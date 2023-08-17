The state of scientific development in Venezuela: Observations of a distinguished scientist

Out of the 20 countries with the greatest investment in research and development (R&D) in 2021, none were in Latin America. Many will thereby say that Latin America is not setting the right trajectory for scientific development.

However, the outlook isn't entirely bleak. Researchers like Professor Emeritus Benjamín Scharifker of Venezuela battle on by addressing the areas required to create a continent of innovation and development.

Scharifker has experienced the most important historic periods in Venezuela's scientific development. In 1976, he graduated from Simón Bolívar University, of which he was rector from 2005 until 2009, and obtained his PhD in Physical Chemistry from the University of Southampton in 1979. Since then, he has worked in various organizations for scientific advancement in Venezuela, Latin America and the world over. He has also received several awards. Today, he works as a Professor Emeritus at his alma mater, the Simón Bolívar University.

As a chemist by training, Scharifker has done extensive research on nucleation processes, which are key in the formation of various polymers and the development of clean energy. In the 1980s he served as Associate Director of the Hydrogen Research Center at Texas A&M University. He has also worked on nanotechnology, fossil fuels and electrocatalysis.

He has written for national and international publications on subjects ranging from the development of alternative energy sources to Kristallnacht, the tragic ‘Night of Broken Glass’ carried out by Nazi Germany in 1938.

We caught up with him to find out his views on science in Venezuela today, the lessons learned throughout its history and and how to make Latin America into a continent of science, knowledge and technology.

Elías Haig: What lessons do you think history has taught us on scientific development in Venezuela?

Benjamín Scharifker: Tenemos una historia de ciencia en Venezuela que pudiéramos remontar a hace muchos siglos, incluso a la época precolombina. Sin embargo, para responder a tu pregunta es necesario mencionar que, empezamos a entender la importancia de la ciencia en el marco del tejido institucional venezolano a partir de mediados del siglo XX, con la fundación de instituciones para su promoción. Un ejemplo de esto es la fundación de la Facultad de Ciencias de la UCV [Universidad Central de Venezuela] en 1958. Si bien ya antes había existido el estudio de las disciplinas científicas en Venezuela, se hacía en la facultad de Ingeniería. De esta época viene el concepto de la imposibilidad de Independencia económica, cultural o política para Venezuela sin la existencia de independencia científica. Sin embargo, la industria venezolana no buscó desarrollar competitividad por medio del conocimiento: prefirió buscarla en tecnologías que podían procurarse en el exterior y acoplarse inmediatamente a las necesidades productivas venezolanas. Para finales del siglo XX, ocurrió una reversión de ese proceso de la mano de la industria petrolera. Los productos petroleros de mayor demanda en el mercado internacional se Estaban agotando y hacía falta responder ante dicha realidad para mantener la competitividad de Venezuela en el marco petrolero internacional. Lamentablemente, cuando inicia el siglo XXI dicha tendencia se revierte y pasamos, por diferentes circunstancias, a una Estrategia de simple explotación de los recursos naturales. Diría que sí hemos aprendido lecciones. No solo necesitamos generar oferta científica, sino también incentivar su demanda: además, es necesario comprender que el aparato productive necesario puede basar su competitividad en el conocimiento y no solo en las ventajas comparativas, como el acceso a recursos naturales o los beneficios fiscales.

Benjamín Scharifker: In Venezuela, we have a science history that dates back many centuries, even as far back as the pre-Columbian era. However, to answer your question, it must be noted that we really only began to understand the importance of science within Venezuela's institutional framework in the mid-20th century, by founding institutions for its promotion. One such example was the foundation of the Faculty of Sciences in the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) in 1958. Although scientific disciplines already existed in Venezuela, they were based in the Faculty of Engineering. From this period came the notion that without scientific independence, economic, cultural and political independence would be not be possible for Venezuela. However, the Venezuelan industry didn't seek to develop its competitiveness through knowledge. It instead chose to find it through technologies that could be sourced overseas to instantly meet Venezuelan production needs. The late 20th century saw a reversal in this process via the oil industry. Demand for oil products in the international market was running low. Faced with this situation, action was required to maintain Venezuela's competitiveness within the international oil industry. Unfortunately, due to various circumstances in the 21st century, this trend was reversed and we shifted to the simple exploitation of natural resources. I would say we have learned lessons. Not only do we need to increase scientific supply, but to also stimulate its demand. Also, we must understand that the production sector's competitiveness can be based on knowledge and not only on comparative advantages, like access to natural resources and fiscal benefits.

E.H.: I am struck by the imbalance between the country's scientific supply and demand, causing a disconnect between the Venezuelan science sector and production needs. So, what steps should be taken to further develop Venezuela's scientific research?

B.S.: Hace falta efectivamente interrelacionar al sector productivo con el sector académico, con instituciones en las que pueda haber desarrollo científico y eso amerita, necesariamente, interlocución válida. En China, por ejemplo, ha funcionado muy bien con la estrategia científica desarrollada desde el año 2000. En Venezuela, sin embargo, no existe esta interlocución: para los industriales venezolanos, las inversiones deben tener un retorno a muy corto plazo. Con esa visión, Venezuela nunca termina de conquistar mercados internacionales porque basa su atractivo en ventajas comparativas, como beneficios fiscales o ubicación natural, en vez de ventajas competitivas. El mercado reciente de la harina PAN, por ejemplo, se asienta sobre la base de los 7 millones de migrantes venezolanos que, al llegar a sus nuevos países, demandan este producto. No es una ventaja basada en un desarrollo, sino que se aprovecha de una coyuntura. Otros ejemplos, como el del ron venezolano, ha tenido éxito internacional sobre la base de calidad: cuando se adquiere un ron venezolano, se sabe que fue añejado en una barrica de roble por un mínimo de 2 años. Entonces, creo que en estos dos ejemplos no ha habido mucho agregado de conocimiento científico a esa producción, porque siguen siendo productos tradicionales que estamos explotando. Que se desarrolle una relación positiva, con interlocución válida, entre industria y ciencia, es clave para que la ciencia en Venezuela pueda seguir creciendo.

The production sector really needs to connect with the academic sector, with institutions where there may be scientific development. This inevitably calls for meaningful dialogue. For example, this has worked out very well with China's scientific strategy implemented since 2000. However, there is no such dialogue in Venezuela. For Venezuelan industrialists, investments must have short-term returns. With this in mind, Venezuela never quite manages to conquer international markets due to basing its attractiveness on comparative advantages, like fiscal benefits or natural location, rather than competitive advantages. For example, the new Harina PAN (white corn flour) market depends on the demand for this product among the 7 million Venezuelan migrants in their new countries. This added-value is not based on development, but instead takes advantage of the current situation. Other examples, like Venezuelan rum, have built their international success on quality. When you buy Venezuelan rum, you know it has been aged in an oak barrel for a minimum of two years. So, I don't believe much scientific knowledge has been added to the production of these two examples, We're still exploiting traditional products. Developing positive industry and science relations, with meaningful dialogue, is key in ensuring Venezuela's further scientific development.

E.H.: Given the current state of Venezuela's university sector, where public universities with the most scientific publications are on the verge of closure due to a lack of funding and government support, what is the outlook for science without universities?

B.S.: Es muy precaria la situación. Mi propia experiencia es que colegas y estudiantes de mi laboratorio en la Universidad Simón Bolívar se han ido al exterior debido a la imposibilidad de continuar en Venezuela. La Universidad Simón Bolívar, en particular, queda ubicada en las periferias de la ciudad y es muy difícil llegar si ella no ofrece servicios de transporte para estudiantes ni profesores. Además, los salarios de los profesores son escasos, viéndose obligados a abandonar la docencia universitaria en el país para irse al exterior o dedicarse a otros menesteres. Mientras no resolvamos ese problema estructural severo, tampoco vamos a resolver los problemas científicos. La ciencia es una manifestación de la cultura, del desarrollo humano: si no tenemos desarrollo humano, no tenemos desarrollo científico. ¿En dónde ocurrieron los grandes descubrimientos científicos en determinados momentos de la historia? En donde había, también, grandes olas de desarrollo humano. Lo podemos ver en Oriente Medio, en la España imperial, o en el presente con Estados Unidos: y, como son ciclos históricos, quizás lo veamos pronto con China, aunque está por ver si alcanza el desarrollo humano. Tenemos que resolver los grandes problemas económicos, sociales y políticos que tiene Venezuela para poder tener una ciencia vigorosa, pero al mismo tiempo tenemos que vigorizar la ciencia para que podamos tener un desarrollo humano próspero en Venezuela.

B.S.: This situation is extremely precarious. In my own experience, colleagues and students from my laboratory at Simón Bolívar University have gone abroad due to the impossibility of continuing in Venezuela. This is especially true for Simón Bolívar University, which is on the outskirts of Caracas and extremely difficult for students and teachers to reach if no transport is provided. Also, teachers’ salaries are low, thus forcing them to give up university teaching in this country to go abroad or change professions. Until we resolve these major structural problems, we cannot resolve any scientific issues. Science is a manifestation of culture and human development. Without human development, there is no scientific development. Where did the major scientific breakthroughs occur at certain points in history? Where there were major waves of human development. We can see this in the Middle East, imperial Spain or even in the United States today. As these are historical cycles, we may soon see this in China. However, it remains to be seen whether or not human development will be achieved. Although we must resolve Venezuela's major economic, social and political problems for robust science, we must also strengthen science for human development to thrive.

E.H.: What is your message for those of us who dream of being part of the next generation of Venezuelans to take on the challenge of scientific development in our country?

B.S.: Mi primer consejo es que busquen hacer lo que su entusiasmo los llame a hacer. No hay nada que valga más que el entusiasmo que uno pueda tener para hacer una determinada cosa: si uno no está entusiasmado para hacerlo a lo mejor uno lo hace bien, pero no lo va a hacer excelente. Poniendo los pies en la tierra, el otro es preguntarse cómo conseguir las condiciones para llevar a cabo ese proyecto de vida. Un proyecto de vida que no va a poder realizarse solo, sino acompañado: harán falta recursos y equipos que te acompañen en esa empresa. Y yo ahí no puedo darte consejos. En mi caso particular, esas disyuntivas se me plantearon en algún momento: aproveché las oportunidades que se me dieron en el exterior y decidí, en algunos momentos de mi vida, hacer labores en Venezuela. Logré procurar los recursos financieros y humanos para llevar todo esto a cabo, pero llegó un momento en que todo eso se hizo inviable y mis compañeros y colegas están en el exterior. Entonces llegó una nueva etapa en la que tendré que reconstituir el laboratorio acá o tendré que buscar la forma de continuar los estudios en otro lugar. Son situaciones complejas sobre las que no te puedo dar recomendaciones específicas y que habrá que resolverlas caso por caso. Ese es el desafío.