participating in trainings, regular project calls, and contributing to presentations, newsletters, research reports, and stories.

There is no geographic requirement associated with these positions; Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must have consistent, reliable access to broadband internet connectivity, and be comfortable working in a wholly virtual environment.

We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to Global Voices to apply.

Email the following items by Friday, November 24, to giovana.fleck AT globalvoices DOT org, with the subject line Global Voices Civic Media Observatory Researchers: [your name]:

  • A cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a good fit for the position
  • Your CV

