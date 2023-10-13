See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Nigerian policeman sentenced to death for shooting pregnant lawyer on Christmas day

Raheem’s murder sparked outrage over police brutality in Nigeria
Written byPamela Ephraim
Posted 13 October 2023 6:23 GMT

Screenshot of Omobolanle Raheem from YouTube video, ‘Bolanle Raheem | #iller Cop, ASP Drambi Vandi Pleads Not Guilty To One-Count Charge‘ uploaded on Jan. 16, 2023 by TVC News Nigeria.

A high court in Lagos, Nigeria has sentenced police officer Drambi Vandi to death for the fatal shooting of a pregnant lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas day. 

On December 25, 2022, police officers from the Ajiwe police station in Ajah, Lagos ordered the car conveying Raheem and her family as they returned from Christmas service to stop. One of the officers who was later identified as Drambi Vandi, an assistant superintendent of police, shot at the car and killed the lawyer. The police officers fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Raheem’s murder sparked outrage over police brutality in Nigeria. Her fatal shooting was one of several recent incidents of police brutality that have been recorded in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria. Barely three weeks before Raheem’s murder, 31-year-old Gafaru Buraimoh was shot dead by police officers from the same station in Lagos. A study conducted by The Cable found that about 91 other Nigerians have been killed by police officers in the past year.

Amnesty International condemned Raheem’s murder in a post on X (formerly Twitter):

On December 29, 2022, a coalition of over 223 women organizations under the aegis of Womanifesto demanded justice for Raheem. The convener of Womanifesto and Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, raised the issue in a statement titled, ‘Justice for Omobolanle Raheem murdered by ASP Drambi Vandi!’

“We demand the speedy prosecution of Drambi Vandi to the full extent of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and other applicable laws. The family and friends of the deceased Omobolanle Raheem deserve justice and compensation for their loss and trauma,” they stated.

While mourning the lawyer’s death, Nigerians on social media and human rights activists also expressed their displeasure on X (formerly Twitter), with many calling on the police to take action against officers of the Ajiwe police station. A human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun, described the incident as a recurring pattern while demanding justice for the victim. In an X post, he said:

Nigerian lawyers from the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by NBA’s President Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, joined the prosecution of the police officer as part of its efforts towards securing swift and effective justice for the family of the deceased. 

The NBA sought payment of damages not less than 5 billion naira (about USD 12,000) in addition. 

On December 30, 2022, the Attorney-General of Lagos state, Moyosore Onigbanjo, filed a one-count charge against Vandi over Raheem’s murder. The magistrate granted the request to remand the defendant at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre until January 30, 2023.

The court found Vandi guilty of murder and sentenced him to death by hanging on October 9, 2023, after the deceased’s husband, sister, police armorer, pathologist, and seven others testified against him.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byPamela Ephraim

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Sub-Saharan Africa Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved