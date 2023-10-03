VoicesOfChange: Lorena Duarte fights for the rights of trans women in Colombia

Colombia is the country with the third most murders of trans women in Latin America. This number is even more concerning in light of the fact that Latin America registers 68 percent of this type of homicide in the world.

In this context, there are trans activists who fight for a better world for all women, like Lorena Duarte Bedoya from Bogotá. From within the District Secretariat for Women, Lorena Duarte works against discrimination directed at trans women. For example, she is the “mom” of Transidencias, an event that highlights the political positions of trans people, thus contributing to the promotion and protection of their rights. This upcoming November 20, it will celebrate its fourth iteration. “[The District Secretariat of Bogotá] has responded to my focus on trans women, asking that we be heard, and this has made an impact within the organization,” she explains.

This is the third interview in the Global Voices series #VoicesOfChange (#VocesdelCambio), in which we interview activists and social changemakers in Latin America. It has been edited for clarity.

Lucía Jiménez Peñuela: Tell us, who is Lorena?

Lorena Duarte: Soy una mujer transexual. Inicié mi proceso a los 17 años, consumiendo hormonas de forma artesanal. Con el tiempo, decidí hacer completamente mi tránsito, logrando las cirugías a través de acciones de tutelas* contra las entidades del sistema de salud colombiano. Hace seis años que me hicieron la cirugía de cambio de sexo. Me ha tomado muchísimos años sentirme plena y completamente tranquila con quién soy. Además, estudié administración de empresas y soy artista escénica. Terminé una maestría en teatro y artes vivas.

Lorena Duarte: I am a trans woman. I began my process at 17, taking homemade hormones. Eventually, I decided to completely transition by obtaining surgeries through legal action (tutela*) against the entities of the Colombian health system. It's been six years since I had my sex reassignment surgery. It has taken me many years to feel fully at ease with who I am. I also studied business administration and I am a performing artist. I have a master's degree in theatre and live arts.

LJP: How many years have you been an activist?

LD: Son más de 15 años trabajando con la pública LGBTI en Bogotá, desde el 2008, siendo la primera mujer trans contratada por el Distrito de la capital para esta labor. En ese entonces, recién iniciaba mi tránsito. Asistí con un grupo de chicos gays a una reconocida discoteca de Bogotá. A todos ellos los dejaron ingresar, pero a mí, me pidieron una tarjeta especial de afiliación. Entonces, empecé a darme cuenta que, así pertenezcamos a esta población, no a todas las personas de estos sectores LGBTI nos tratan de la misma forma. Ese “estallido” me hizo pensar que había mucho que hacer por los derechos de nosotras las mujeres trans y de las personas trans en general. Si miro 15 años hacia atrás, efectivamente se han logrado muchísimas ganancias en un desarrollo como sociedad frente a la garantía de los derechos. Pero sabemos que todavía falta un montón.

LD: I have been working with the LGBTI rights from the public sector in Bogotá for more than 15 years, since 2008. I'm the first trans woman hired by Capital District for this work. At that time, I was just starting my transition. Once, I went with a group of gay guys to a well-known club in Bogotá. All of them were allowed to enter, but I was asked for a special membership card. That's when I began to realize that, even if we all belong to this population, not all people from these LGBTI groups are treated in the same way. That “outburst” made me think that there was a lot to do for the rights of us trans women and trans people in general. If I look back to 15 years ago, it's clear that we have made a lot of gains in social development in terms of guaranteeing rights. But we know that there is still a long way to go.

LJP: What have you learned from the projects you have been involved in?

LD: Sobre todo los procesos legales para acceder al derecho a la salud, como lo relacionado con las tutelas para acceder a las cirugías. Luego, al formar parte del equipo artístico de la Secretaría de Integración Social, fue como una segunda etapa en la que me di cuenta que el arte moviliza muchísimas cosas. No es lo mismo pararme frente a un público, explicarles que esto es sexo, que esto otro es género, y lo que significa ser una persona trans. Con el arte como herramienta de formación, la información entraba de forma diferente, la gente era más participativa, preguntaba más. Fue muy valioso.

