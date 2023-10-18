Montenegrin resting contest ends with new record: 50 days of lying down

The traditional lying down contest organized annually at Brezna Ethno Village Montenegro, a hospitality complex located at the village of Donja Brezna in Montenegro, ended on October 5 with a new record of 50 days of resting. The winners are local competitors Lidija Marković (23), a beautician from the city of Nikšić, and Filip Knežević (23) from Mojkovac.

The organizers announced the end of the contest via Instagram:

Izležavanje od 50 dana se završilo U danima “osame” kada se duša sama sa sobom suoči, najdublje se porazmisli o svemu. Bilo je smijeha, plača, molitvi.. Njih dvoje od ukupno dvadesetjedan su ispratili takmičare iz Crne Gore, Rusije, Srbije i Ukrajine. Oboje su odlučili da zajedno stanu na tron i složno uz poruku svim jugoslovenskim narodima i političarima poruče da ljubav i sloga rešavaju sve. Filip kao dzentlmen prepušta medijsku pobjedu Lidiji.

The 50 days of lounging are over In the days of “solitude” when the soul is on its own, it faces its issues and can think deeply about everything. There were moments of laughter, of crying, prayers… Two out of twenty one contestants sent off competitors from Montenegro, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine. Both decided to stand together on the throne and send a message to all Yugoslav peoples and politicians that love and accord can solve all. As a gentleman, Filip left the media win to Lidija.

For the twelfth time, the annual competition starting in August poked fun at the widespread stereotype that Montenegrins are lazy. The 50-day stretch broke the previous record for endurance in resting by lying down on the ground set in 2021, which extended to nearly five days or 117 hours.

In 2021 the top prize was EUR 300 euros (around USD 353), in 2022 it was increased to EUR 350 (USD 370), while in 2023 it was increased to EUR 1000 (USD 1056).

This year the two winners shared the prize, but Lidija Marković insisted it's not about the money, Croatian newspaper Jutarnji list reported.

In her video statement given on the 21st day of the competition, she said:

Došla sam da uživam, da odmorim i naravno trudim se da pobjedim… Pozdrav za one koje misle da se ne kupamo, evo losione i kupke za tijelo. Samo neka oni misle i neka malo vode svoj život. Novac nikako. Eto moji dolaze ovde svaki dan ođe i bukvalno me mole, daće mi hiljadu eura samo da ustanem, ali naravno ja nisam zbog toga tu već da pobjedim. I naravno ovo je psihološka igra tako da – novac nikako.

I came to enjoy, to rest, and of course I strive to win… I would like to send regards to those that think we don't bathe, here we use shampoos and body lotions. They can think what they like and live their lives a little. It's not about the money. My parents come every day and beg me to stand up, they offer to give me the thousand euros, but of course I'm not here for the that. I'm here to win. An of course this is a psychological game, therefore I stress, it's not about the money.

She also explained that contestants had much fun together, they played music, danced while lying down and they could endure the unexpected length of the competition.

As reported by Anadolu Agency, this year's contest began on Friday August 18, 2023, with 21 contestants. According to the rules, they were not allowed to stand up, but were allowed to sleep, read books, to eat or drink. They were allowed to take toilet breaks every eight hours.

This contest in resting is unique in Europe and mocks the Balkan stereotype that Montenegrins are slothful. In a statement for Balkan Insight, contest organizer Radonja Blagojević explained that “It is a very psychological competition, and the participants are interesting personalities” who forge friendships during the event.