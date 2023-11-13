Malagasy political crisis viewed through the lens of photographer Rijasolo

Madagascar is gearing up to hold its highly contested presidential election on November 16, 2023. However, this election has been postponed once this year already due to demonstrations and police violence.

Global Voices interviewed Malagasy photographer Rijasolo, who has been covering the latest political events using striking images. Born in France, Rijasolo made regular visits to Madagascar in 2004, where he created a photography workshop for young people in Diego-Suarez, a port city in the far north of the country. He subsequently made a permanent move to the island in 2011. In 2013, he published his first photography book, “Madagascar, nocturnes,” on Malagasy nightlife.

In 2022, his photography project conducted between 2013 and 2022, “The Zebu War,” earned him the prestigious World Press Photo Award in the “Africa, Long-Term Project” category. Rijasolo’s photos can also be viewed on his website and Instagram account.

Filip Noubel (FN): Who practices photography in Madagascar, and where can it be viewed?

Rijasolo (R): Depuis l’avènement des appareils photo numériques à Madagascar, il y a dix ans, beaucoup de jeunes se sont lancés dans une pratique professionnelle de la photographie. Cette pratique exclusive de la photographie, qui leur permet de vivre et cela dans beaucoup de domaines, comme par exemple le mariage, la publicité ou le reportage corporate. Quelques collectifs de photographes et d'agence de photographes professionnels se sont ainsi, créés surtout dans la capitale Antananarivo. En ce qui concerne la photographie documentaire et de reportages, la pratique a vraiment pris un essor au même moment que les autres pratiques photographiques, c’est-à-dire dans les années 2010-2012. Mais les photographes reporters professionnels indépendants sont encore assez rares. Je ne mets donc pas dans le lot les photographes de presse salariés qui travaillent au sein des journaux malgaches, et dont le travail n'est pas assez respecté à mon avis par leurs employeurs. Comme toutes pratiques visuelles et artistiques, la photographie malgache est surtout visible sur les réseaux sociaux, je pense notamment à Instagram ou Facebook qui sont des plates-formes de diffusion qui ont permis de faire connaître énormément de photographes. Il existe aussi des lieux d’exposition, des centres d'Art qui peuvent montrer de la photographie et qui ont une belle notoriété et une vraie mission de promotion des arts visuels à Antananarivo. Mais pour le moment, par rapport à cette émulation qui est vraiment en plein essor, la photographie malgache a encore besoin de plus de moyens et de lieux pour pouvoir se montrer dans la capitale malgache. Toutefois depuis cinq ans environ, la photographie malgache s’exporte énormément et se montre dans des festivals internationaux de photographie, dans des expositions ou des galeries à travers le monde. Ceci est très stimulant pour l’avenir de la photographie malgache.

Rijasolo (R): Ever since the introduction of digital cameras in Madagascar ten years ago, many young people have gone on to practice professional photography. This exclusive practice enables them to make a living in various fields, such as weddings, advertising, or corporate reporting. Some photographer associations and professional photographer agencies have also been established, mainly in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo. Documentary and reportage photography also took off at the same time as the other photography practices, that’s to say, between 2010 and 2012. However, professional freelance photojournalists are still quite rare. This group, therefore, doesn’t include the journalists employed by Malagasy newspapers whose work isn’t respected enough by their employers, in my opinion. Like all visual and artistic practices, Malagasy photography can mainly be viewed on social media. I refer specifically to Instagram and Facebook, which are the two leading platforms that have made it possible to promote many photographers. There are also exhibition venues, like arts centers with good reputations and core missions to promote visual arts in Antananarivo, thus enabling photography exhibitions. But despite this growing enthusiasm, Malagasy photography still requires more facilities and venues for its exhibition in the capital. However, for almost five years now, Malagasy photography has been widely shared and exhibited at international photography festivals, exhibitions, and galleries throughout the world. This is exciting for the future of Malagasy photography.

FN: How did you become a professional journalist?

R: Pour ma part j’ai commencé la photographie il y a un peu plus de 23 ans. Ma formation est purement autodidacte. J’ai commencé à travailler en argentique, en laboratoire photo noir et blanc de façon très artisanale, et c'est en 2007 que j’ai intégré un cours professionnel de formation en photojournalisme dans une école de journalisme à Paris. À partir de là je me suis orienté vers le photoreportage et la photographie documentaire, et j’ai décidé d'en vivre complètement. J’ai commencé à travailler régulièrement en tant que photographe freelance pour des magazines et journaux français comme Libération, Le Monde, Paris Match. En 2007 j'ai co-créé avec d’autres photographe-reporters notre collectif qui s’appelle RIVA PRESS qui est toujours actif et présent, et qui nous a permis de faire connaître notre travail et nos identités de photographe documentaires indépendants. En 2011 j’ai ensuite décidé de venir m’installer à Madagascar, mon pays d’origine pour pouvoir apporter une autre façon de raconter mon pays. Depuis, je corresponds régulièrement avec des médias internationaux, des ONG ou des institutions internationales. Depuis 2013, je suis également photojournaliste correspondant pour l’Agence France presse (AFP).

R: I first started in photography a little over 23 years ago. I was entirely self-taught. I began working in film-based photography in a black-and-white photo lab, using traditional techniques. In 2007, I enrolled in a professional training course at a school of journalism in Paris. From there, I began to focus on photojournalism and documentary photography. I then decided to do this for a living. I began to work as a freelance photographer on a regular basis for French magazines and newspapers, like Libération, Le Monde, and Paris Match. In 2007, in association with other photojournalists, I co-created our association, RIVA PRESS, which is still in operation today and enables us to share our work and identities as freelance documentary photographers. In 2011, I subsequently decided to relocate to Madagascar, the country of my roots, to provide a new way of telling my country’s stories. Since then, I have been in regular contact with international media outlets, NGOs, and international organizations. Since 2013, I have also been a photojournalist for the global news agency, Agence France Presse (AFP).

FN: What is the current pre-electoral situation in Madagascar, and how do you capture it as a photographer?

R: Il est assez compliqué d’expliquer de façon claire et nette quelle est la situation pré-électorale ici à Madagascar. Ce qui est sûr c’est que nous vivons une crise politique faite de soubresauts, de fausses informations, de beaucoup de gesticulations dans les rues qui ne portent pas encore leurs fruits pour l’opposition. Donc en résumé il est vraiment très tôt pour savoir vers où cette crise politique se dirige. Dix candidats, sur les 13 se portant à l'élection présidentielle, ont décidé de ne pas participer à la campagne électorale, et donc de ne pas participer au scrutin. De l’autre côté, nous avons trois candidats qui ont décidé de mener campagne comme si de rien n’était, comme si cette crise politique n’existait pas. Tout cela est assez perturbant comme situation pour nous, en tant qu'observateurs. C'est comme si le pays était vraiment partagé en deux et comme si nous étions dans deux pays différents. En tant que photojournaliste correspondant pour l'AFP, il est difficile de faire des analyses concrète et pertinentes sur cette situation. Mon travail se concentre alors tout simplement à couvrir et à parler des faits, de ce qui se passe dans la rue, des manifestation, de la réaction des autorités. Parler des faits et raconter en photo le plus honnêtement possible la situation actuelle.

It’s quite difficult to provide a clear explanation of the current pre-electoral situation in Madagascar. The one thing we do know for certain is that we are experiencing a tumultuous political crisis full of false information and public protests that are yet to prove successful for the opposition. So essentially, it’s really too early to know where this political crisis is headed. Ten of the 13 candidates running in the presidential election have decided not to participate in the electoral campaign and, therefore, the election itself. On the other hand, we now have three candidates who have decided to campaign as if nothing has happened and as if this political crisis doesn’t exist. As observers, this situation is quite unsettling. It’s as if the country has been split in two and we are living in two different countries. As a photojournalist for AFP, it’s difficult to conduct an accurate and meaningful analysis of this situation. As such, my efforts are essentially focused on covering and sharing the facts, what’s happening on the streets, the demonstrations, and the authorities’ responses. Sharing the facts and reporting the current situation as honestly as possible using photographs.

FN: Who are the big names in Malagasy and African photography that you would like to share with our global audience?



R: C’est assez difficile de faire un choix sur les grands photographes malgaches ou africains, de dire qui je devrais citer ou pas, car il y en a vraiment beaucoup. Mais si je dois me concentrer sur Madagascar, on ne peut évidemment pas s’intéresser à la photographie malgache si on ne connaît pas le travail du photographe Pierrot Men. Ce photographe couvre et raconte son pays de l’intérieur depuis plus de 30 ans. Il est le photographe contemporain, vivant et emblématique de Madagascar.