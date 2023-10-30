Understanding the long-lasting nature of the conflicts in the Sahel: an interview with expert Jonathan Guiffard

Since the 2000s, Africa has been the theatre for violent terrorist and Jihadist attacks in the Sahel, whose populations live daily with panic and fear.

In order to understand the link between the proliferation of armed conflicts and a series of coups in the region, Global Voices interviewed, via email, Jonathan Guiffard, a Sahel and West Africa specialist, and expert associate in international relations and strategic questions at the Institut Montaigne, a French think tank. He is also the author of the organization's latest report on security in West Africa.

To follow the evolution of the conflicts in the Sahel, explore the special coverage Sahel: la plus grande crise terroriste au monde

Jean Sovon (JS): What are the main reasons for the 20-year-long conflict in the Sahel?

Jonathan Guiffard (JG): Le conflit au Sahel résulte d’une volonté des djihadistes algériens d’Al-Qaïda au Maghreb islamique (AQMI) d’instrumentaliser un terrain propice pour mener une lutte révolutionnaire. Ces djihadistes ont réussi à convaincre, par la prédication religieuse, le discours révolutionnaire et la contrainte, de nombreux Maliens, Burkinabé et Nigériens marginalisés sur les plans politiques et économiques à rejoindre une lutte armée contre les États en place. La corruption endémique, la prédation de richesses et ressources rares, les tensions rurales entre éleveurs et agriculteurs, la violence symbolique et physique contre des communautés, l’absence de justice ont motivé ces recrutements djihadistes. Ce phénomène djihadiste a aussi profité de la montée en tension entre les groupes armés rebelles du Nord du Mali (Mouvement national de libération de l'Azawad, Haut conseil pour l'unité de l'Azawad, Coordination des mouvements de l'Azawad) et les autorités maliennes, pour enclencher une spirale de violences qui ne s’est plus arrêtée, malgré des accords de paix de 2015. Les djihadistes ont poursuivi le combat et l’ont étendu dans toute la région. L’intervention militaire française et internationale, entre 2013 et 2023, a fortement affaibli et déstructuré les groupes djihadistes, tout en ouvrant des fenêtres politiques. Mais ces succès ont été mal exploités sur le plan politique et cette présence est devenue un prétexte renforçant la spirale de violence. Le piège s’est refermé sur les alliés internationaux qui n’ont pas vu venir ce changement.

Jonathan Guiffard (JG): The conflict in the Sahel is the result of the will of the Algerian Jihadists of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) to exploit fertile ground for the pursuit of revolutionary struggle. These Jihadists have succeeded in convincing, through religious preaching, revolutionary discourse and force, many Malians, Burkinabés and Nigeriens who are marginalized on the political and economic levels to join an armed struggle against the established states. Endemic corruption, the stripping out of wealth and scarce resources, rural tensions between herdspeople and growers, symbolic and physical violence against communities, and lack of justice have motivated this Jihadist recruitment. This Jihadist phenomenon has also taken advantage of the rise in tension between the rebel armed groups of Northern Mali, (National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad, High Council for the Unity of Azawad, and Coordination of Azawad Movements), and the Malian authorities, to spark a spiral of violence which has never ceased, despite the peace accords of 2015. The Jihadists have kept up the fight and extended it into the whole region. The French and international military intervention between 2013 and 2023 seriously weakened and undermined the structure of the Jihadist groups, while, at the same time, opening political windows. But these successes have been poorly exploited on the political front, and this presence has become a pretext for reinforcing the spiral of violence. The trap has been sprung on the international allies who did not see this change coming.

Read more: The Sahel faces resurgence of terrorist attacks

JS: Does the resurgence of terrorist attacks mark a turning point in this conflict?

JG: Après une phase difficile entre 2013 et 2016, les djihadistes ont adapté leurs stratégies, notamment par un effort soutenu de recrutement et de financement de combattants dans le centre et le sud du Mali, ainsi que dans le nord du Burkina Faso. Alors que les troupes françaises et maliennes étaient concentrées au Nord du Mali, ce contournement a permis de fortement relancer l’insurrection. Depuis 2017-2018, le volume d’attaques augmente sans cesse. Le nombre de civils tués s’accroît de manière exponentielle et l’apparition de milices armées ou soutenues politiquement par les États, au Mali et au Burkina Faso, a enclenché des cycles de violence et de représailles très importants. En revanche, il est clair que depuis le départ des forces militaires françaises, en 2022, et maintenant que la Mission multidimensionnelle intégrée des Nations unies pour la stabilisation au Mali (MINUSMA) quitte le Mali, les djihadistes en profitent. Ils ont retrouvé une grande marge de manœuvre, et en profitent pour occuper le terrain et frapper l’armée malienne et ses alliés russes du groupe Wagner. Les attaques contre les bases maliennes se succèdent et permettent de s’équiper à peu de frais, tout en brisant le moral de l’armée malienne. Pour l’heure, le tournant n’est pas encore marqué, mais je crois qu’il est effectivement en train d’avoir lieu : sur le terrain, il n’y a plus aucune force capable de rivaliser avec les djihadistes. L’armée malienne et ses alliés n’en ont pas les capacités. Les groupes armés non plus et ils préservent leurs forces pour se battre contre l’armée malienne. Ainsi, les djihadistes peuvent accroître la cadence, sans faire face à beaucoup de résistance. Leur limite sera la taille de l’espace qu’ils occupent : ils auront de plus en plus de mal à gérer des opérations dans des régions aussi étendues allant du Mali au Bénin.

JG: After a difficult phase between 2013 and 2016, the Jihadists adapted their strategies, notably through a sustained effort to recruit and finance combatants in Central and Southern Mali, as also in Northern Burkina Faso. While French and Malian troops were concentrated in Northern Mali, this turn enabled a powerful relaunch of the insurrection. Since 2017–2018, the volume of attacks has been continuously mounting. The number of civilians killed has been growing exponentially, and the appearance of militias armed or politically underwritten by the states of Mali and Burkina Faso has triggered highly significant cycles of violence and reprisals. On the other hand, it is clear that, since the withdrawal of the French military forces in 2022, and now that the United Nations Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has left Mali, the Jihadists are taking advantage of the situation. They have regained much room to maneuver, and are exploiting it to occupy territory and strike at the Malian army and its Russian allies of the Wagner Group. Attacks on Malian bases are proliferating and allow ing them to equip themselves at low cost, while at the same time breaking the Malian army's morale. For now, the turning point has not yet been reached, but I believe it is effectively underway: on the ground, there is no longer any force capable of competing with the Jihadists. The Malian army and its allies no longer have that capacity. Neither do the armed groups, and they are reserving their strength to fight the Malian army. So, the Jihadists can step up the pace, without facing much resistance. Their limit will be the amount of space they occupy: they will have greater and greater difficulty in controlling operations in such extensive regions, stretching from Mali to Bénin.

JS: Is the growing number of coups in the region linked to this conflict?

JG: La multiplication des coups d’État, au Mali (2020 et 2021), au Burkina Faso (janvier 2022 et septembre 2022) et au Niger (2023) est directement liée au conflit. La dégradation continue de la situation sécuritaire a donné l’opportunité à des officiers de prendre le pouvoir par la force pour tenter de rétablir la sécurité. Il ne faut pas être naïfs : ces officiers ont pris le pouvoir pour eux-mêmes et malgré des annonces de transition, ils ne semblent nullement avoir l’intention de laisser le pouvoir. En revanche, il est clair que ces prises de pouvoir par la force, parfaitement illégales, ont été permises par un soutien populaire important qui les légitiment. Si l’ensemble de la population est loin de soutenir ces régimes, il y a une base populaire forte dans les grandes villes car les populations vivent l’effondrement de leurs pays. Elles ne parviennent pas à comprendre pour quelles raisons l’ennemi avance, alors que les forces internationales sont sur le terrain. De cette incompréhension né un sentiment de colère et dégagisme : les internationaux et leurs alliés, les classes politiques nationales, sont clouées au pilori. Toutes les nouvelles options deviennent bonnes à essayer, notamment l’aide apportée par la Russie, alors même que celle-ci est contreproductive et aggrave le conflit. Les duels très vocaux et les provocations à l’égard des anciens alliés français, occidentaux ou régionaux, sont des bravades politiques qui visent à redonner à la population une image positive et de l’honneur aux responsables sahéliens, tout en masquant les difficultés tragiques sur le terrain. Ce populisme ou ce néo-souverainisme est une écume qui ne durera pas, mais qui existe pour répondre à un besoin profond de la population de retrouver des repères.

JG: The multiplication of coups, in Mali (2020 and 2021), Burkina Faso (January 2022 and September 2022), and Niger (2023) is directly linked to the conflict. The continuous deterioration in the security situation has given army officers the opportunity to take power by force in an attempt to restore security. We shouldn't be naive: these officers have taken power for themselves and, despite announcements of transition, they seem to have no intention whatsoever of relinquishing power. On the other hand, it is clear that these these seizures of power, totally illegal, have been made possible by significant popular support which legitimizes them. If the bulk of the population is a long way from supporting these regimes, there is a strong popular base in the cities, because the people are experiencing the collapse of their countries. They fail to comprehend the reasons for the enemy's advance, with international forces on the ground. This incomprehension gives birth to a feeling of anger and disengagement: the international players and their allies, the national political classes, find themselves pilloried. Any new option becomes worth trying, notably the aid on offer from Russia, even though such aid is counter-productive and aggravates the conflict. Highly vocal clashes and provocations against the former French, Western or regional allies are so much political bravado aimed at restoring the population's positive image of the Sahel governments’ integrity, while masking the tragic difficulties on the ground. This populism or neo-sovereigntism is mere froth which will not last, but it exists in response to a deep need of the people to return to their bearings.

JS: Can we speak of a military and security failure, despite the European and NATO presence?

JG: Je pense qu’on peut parler d’un échec stratégique collectif : les forces nationales et internationales ne sont pas parvenues à endiguer le phénomène djihadiste dans la région, avec pour conséquence un drame humanitaire et l’expansion de la violence. La crise est toujours aiguë et aucune perspective positive n’apparaît. En revanche, il me paraît peu nuancé de parler d’échec de la France, de l’ONU ou du Mali. Les succès militaires n’ont pas été correctement exploités sur le plan politique, ne permettant pas d’apaiser la situation et de trouver des solutions pour lutter contre les combattants les plus déterminés. Tous les acteurs ont ainsi perdu en légitimité. Dans ce cadre, toute solution négociée devient très difficile à mettre en œuvre et chacun se replie sur soi, la confiance ne parvenant pas à s’installer. Il a aussi vraisemblablement été naïf de penser que les armées françaises, européennes ou onusiennes parviendraient à former durablement et correctement les armées sahéliennes, tout en ignorant les effets politiques négatifs d’un tel soutien : coup d’État des corps habillés les plus forts ou recrutement accru chez les djihadistes. Ce paradoxe est structurant. Cet échec stratégique, comme la désignation de bouc-émissaires, masque aussi les problèmes de fond qui sont à l’origine de l’enracinement de la crise : les responsables politiques et militaires sahéliens sont entrés dans des spirales de violence et d’oppression contre certaines populations ; la mise en œuvre de milices a accru la violence ; les efforts d’inclusion économique et de développement sont encore moins important qu’auparavant, à cause de la guerre ; l’inclusion politique n’est pas mis en œuvre (échec des accords de paix) ; la mise en œuvre de normes sociales et de justice différenciée et adaptée aux différentes communautés est combattue par l’État central. Ainsi, les sources du problème ne sont pas traitées, ajoutant du carburant à un feu déjà bien entretenu.

JG: I think we can speak of a collective strategic failure: the national and international forces have not managed to stem the Jihadist phenomenon in the region, resulting in a humanitarian crisis and the spread of violence. The crisis remains acute and no positive prospect is apparent. On the other hand, it seems to me to be crude to speak of a failure on the part of France, the UN or Mali. The military successes have not been correctly exploited on the political front, militating against the easing of the situation and the discovery of solutions to the fight against the most determined combatants. All the players have thus lost legitimacy. In this framework, any negotiated solution becomes very difficult to implement and everyone is driven in on themselves, as confidence fails to be restored. It has probably also been naive to think that the French, European or UN armies would manage to train the Sahelian armies sustainably and correctly, while ignoring the negative political effects of such support: a coup by the strongest forces under uniform, or accelerated recruitment to the Jihadists. This paradox structures our understanding. This strategic failure, like the scapegoating, also masks the underlying problems which have driven the roots of the crisis so deep: the political and military authorities of the Sahel are embarked on spirals of violence and oppression against certain population groups; the deployment of militias has escalated the violence; the efforts towards economic inclusion and development are even less significant than previously, because of the war; political inclusion has not been realized (the failure of the peace accords); the realization of social norms and justice differentiated between and adapted to the different communities is thwarted by the central State. Therefore, the sources of the problem fail to be tackled, adding fuel to what is already a well-stoked fire.

JS: What military, political, economic and other measures would you say could bring this conflict to an end?

JG: Il y a trois temps différents qui demandent des mesures différentes. Dans le très court terme, les États sahéliens doivent limiter au maximum leurs opérations militaires dans les zones civiles, ceci de manière unilatérale. Au Mali, particulièrement, l’État doit expulser la milice russe et ouvrir de nouveau un dialogue avec les groupes rebelles. Ce dialogue politique est le premier à privilégier. Dans le court-terme et en parallèle de ces efforts, les États doivent ouvrir des discussions avec les groupes djihadistes, en échange d’un cessez-le-feu généralisé. Les groupes djihadistes disposent de chaînes de commandement efficaces et sont en mesure de faire des trêves. Sur cette base, des représentants des États et des groupes djihadistes doivent négocier, dans un tiers pays, pour établir ce qui est négociable, notamment l’application de normes sociales et religieuses différenciées (mais déjà effectives dans les populations). Ce dialogue doit être mené avec les groupes rebelles, réintégrés au sein de l’État ou comme acteurs tiers, car il s’agit de discuter de la gouvernance. Cette discussion doit se tenir en parallèle d’un effort de désengagement militant : la médiation, le compromis et l’amnistie nationale peuvent aider des djihadistes convaincus à poser les armes. Dans le moyen-terme, il convient de mettre en œuvre des programmes de développement économiques forts, notamment dans le domaine agricole et au profit des populations rurales. En incluant mieux les agriculteurs aux circuits économiques et commerciaux, en les aidant à se structurer et à moderniser leur production, plusieurs objectifs de réduction de la pauvreté, de souveraineté alimentaire et d’emploi sont atteignables. La conjonction de ces trois politiques, à des tempos différenciés, pourrait ouvrir la voie à un apaisement de la crise et à diminuer au maximum l’emprise et la légitimité des groupes jihadistes dans la population. Les plus déterminés et idéologisés des combattants resteront longtemps « dans le maquis », mais sans soutien populaire, cela ne pourra pas être éternel. C’est ce soutien qu’il faut diminuer et pour cela, il est important pour les États sahéliens d’écouter les revendications de leurs populations marginalisées.