LD: Above all, the legal processes to access the right to healthcare, such as those related to the legal actions to access surgeries. Then, when I became part of the artistic team of the Secretary of Social Integration, it was like a second phase in which I realized that art mobilizes a lot of things. It is not the same to stand in front of an audience, explain to them that this is sex, that that is gender, and what it means to be a trans person. With art as an educational tool, the information was presented differently. People participated more and asked more questions. It was very valuable.

LJP: Regarding the struggle you have led for trans women to access other workspaces, how do you achieve accessible workspaces for trans women?

LD: Para muchas mujeres trans, las actividades sexuales pagadas (ASP), son el único recurso que le ofrece la sociedad para sobrevivir y subsistir. No se trata de decir que está bien o que está mal, ya que como secretaría de la mujer, también trabajamos sobre la política pública de ASP. Existen imaginarios dentro de la cultura trans alrededor de las ASP. Lo primero es deshacernos de los prejuicios. Como lo veo, no se trata de un trabajo, puesto que no cuenta con las condiciones que debería tener cualquier trabajo. Por el contrario, profundiza las vulnerabilidades de las mujeres trans. Hoy por hoy, cada vez más mujeres trans terminan sus estudios, son profesionales y en general, están en otros lugares. Se abren oportunidades laborales en los diferentes ámbitos. Es algo que no sucede de la noche a la mañana, y como colectivo, tomamos conciencia de que efectivamente, si eso lo que queremos hacer, pero con garantías, es trabajar por otras oportunidades y posibilidades desarrollo económico y personal.

LD: For many trans women, sex work is the only recourse society gives them to survive and subsist. It's not about saying whether it is good or bad, since at the Secretariat for Women we also work on the public policy of sex work. There are preconceived beliefs within trans culture around sex work. The first thing to do is to get rid of prejudices. As I see it, it is not a job, since it does not have the conditions that any job should have. On the contrary, it deepens the vulnerabilities of trans women. Today, more and more trans women are finishing their studies and becoming professionals, and in general, they are in other positions. Job opportunities are opening up in different areas. It is something that does not happen overnight, and as a collective, we are aware that if that is what we want to do, but with guarantees, we must work towards other opportunities and possibilities for economic and personal development.

LJP: It is common to hear criticism of “affirmative action,” that they're pampering us…

LD: Nuestra situación es tan precaria que, pensamos que tener algo como un derecho es que nos están “consintiendo”. Es importante que, como grupos con unas condiciones específicas, toda la vida nos han colocado en lugares diferentes, y, no es una “ganancia” o “un favor” que nos están haciendo. Esto nos ha costado muchas vidas como población, muchas enfermedades de carácter mental, violencias físicas, psicológica, que nos expulsen, discriminación, traumas. No es que una venga con eso, sino que la sociedad genera las discriminaciones y es por eso que nosotras necesitamos esa restitución. No son favores, sino un mínimo de lo que el Estado ha de ofrecer como garantía para nosotras como ciudadanas, para que dejemos de ser de segunda categoría, sino que seamos como cualquiera.

LD: Our situation is so precarious that we think that having something as a right means that we are being “pampered.” It is important that, as groups with specific conditions, we have been put in different categories all our lives, and it is not a “gain” or a “favor” that we are being given. This has cost us many lives as a population, many mental illnesses, physical and psychological violence, expulsion, discrimination, and traumas. We're not coming up with this from thin air, but it's society that generates discrimination, and that is why we need this restitution. They're not favors, but a minimum of what the State has to offer as a guarantee for us as citizens, so that we are no longer second class, but are just like everyone else.

LJP: What activities do you consider fundamental for the political formation of trans women?

LD: Ayer en un taller con adolescentes, me percaté de que, por el hecho de ser una persona trans, no todas podemos estar realizando talleres sobre derechos. Con todo respeto, hay personas que terminan reforzando estereotipos negativos hacia las personas trans. Como población hemos de seguir capacitando sobre la forma adecuada de hacer el activismo, lo que requerimos posicionar como grupo social, hacia donde dirigir nuestras acciones. No se trata de seguir intereses particulares, sino que nos pensemos cómo colectivo hacia dónde debemos dirigir esa lucha colectiva.

LD: Yesterday in a workshop with adolescents, I realized that, just because someone is a trans person, not all of us can be doing workshops on trans rights. With all due respect, there are some people who end up reinforcing negative stereotypes towards trans people. As a population we have to continue learning the proper way to do activism, what we need to position as a social group, where to direct our actions. It is not about following particular interests, but thinking as a collective about where we should direct this collective struggle.

LJP: I perceive a certain rejection towards trans women with disabilities within the trans collectives themselves. How do you see this?

LD: Antes pensábamos que solo se tenía un solo factor de vulnerabilidad y no estar atravesada por más, lo que a su vez potencia que exista más vulnerabilidad. Ya se habla de “interseccionalidad”. El hecho de que exista esta palabra, significa que no solo estés en la política pública LGBTI, sino también en la política pública de discapacidad, estar atravesada por un grupo etario, por una clase social, o una etnia. Recién se habla del tema, y vemos que no somos muchas las activistas que son visibles, que digan, “además de trans, soy discapacitada y necesito que se hagan los ajustes razonables, teniendo en cuenta todas mis vulnerabilidades”. Es importante posicionar el enfoque interseccional, con pedagogía, hablar y pensar en políticas públicas que creen acciones conjuntas. Entendamos que la vulnerabilidad no es sólo una.

LD: In the past, we thought there was only one factor of vulnerability and that we were not affected by others, but this in turn makes it possible for more vulnerability to exist. Now we talk about “intersectionality.” The fact that this word exists means that we are not only in LGBTI public policy, but also in the public policy of disability, being intersected by an age group, by a social class, or an ethnic group. We have only recently started talking about it, and we see that there are not many activists who are visible, who say, “in addition to being trans, I am disabled and I need reasonable accommodations, taking into account all my vulnerabilities.” It is important to position the intersectional focus with pedagogy, to speak and think about public policies that create joint actions. Let's understand that there is not just one type of vulnerability.

LJP: What projects are you working on?

LD: Continuar por la línea del arte. Me presentaré en la Cinemateca Distrital con el performance “Cómo construir una mujer y no morir en el intento” y trabajo en otro sobre las mujeres víctimas del conflicto armado. Sobre la apuesta como colectivo, es interesante como organizaciones y colectivos de personas trans tienen incidencia como lo que se está haciendo para la Ley Integral Trans. Igual, se necesita que se sigan fortaleciendo para que surjan nuevos liderazgos que no solo buscan su bienestar personal, sino la restitución de derechos y mejores condiciones para toda la población.

LD: Continuing with my art. At the Cinemateca Distrital, I will present the performance “How to build a woman and not die trying,” and I am working on another one about the women victims of the [Colombian] armed conflict. Regarding the collective commitments, it is interesting how organizations and collectives of trans people are having an impact on what is being done for the Integral Trans Law. Likewise, these groups need to continue to be strengthened so that new leadership emerges that not only seeks their personal welfare, but also the restitution of rights and better conditions for the entire population.

LJP: Do you have one last message to leave for our readers?

LD: La invitación a todas las personas es que investiguen, sigan indagando sobre temas relacionados con personas trans. Que, si tienen curiosidad, sigan investigando, tengan referentes, y sobre todo, entiendan que es algo que no solo nos compete a nosotras como mujeres diversas sino a toda la sociedad. Si nos damos cuenta, en algún momento de la vida todas y todos hemos recibido discriminación en algún momento de la vida, por pobre por rico, por bonita, por fea, por alto por flaco, por la clase social o por la raza. Entendamos que la discriminación y los derechos es algo que no compete solo a los grupos tradicionalmente discriminados, sino que es un ejercicio que tenemos que seguir construyendo como sociedad para garantizar de forma efectiva esa equidad e igualdad que a todos nos beneficiaría.

LD: I would invite everyone to research and keep asking questions about topics related to trans people. If they are curious, they should keep learning, find reference points, and above all, understand that this is something that doesn't only concern us as diverse women, but all of society. Let us realize that we have all been victims of discrimination at some point in our lives, because we are poor, rich, pretty, ugly, tall, skinny, because of our social class or race. Let us understand that discrimination and rights is something that is not only the responsibility of traditionally discriminated groups, but is an exercise that we must continue to build as a society to effectively guarantee the equity and equality that would benefit us all.