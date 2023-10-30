When Chinese martial arts and theater meet

Tai Chi is a Chinese martial art practiced around the world and used by performers of different mediums, including theater.

Known in Chinese as Taiji boxing [太極拳, Taijiquan in traditional Chinese], the martial art developed in China from previous Taoist and Buddhist practices around the 17th century. In the 20th century, there were attempts to standardize Taijiquan by creating national associations with their schools’ representatives at international sports events. In 2020, it was included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Taijiquan is also known for its medical benefits and can be seen widely practiced in parks in cities in the Sinophone world and elsewhere.

But Taijiquan is also used in performing arts, either as part of the performance itself or in training methodology. Global Voices interviewed two practitioners and researchers who study the intersection of taijiquan and theater. Ho Ai-cheng is a Taiwanese scholar who studied in France and investigates the uses of Taijiquan practice and philosophy in preparing actors and theatrical performances. She was also trained in Chinese Kun Opera in Taiwan and works as a theatre teacher, Taijiquan instructor, and actress. She is now based in Taipei.

Alexandre Mathys is a Swiss researcher who trained as a historian and majored in Asian studies. His research revolves around the globalization of Chinese martial arts in the context of soft power, with a special focus on Africa. He is the co-founder of the academic network Martial Arts Project with Ho Ai-cheng. He is a former Wushu athlete and has been teaching traditional Chinese martial arts. Currently, he is a visiting scholar at National Taiwan University in Taipei.

The interview took place in French over email after prolonged conversations in a café in Taipei.

Filip Noubel (FN): Can you talk about the master-disciple relation in the Taijiquan tradition?

Alexandre Mathys (AM): Le lien est complexe et mouvant. Il diffère du rapport enseignant-élève qui existe aussi dans les arts martiaux chinois. Il se caractérise par un rite de passage sous forme de cérémonie relativement codifiée, le baishi 拜師, qui symbolise l’entrée dans la famille martiale à l’image d’une porte que l’on franchit. Le disciple accepte implicitement un certain nombre d’obligations comme celle de pérenniser l’héritage qu’il a reçu. La taille de la famille martiale modifie aussi les modalités et les rapports. Ainsi, un maître qui n’a qu’un ou qu’une disciple n’entretiendra sans doute pas le même rapport que certains maîtres de Taijiquan célèbres qui comptent des centaines de disciples répartis dans le monde. Il est possible de rencontrer des pratiquants ayant plusieurs maîtres. Dans ce cas, leurs maîtres ne dispensent généralement pas le même style. En général, cela implique le consentement du chacun mutuel des maîtres. Il peut y avoir aussi des contextes très spécifiques (un décès du premier maître par exemple).

AM: The link is complex and evolving. It differs from the teacher-student relationship that also exists in Chinese martial arts. It is characterized by a rite of passage in the form of a relatively codified ceremony, the baishi 拜師, which symbolizes an act of joining the martial art family, a a door that one passes through. The disciple implicitly accepts a certain number of obligations such as perpetuating the heritage one is receiving. The size of the martial art family also affects the modalities and relationships. Thus, a master who has only one disciple will probably not have the same relationship as certain famous Taijiquan masters who have hundreds of disciples spread around the world. It is possible to meet practitioners with several masters. In this case, their masters generally do not provide the same style. In general, this implies there is mutual consent of each of the masters. There can also be very specific contexts (the death of the initial master for example).

Ho Ai-Cheng (HAC) : Traditionnellement, l’enseignement de Taijiquan passe du maître aux élèves. Selon un adage chinois, « l’enseignement oral inspire la vraie compréhension » (kuochuan xinshou 口傳心授). Il faut enseigner avec le cœur. C’est à la personne qui l’enseigne de faire en sorte que soit conservée l’essence du Taijiquan. Néanmoins, « le maître initie l’apprenti mais sa technique dépend de l’effort de l’élève. «Tu peux guider un cheval vers l’eau, mais tu ne peux pas boire pour lui. » La maîtrise de la technique ne peut être acquise que par l’élève lui-même. Chaque maître porte des spécialités différentes dans la pratique. C’est nourrissant d’apprendre avec des maîtres différents. Ainsi Maître Wang Likun est clair : « Le Taiji n’est pas le trésor caché d’un maître, il appartient à tout le monde. Il faut le partager, et échanger entre pratiques différentes, pour en prendre le meilleur. » Le rapport du maître-disciple devrait être comme le mouvement spiral du Taijiquan. L’un a besoin de l’autre, vice versa. C’est dans cet esprit et mouvement là que tous les deux évoluent ensemble.

HAC: Traditionally, the teaching of Taijiquan passes from master to students. According to a Chinese adage, “oral teaching inspires true understanding” (kuochuan xinshou 口傳心授). You have to teach from the heart. It is up to the person who teaches to ensure that the essence of Taijiquan is preserved. Nevertheless, “the master initiates the apprentice, but his technique depends on the effort of the student. As the saying goes: “You can lead a horse to water, but you can't drink for him.” Mastery of the technique can only be acquired by the student himself. Each master carries different specialties in practice. It’s nourishing to learn with different masters. Thus Master Wang Likun is clear: “Taiji is not a master’s hidden treasure, it belongs to everyone. We must share it, and exchange between different practices, to get the best of it. The master-disciple relationship should be like the spiral movement of Taijiquan.” One needs the other, and vice versa. It is in this spirit and movement that the two evolve together.

This video showcases the Taijiquan school practiced by France-based master Wang Likun:

FN: What role does Taijiquan play in Taiwan?

AM: Que ce soit dans des structures associatives, des universités ou dans des modes plus informels, le Taijiquan est populaire à Taïwan. Il se pratique aussi dans certains parcs ou places publiques. Même si dans ces formes traditionnelles, il attire un public parfois d’aînés, il se pratique aussi par de très jeunes gens pour ce qui est de ses formes les plus sportives. Il est sans doute aussi l’un des arts martiaux les moins genrés. Ainsi, il est difficile de dresser le profil typique d’un pratiquant. Il existe cinq styles majeurs qui peuvent être appris dans le but de préserver la santé, mais aussi dans une voie sportive. Il y a notamment des compétitions nationales, un championnat du monde et le Taijiquan a même été sport de démonstration aux JO en 2008.

AM: Whether present in associations, universities or in more informal modes, Taijiquan is popular in Taiwan. It is also practiced in parks or public squares. Even if in these traditional forms, it sometimes attracts an audience of elders, it is also practiced by very young people in its most sporting forms. It is undoubtedly also one of the least gendered martial arts. Thus, it is difficult to draw up the typical profile of a practitioner. There are five major styles that can be learned with the aim of preserving health, but also in a sporting way. There are national competitions, a world championship and Taijiquan was even a demonstration sport at the Olympic Games in 2008.

FN: What is the role of women in this martial art?

AM: Même si ce n’est pas le cas de tous les arts martiaux chinois, les femmes sont très présentes dans le Taijiquan. Il y a des championnss célèbres et aussi des maîtresses. Que ce soit à Taïwan ou en Chine, les femmes maîtres ont toujours joué un rôle, même si elles demeurent moins nombreuses. Au 20e siècle, on peut penser par exemple à l'influence de Sun Jianyuan dans la diffusion du style Sun dans le monde, développé par son père Sun Lutang. Taiwan compte de nombreuses maîtres ou instructrices de taijiquan ou d’arts martiaux chinois de nos joursl. Le Taijiquan n’est donc pas genré et cette réalité est aisémeent observable à travers ausis une certaine parité parmi les pratiquants.

AM: Even though this is not the case for all Chinese martial arts, women are very present in Taijiquan. There are famous champions as well as masters. Whether in Taiwan or China, female masters have always played a role, even if they remain fewer in number. In the 20th century, we can think for example of the influence of Sun Jianyuan in the diffusion of the Sun style throughout the world, developed by her father Sun Lutang. Taiwan has many Taijiquan or Chinese martial arts masters or instructors today. Taijiquan is therefore not gendered and this reality is easily observable also through a certain parity among practitioners.

FN: You are part of an original initiative that applies the techniques of Taijiquan to the theater. How does this fusion happen?

HAC: Il y a diverses façons d’appliquer les arts martiaux chinois au théâtre. Il y a des artistes qui les utilisent comme l’élément inspirateur ou prennent ses formes pour nourrir l’esthétique de leur création. Pour moi, j’envisage l’application du Taijiquan au jeu de l’acteur comme un processus d'«expérience vécue ». Durant le déroulement du jeu et celui du combat, l’acteur ou le combattant s’inscrit dans un processus de vie. Tous deux doivent effectuer des transformations de leur conscience. Premièrement, avant d’entrer en scène, l’acteur se prépare pour entrer dans un état qui favorise un jeu créatif et pour avoir une présence capable de capter l’attention du spectateur. La technique du Taijiquan entraîne le pratiquant à avoir un « corps émerveillé » (shenling 身靈) et à obtenir une vigilance interactive. Puis, lorsque l’acteur interprète des émotions, il doit être capable de distinguer sa propre émotion de celle de son personnage pour parvenir à un jeu abouti. Pareillement, puisque le combattant entre dans une action lors d’une confrontation belliqueuse, au lieu d’être obsédé par l’envie de gagner ou de nuire à son adversaire, il est nécessaire de « s’abandonner et suivre l’autre pour accomplir le “dao” [la voie] véritable de l’art martial. Par conséquent, durant le processus du jeu de l’acteur et du combat, l’acteur ou le pratiquant en duel du Taijiquan fait l’expérience de son éveil intérieur en deux étapes : « état prêt à réagir » et « état qui engage une action dramatique ou conflictuelle ». J’avais expérimenté le Taijiquan avec les élève-acteurs à l’université Franche-Comté en France. Ils étaient très curieux et enthousiastes pour découvrir une nouvelle technique du corps pour perfectionner leur jeu de l’acteur. Mais ce qui est dur est la lenteur. Lorsque on est tellement habitué à penser à mille choses à la fois et de tout organiser en avance dans notre société, les élève-acteurs se lassent facilement des mouvements lents ou parfois immobiles à certain moment. Pour dépasser cet ennui ou calmer l’agitation mentale, il leur est demandé de revenir dans le présent, de prendre conscience de leur respiration et d’effectuer les actions en pleine conscience. Par le souffle, on donne la direction à l’esprit. La conscience ne réagit pas aveuglément. En prenant le temps, on devient plus conscient de son corps et on découvre une autre dimension de soi. Lorsque cette expérimentation a été effectuée pendant la pandémie Covid 19, le résultat était spectaculaire. De nombreux élève-acteurs ont constaté que par la prise de conscience du corps, le Taijiquan aide à augmenter considérablement leur concentration, à favoriser une meilleure gestion émotionnelle dans leur jeu ainsi que dans leur quotidien. Lorsqu’ils continuent à prendre conscience de leur corps, le Taijiquan leur permet de laisser passer les impulsions les plus intuitives et de penser par leur corps.