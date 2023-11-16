See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Protesters flock to San Francisco ahead of Xi-Biden APEC meeting

The streets were crowded with both pro- and anti-China protestors
Written byOiwan Lam
Posted 16 November 2023 3:18 GMT

Screenshot from Anna Kwok‘s video on X.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in San Francisco for the week-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit, where he will have a much-anticipated face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden. He was greeted by hundreds of protesters as well as a crowd of supporters.

As the top leaders of two superpowers were scheduled to meet on November 15, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco, with some sharing messages of hope about mending China-US relations and others airing grievances about China's human rights track record. Anna Kwok, the Executive Director of Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, one of the protest organizers said:

Most of the protesters are victims of China's repressive policy against political dissidents such as Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, members of religious groups that have been repressed in China, like Falungong, and ethnic minorities from Tibet and Xinjiang.

Their rage is best reflected by the following poster one protester held outside Xi Jinping’s hotel on November 14:

China has been accused of coordinating a genocide toward its ethnic minority groups, particularly Uyghurs — a Muslim ethnic group from China's Xinjiang region. Since 2017, an estimated 1.8 million Uyghurs have been locked up in internment camps in the name of the people's war against terrorism and extremism. In recent years, measures of cultural erasure and forced assimilation have also been extended to Tibet, which is now written as Xizang in English in China.

In fact, Tibetan diaspora communities were by far the most visible throughout the protest. On November 11, before the APEC Summit began, the Tibetan diaspora group Students for a Free Tibet hung a banner on top of the venue:

A Human Rights Watch's statement has explained the purpose of the anti-Xi Jinping protest in more detail (via the group’s former executive director Kenneth Roth):

At the same time, the Chinese Consulate also mobilized Chinese students and alumni groups based in the Bay Area to welcome the Chinese President at the San Francisco airport, meeting venues, and hotels, according to leaked messages via teacher Li on X (formerly Twitter).

Xi Jinping landed at San Francisco airport on November 14 for his first US trip in six years. The welcoming crowd outnumbered the protesting crowd:

Outside the Chinese president’s hotel, the San Francisco police had to separate the two groups to prevent conflicts and fights:

But ahead of Xi and Biden's meeting, clashes between the welcoming and protesting crowds became more frequent:

Amid escalating trade war and geo-political tensions between the US and China, most observers did not anticipate that the meeting would bring a U-turn to the two superpowers’ diplomatic relations. 

The US government expects that the meeting would help establish a mechanism for managing distrust between the two countries. A major goal is to re-establish military-to-military communication and crack down on the trafficking of fentanyl into the US. 

China has not revealed its public agenda, but Hu Xijin, a top commentator from the state-owned Global Times, listed three key concerns on Weibo:

首先是台湾问题，王毅在上月底对华盛顿的访问中明确表示，台海和平稳定面临的最大威胁是“台独”，中美关系面临的最大挑战也是“台独”。二是，美国变本加厉打压中国高科技企业，不断在对华半导体技术禁运方面加码，搞围堵中国的 “脱钩断链”。三是，在南海公开煽动菲律宾等向中国挑衅，并且反复赤膊上阵，威胁中国岛礁的安全。

First is the Taiwan issue. Wang Yi mentioned during his Washington visit last month that the largest threat to the stability in the Taiwan Strait was ‘Taiwan independence,’ which was also the biggest challenge in Sino-American relations. The second concern is the US's escalating suppression of China’s advanced technology corporations through its ban on semiconductor technology. Such a move is a de facto blockage of China from the production chain. Third is the US’s public incitement of the Philippines and other countries in the South China Sea in provoking China. This poses threats to China’s isles in the region. 

Some have foreseen that China would also take the opportunity to woo foreign investors amid a sharp decline in foreign investment:

China expert Miles Yu, however, sees Xi Jinping's visit as a move to fix his  “credibility crisis” back home by using the international stage to promote himself as a global leader:

Xi’s San Franscico rendezvous could also allow him to promote his own domestic image as a global guarantor of stability. […] positioning him as the global head of a “community of common destiny for all mankind.” He no doubt views an international forum such as the APEC Summit as a golden opportunity for the CCP’s self-promotion.

His observation is consistent with the manipulated sentiment on Weibo as popular anti-US opinions were censored and replaced by positive comments and sentiments ahead of the top-level meeting, as pointed out by Manya Koetse from What’s on Weibo:

Many of these optimistic sentiments stem from a response to an op-ed published by People’s Daily. The op-ed argues that maintaining stable relations between the US and China, fostering peaceful coexistence, is crucial for global future and world peace.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byOiwan Lam

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Stay up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details. Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).


* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site