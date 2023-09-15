In Russia, its the state against the internet

Technical Means for Countering Threats (TSPU). This device looks at every data packet that passes through the networks of the telecom operator, and decides what to block and what not to. I’m oversimplifying so as not to get too technical.

GV: Are there any keywords for which resources or pages are blocked?

MK: No, it is not keywords. It is impossible to block keywords in the modern Runet, simply because now approximately 97 percent of all Internet traffic is encrypted. This can only be done on individual platforms — like VK and Odnoklassniki.

GV: Then what is the difference between Russian and Chinese censorship?

MK: The main difference between the Chinese Internet and the Russian Internet is its architectural structure. They do not block anything inside China. In China, they simply control companies that operate in this market within the country. Since it is a monopoly market, it is easier to do everything. China has something like three large telecom operators. There are 3,500 in Russia — a huge difference.

The Great Firewall separates the Chinese Internet from the rest of the internet. In other words, all cables from the three Chinese telecom operators arrive at one point. In ten cities, data centers have been built, and cables from foreign telecom operators are connected to them. These data centers sit right in between the Chinese internet, ChinaNet, and the worldwide internet. That’s where they filter the data, and really complex solutions are used, quite interesting in terms of algorithms and so on.

In Russia, it is the same, only a smaller copy of this Chinese airbus is with every operator. Not all 3,500 operators, because it’s an expensive thing, but I think around 350.

GV: Who delivered these solutions in Russia, and do they continue to update them? Are these companies under sanctions? What happens if they stop updating them? Can this censorship system continue to work?

MK: Roskomnadzor also has such a group, a center for monitoring and managing the public communication network, which deals with this. And an outfit was created called Data: Processing and Automation Center, which operates, builds all these nodes for them. It was created exclusively for this project, and it is not known who owns what, some front people are there.

They build these nodes, bring in the equipment, install, configure, and design. Because it is at different telecom operators, you need different types of very simplified interfaces. And the complex itself consists of servers. Of course, they should be subjected to various sanctions, up to and including destruction.