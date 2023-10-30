See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

In Taiwan, Asia's largest Gay Pride event celebrates gender and sexual diversity

Some politicians also marched ahead of the January 2024 presidential and legislative elections
Written byFilip Noubel
Posted 30 October 2023 7:04 GMT

Taiwan Pride 2023, photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

Taiwan held its 21st Gay Pride event in Taipei on Saturday, October 28, continuing a tradition of hosting Asia's largest visibility event for the LGBTQ+ community in the region, with about 170,000 participants this year.

Taiwan organized its first Pride in 2003 — the first in any Sinophone society — with an attendance of 20,000 people. It rapidly grew to 50,000 in 2011 and to 200,000 in 2019. The in-person event moved to online in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to the streets of Taipei in 2021. Other cities, such as Kaohsiung in the south, also hold local Pride marches.

The 2023 edition in Taipei is estimated to have attracted 176,000 people from all over Taiwan and elsewhere in Asia — namely, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, with few visitors from Europe and North America. According to the Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, the group in charge of managing the event, this year's theme is “Stand with Diversity.” Taiwan passed same-sex marriage law in 2019 — the first in Asia — and added in 2023 bills and policies on cross-national same-sex marriage and same-sex adoption.

For more, read: Love wins: same-sex marriage law fully endorsed by Taiwan's legislature

Yet diversity within the queer community, as well as outside of it, is not fully embraced. As the Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association notes:

Transgender issues are precisely put in a situation where the concept of dichotomous categorization is challenged and related debates oftentimes fall into polarization. Although transgender issues hold several facets to be explored (such as the unique difficulties transgender people face at school, in the workplace, or in daily life, along with issues about gender-friendly spaces), many people often target non-biological women and regard them as criminal, while framing the protection of transgender rights as an invasion of women’s spaces; this leads the public to be hostile to transgender people under the pretext of “safeguarding women's rights,” and to adopt rhetoric that spreads fear and derision against transgender women.

For more, read A deep dive into Taiwan's drag scene ahead of Pride 2023

As Taiwan will hold presidential and legislative elections in January 2024, several political parties also marched in the Pride parade, including members from the Green Party, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and the New Power Party, hoping to secure votes from the community.

Taiwan Pride 2023, photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

Despite the unusually cool temperature and initial rain, Pride showed all its colors and diversity as can be seen in this photo essay.

Here on the right  is an homage to Taiwanese traditions of honoring deities, as can be seen in many local temples.  Taiwan was also a Japanese colony from 1895 to 1945 and Japanese culture remains prominent on the island. Queer Japanese also come to participate in the Pride as they have less visibility in Japan.

Taiwan Pride 2023. Photos courtesy of FIlip Noubel. Used with permission

Bodies of all shapes were present in the Pride, as can be seen in the following photos:

Taiwan Pride 2023. Image courtesy of Filip Noubel. Used with permission.

Women were, of course, present, though in comparatively smaller numbers.

Taiwan Pride 2023, photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

Taiwan Pride 2023, photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

Dogs, dog-lovers, and human pups were also marching proudly.

Taiwan Pride 2023, photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

Taiwan Pride 2023, photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

Taiwan Pride 2023, photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

For Malaysian queers, Taiwan represents a space for safety and freedom, as homosexuality is considered a crime in their country.

Taiwan Pride 2023, photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

But the main point of Pride is to come as you are and celebrate!

Taiwan Pride 2023, photos by Filip Noubel, used with permission

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byFilip Noubel

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved