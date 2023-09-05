Australian journalists imprisoned in China anxiously await diplomatic breakthrough

Writer Yang Hengjun is the second Chinese Australian to hit the headlines in recent months because of their continuing detention in China. Yang, who has been an Australian citizen for more than twenty years, was arrested in China in January 2019. He stood trial in secret for alleged espionage in 2021, but so far, no verdict has been made public.

Another Australian journalist, Cheng Lei, also received global news coverage in August following the publication of her letter outlining her appalling conditions in prison on the third anniversary of her detention for alleged spying.

In a recent message, Yang Hengjun has expressed fears that he will die in prison following the discovery of a large cyst on one of his kidneys.

Safeguard Defenders was just one of the numerous international organizations to share the news on social media:

#Australian novelist #YangHengjun has been waiting for the verdict on his case in #China for more than two years. He's accused of spying. Now he fears he may die in detention.

A foreign passport is no protection in #China. https://t.co/Q6tyuT183B — Safeguard Defenders (保护卫士) (@SafeguardDefend) August 28, 2023

Some defenders hoped that the improving relations between Australia's new Labor government elected in 2022 and the Chinese government might lead to their release. The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised to raise concerns about Yang’s health with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in September.

Hopes of the matter being discussed at the highest level seem to have been dashed by news that Xi is likely to skip this year's G20 meeting.

China has defended its treatment of Yang, with the Chinese foreign ministry saying judicial authorities “try cases in strict accordance with the law.” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin added, “They fully protect the legal rights of the individual concerned and respect and safeguard Australia's consular rights, including the right to visit.”

7News Sydney covered their response:

China is defending its ongoing detention of Chinese-Australian writer and democracy blogger Yang Hengjun. 58-year-old Yang told his family he fears he will die in a Beijing detention centre after being diagnosed with a kidney cyst. https://t.co/OF81oZXOfr #China #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/3nYNQwDuAg — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 29, 2023

In its report on the latest developments, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) explained the context of the detentions and ongoing crackdown on free press in China:

Since Chinese leader Xi Jinping took power in 2012, he has been conducting a large-scale crusade against journalism, as revealed in RSF’s report The Great Leap Backwards of Journalism in China, which details Beijing’s efforts to control information and media within and outside its borders.

Tom Grundy, Editor-in-Chief of the Hong Kong Free Press, shared RSF’s media release:

“Detained in #China for “espionage” since January 2019, Yang Hengjun is denied medical care despite significant health deterioration. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges for the release of Chinese-born Australian political commentator.” @RSF_inter pic.twitter.com/yr2nyQbLlm — Tom Grundy (@tomgrundy) August 31, 2023

It is no surprise that comparisons continue to be made between the detentions by China and Julian Assange’s ongoing imprisonment by the United Kingdom whilst fighting extradition to the United States. One commentator tagged Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Foreign Minister Penny Wong in a critical tweet: