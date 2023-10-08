See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Finding the space to speak: Journalism professor Francis Lee on Hong Kong’s changing media landscape

'To manage risk is to take risks when necessary'
Written byHong Kong Free Press

Translations

Read this post in English
Posted 8 October 2023 23:35 GMT

Francis Lee signs copies of his recent Chinese-language book about how to read the news at the Hong Kong Book Fair in July 2023. Photo: Kyle Lam/HKFP.

The original version of this report was written by Irene Chan and published in Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) on October 7, 2023. The following edited version has been published on Global Voices as part of a content partnership agreement with HKFP.

The media landscape has changed dramatically since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city in 2020, with outlets closed and journalists put on trial and jailed.

Self-censorship is increasingly inevitable, says journalism scholar Francis Lee – but he also stresses that should not be seen as surrender, particularly for those who strive to maintain space for professional journalism.

Lee, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s School of Journalism and Communication, has spoken extensively to journalists in the city about how they “manage risk” amid increasing legal and political uncertainty:

To simply avoid risk is not risk management. To manage risk is to take risks when necessary.

After his findings were published in July, Lee told HKFP in an interview conducted in Cantonese:

The emergent ‘risk culture’ in the city was not limited to those in the media. Today, anyone who is still involved in the public sphere in Hong Kong will constantly assess and manage risks.

That also applied to him. As a scholar specialising in journalism and social movements, Lee has played an active role in the city’s public sphere, such as presenting his research on the controversial “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” protest slogan. He appeared in the courtroom as an expert witness for the defence in the city’s first national security trial.

The court later ruled that the phrase was capable of inciting secession, one of four crimes listed under the national security law.

Unlike many public intellectuals who have chosen to keep a low profile or leave the city, Lee has continued to study civil society and give talks on press freedom in Hong Kong. This summer, he published a Chinese-language book on how to read the news, covering topics such as media funding, political affiliation, professionalism, and disinformation:

Advox

This post is part of Advox, a Global Voices project dedicated to protecting freedom of expression online. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byHong Kong Free Press

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved