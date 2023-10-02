For African literary criticism: Interview with the founder of francophone ‘African literary chronicles’

The award of the Goncourt Prize, a prestigious French literature award, to Senegalese author Mohamed Mbougar Sarr in 2021 marks the first recognition of a sub-Saharan author by this institution in nearly 120 years. Does this mean that Francophone African literature is finally being shared and recognised on the international level?

In response to this question, Global Voices interviewed Réassi Ouabonzi, who also goes by the name Lareus Gangoueus about his engagement with African literary media. Ouabonzi, originally from Congo and currently residing in Paris, is an IT consultant. He has been the curator of the literary blog ‘Chez Gangoueus’ (At Gangoueus’) since 2007 and actively contributes to the collaborative platform ‘Chroniques littéraires africaines’ (African literary chronicles). Additionally, he co-founded the literary programme ‘Les lectures de Gangoueus’ (Gangoueus’ reads) with Guy Padja, which he hosts on the alternative media outlet SudPlateau TV.

Today, more people speak French on the African continent than anywhere else on Earth, which means that the language could potentially become the third most widely spoken language in the world by 2050.

The interview with Ouabonzi took place in French via email following an extensive conversation at a Parisian café.

Filip Noubel (FN): African literature, both Francophone and others, are only just beginning to receive the attention they deserve outside the continent. How do you explain the long silence from Western publishers, and what initiatives in Africa and elsewhere are changing the landscape?

Réassi Ouabonzi (RO): Difficile de faire une réponse courte sur ce sujet. Dans l’espace francophone, les éditeurs français ont toujours reçu en leur sein des plumes africaines, afro-caribéennes. L’écrivain guyanais René Maran a obtenu le prix Goncourt en 1921 sur le thème délicat de la colonisation observée par un administrateur colonial afro-antillais. Les lettres francophones du sud ont longtemps été considérées à la périphérie, donc marginales. On pourrait trouver une justification de ce contexte d’un point de vue statistique : une disproportion entre la production massive des auteurs français et celle issue des post-coloniaux. Je pense que la réponse est à l’Académie française : le seul africain qui y a siégé, c’est Léopold Sédar Senghor, et il est mort depuis belle lurette. Si les élites françaises se voulaient plus inclusives, elles n’hésiteraient pas à maintenir des représentants de l’évolution de la langue française en Afrique. Nous parlons de plusieurs centaines de millions de locuteurs dans cette langue. Mais symboliquement, il est plus intéressant d’avoir François Cheng ou Andréï Makine dans cette arène, ne me demandez pas pourquoi…

Réassi Ouabonzi (RO): It's a real challenge to answer this question concisely. In the Francophone space, French publishers have historically included the voices of African and Afro-Caribbean writers. The Guyanese writer René Maran, for instance, received the Goncourt Prize in 1921 for his work that explored the thorny subject of colonisation from the perspective of an Afro-Caribbean colonial administrator. Francophone literature from the global south has long been considered peripheral and thus marginal. One could find a statistical justification for this context: a disproportion between the massive production of French authors and that of post-colonial authors. I believe the answer lies with the French Academy: the only African who ever sat on it was Léopold Sédar Senghor, and he passed away a long time ago. If the French elites aimed to be more inclusive, they wouldn't hesitate to maintain representatives of the evolution of the French language in Africa. We are talking about several hundred million speakers of this language. But symbolically, it seems more appealing to have figures like François Cheng or Andréï Makine in that arena. Don't ask me why…

FN: You created ‘Chroniques littéraires africaines’ as well as the podcast ‘Chez Gangoueus,’ primarily focused on Francophone African literature. How did this initiative develop?

RO: En 2007, j’ai créé un blog littéraire Chez Gangoueus, initiative que je continue d’animer. Au fil des années des écrivains, des journalistes, des universitaires m’ont proposé des critiques littéraires. Seulement la structure de ce blog ne permet pas aux contributeurs d’avoir de véritables espaces dédiés. En 2019, nous avons lancé avec d’autres lecteurs passionnés le site Chroniques littéraires africaines avec un wordpress malléable. Ce dernier autorise une publication libre des articles. L’idée est de démystifier l’action de bloguer, celle de produire de la critique avec une mutualisation de la relecture des articles. Aujourd’hui, nous avons dix-huit contributeurs qui publient selon leur disponibilité, leur envie. Le podcast répond à une attente différente : donner la parole à différents acteurs du monde du livre. Ainsi je peux interviewer un grand lecteur, un éditeur, un écrivain, un traducteur, c’est une sacrée liberté avec un média audio.

RO: In 2007, I launched a literary blog called ‘Chez Gangoueus,’ which I still manage. Over the years, writers, journalists, and academics have offered literary critiques. However, the blog’s structure didn’t provide contributors with dedicated spaces. In 2019, along with other passionate readers, we launched the ‘Chroniques littéraires africaines’ website. It uses a flexible WordPress platform, which allows free article to be published and aims to demystify the act of blogging, particularly the production of literary critiques with collaborative article proofreading. Currently, we have eighteen contributors who publish according to their availability and interests. The podcast serves a different purpose: it provides a platform to various figures in the world of literature. This allows me to interview enthusiastic readers, publishers, authors, translators; using an audio medium provides considerable freedom.

FN: What are the challenges for volunteer-driven online projects? What does this project offer to its creators? What is your long-term vision?

RO: C’est une question très difficile. La fidélisation des créateurs est complexe. Parce que le contributeur peut penser que ce volontariat n’est pas forcément valorisé. Financièrement, ce n’est pas le cas, pour l’instant. Le défi de la qualité est essentiel dans ce contexte. Publier sur “Chroniques littéraires africaines” peut correspondre à une ligne de compétence supplémentaire sur un CV d’un étudiant. Un autre atout de la plateforme est l’échange avec des profils très différents : des grands lecteurs, des journalistes, des étudiants, des universitaires basés un peu partout en Afrique et en Europe. Bref, de ces possibles échanges, je souhaite que naisse une critique plus exigeante, passionnante, plus exhaustive. Nous avons plusieurs chroniqueurs basés en Afrique et les statistiques sont parlantes : une majorité de notre auditoire lit nos analyses depuis ce continent. Notre objectif est d’avoir des rédacteurs couvrant toutes les aires culturelles du continent pour mieux défricher les perles mais aussi confronter l’éditeur à l’exigence d’une critique objective.

RO: That’s a very diifcult question. Retaining creators can be complex because contributors may feel that their volunteer efforts aren’t necessarily recognised. Financially, that’s not the case, at least not yet. The challenge of maintaining quality is crucial in this context. Publishing on ‘Chroniques littéraires africaines’ can be seen as an additional line of expertise on a student’s CV. Another advantage of the platform is the interaction with a wide range of individuals: enthusiastic readers, journalists, students, academics scattered across Africa and Europe. In essence, from these potential exchanges, I hope to foster more demanding, engaging, and comprehensive literary criticism. We have several contributors based in Africa, and the statistics speak for themselves: the majority of our audience who reads our analyses are from this continent. Our goal is to have writers covering all cultural areas of Africa to better uncover literary gems and also to challenge publishers with the demands of objective criticism.

FN: Within the expansive landscape of contemporary African literary creation, which names, countries, or trends inspire you the most?

