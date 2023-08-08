Uzbekistan's list of foreign policy challenges grows larger

On July 9, Uzbekistan’s incumbent president Shavkat Mirziyoyev won snap presidential elections, originally scheduled for 2026, by receiving 87 percent of the votes. He will remain in office until 2030 with the possibility of running for another seven-year term. On April 30, Uzbekistan hosted a constitutional referendum. Its outcomes annulled Mirziyoyev's previous two terms and allowed him to run again under the new constitution. In Uzbekistan, where political manipulations do not meet any resistance, Mirziyoyev seems to have everything under control.

Alongside his recent domestic achievement to secure his grip on power are Uzbekistan’s long-standing foreign policy challenges, which are largely unaffected by Mirziyoyev’s diplomatic efforts. The worsening situation in Afghanistan, the dragging war in Ukraine, and the growing power struggle between regional and global powers in Central Asia are just few issues that did not disappear after Mirziyoyev’s re-election and continued to grow in scale and number.

Global Voices spoke to Yuriy Sarukhanyan, international relations expert from Uzbekistan, to discuss the country’s foreign policy challenges. Yuriy is the author of the analytical Telegram channel Seriya penalti (Penalty series) and co-host of the YouTube podcast Spornye voprosy (Controversial issues), both sources focused on Uzbekistan’s domestic and foreign politics. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Nurbek Bekmurzaev (NB): How has Uzbekistan’s foreign policy changed since Mirziyoyev came to power in 2016? What are his foreign policy accomplishments and/or shortcomings in the last seven years?

Юрий Саруханян (ЮС): Внешнеполитический курс Узбекистана не изменился кардинально с приходом к власти Шавката Мирзиёева. Ключевые направления и принципы узбекской дипломатии остались теми же, что были при Каримове. Узбекистан остаётся приверженцем т.н. многовекторности. При этом, он продолжает с настороженностью относиться к странам Запада, держа в уме разногласия по вопросам прав человека, обеспечения демократии и сменяемости власти, и чувствует себя комфортнее в компании с более авторитарными режимами, такими как Россия, Китая, Турция. В целом, Мирзиёев придал новый импульс тому, что было задекларировано в каримовский период, но заглохло в последние годы его правления. Узбекистан активнее участвует в различных макрорегиональных и международных платформах. Так страна присоединилась к Тюркоязычному союзу, ведёт активные переговоры по вступлению в ВТО и даже чуть не стала членом ЕАЭС. Ташкент стал инициатором возобновления диалога в рамках центральноазиатской пятёрки и даже идёт на уступки в решении спорных вопросов. Узбекистан активно вовлечён в афганскую повестку, а также стремится наладить контакты с движением Талибан. При этом эффективности узбекской дипломатии мешает чрезмерная декларативность, когда проведение конференций по какой-то проблеме и подписание ни к чему не обязывающих совместных заявлений представляются общественности как фактические достижения. Кроме того, Ташкент занимает слишком оборонительную позицию в процессе отстаивания национальных интересов. Наконец, пресловутая многовекторность пока сводится к попытке усидеть на двух стульях (если речь идёт об агрессии России против Украины) или поиску альтернативных внешних сил (например, Турция), которые могли бы балансировать влияние традиционных внешних игроков. Стратегия же по консолидации внешнеполитических действий центральноазиатской пятёрки в противостоянии внешнему влиянию пока на повестке дня отсутствует.

Yuriy Sarukhanyan (YS): Uzbekistan’s foreign policy has not changed dramatically since Mirziyoyev came to power. The key directions and principles remained the same as they were under Karimov. Uzbekistan is still a supporter of the multi-vector foreign policy. It continues to be wary of Western countries and feels more comfortable in the company of authoritarian regimes such as Russia, China, and Turkey. Mirziyoyev gave a new impetus to what was declared during the Karimov period, but died out in the last years of his reign. Uzbekistan is more actively participating in various regional and international platforms. The country joined the Organization of Turkic States. It is negotiating to join the World Trade Organization. Tashkent initiated the resumption of dialogue within the framework of the Central Asian Five, and even made concessions in resolving contentious issues. Uzbekistan is actively involved in the Afghan agenda and seeks to establish contacts with the Taliban. The effectiveness of Uzbek diplomacy is hampered by excessive pretentions: conferences and signing non-binding joint statements are presented as achievements. In addition, Tashkent is too cautious in the process of defending national interests. Finally, the multi-vector foreign policy so far boils down to an attempt to sit on two chairs or the search for alternative external forces that could balance the influence of traditional external players. The strategy for consolidating the foreign policy actions of the Central Asian Five in opposition to external influence is not yet on the agenda.

NB: What role did foreign policy issues play in Mirziyoyev’s recent presidential election campaign? In particular, did the war in Ukraine play a role in justifying snap elections?

ЮС: В Узбекистане акцент в предвыборной компании делается именно на внутреннюю политику и внутренние проблемы. Внешняя политика же не занимает центральную роль в общественных дискуссиях страны, и используют её в предвыборной компании, постольку-поскольку. Не более. Соответственно, сама по себе война в Украине не занимала центральное место президентской кампании. Однако, для легитимизации процесса обнуления активно использовалось т.н. «сложная международная обстановка», которую эта война вызвала. Подобная тактика не нова для узбекского политического истеблишмента. Каримовские обнуления так же рационализировались сложной международной обстановкой. Всякий раз власть находила тот или иной внешний фактор, чтобы сказать «в такой сложной международной обстановке нам нужна стабильность». Ясно то, что от исхода агрессии России против Украины зависит баланс сил в постсоветском пространстве. Возможно, этим и обусловлено решение «пожертвовать» лишними тремя годами, оставшимися до 2026 года, чтобы закрепить более-менее устойчивый статус-кво в стране.

YS: In Uzbekistan, the emphasis in election campaigns is on domestic politics and problems. Foreign policy does not occupy a central role in the country's public discussions, and it is used in the election campaign sparingly. Accordingly, the war in Ukraine itself was not at the center of the last presidential campaign. However, to legitimize the running for an additional term, the discourse of “difficult international environment” was used. Such tactics are not new to the Uzbek political establishment. Karimov's annulments were also rationalized by the complex international situation. It is clear that the balance of power in the post-Soviet space depends on the outcome of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Perhaps this was the reason for the decision to “sacrifice” the extra three years left until 2026 in order to consolidate a stable status quo.

NB: How does China’s growing presence in Uzbekistan affect Mirziyoyev’s regime and his ability to maneuver between different powers active in Central Asia?

ЮС: У узбекской и китайской политических элит всегда были подчёркнуто хорошие отношения. Ташкент открыто поддерживает политику одного Китая и прокитайскую позицию в отношении Тайваня и подчёркнуто молчит по поводу проблем уйгур. Особые отношения демонстрирует и тот факт, что в общественно-политическом дискурсе Узбекистана (по крайней мере в его медийной части) отсутствует обсуждение потенциальных угроз со стороны растущей мощи Китая. Об угрозах, которые может таить в себе растущие амбиции обнулившегося китайского руководства, не говорит практически никто. Агрессия России против Украины позволяет Китаю пересмотреть своё позиционирование в Центральной Азии. Ташкент и остальные региональный столицы осознают непредсказуемость кремлёвского режима и экономические последствия, с которыми ему предстоит столкнуться из-за санкций. Поэтому они пытаются найти в лице Китая нового «патрона», который сможет гарантировать безопасность (в том числе и от потенциальной агрессии со стороны Москвы), а также содействовать в реализации различных инфраструктурных и экономических проектов. Об этом, кстати, и говорили на проведённом в этом году первом саммите ЦА-Китай.

YS: The Uzbek and Chinese political elites always had good relations. Tashkent openly supports the one-China policy and the pro-Chinese position towards Taiwan, and is emphatically silent about the problems of the Uyghurs. A special relationship is also demonstrated by the fact that in the socio-political discourse of Uzbekistan there is no discussion of potential threats from the growing power of China. Practically no one talks about the threats that the growing ambitions of the Chinese leadership, who recently removed limits onits presidential terms, may pose. Russia's aggression against Ukraine allows China to reconsider its positioning in Central Asia. Tashkent and other Central Asian states are aware of the unpredictability of the Kremlin regime and the economic consequences it will face due to the sanctions. Therefore, they are trying to find in China a new “patron” that can guarantee security and assist in the implementation of various infrastructure and economic projects. Incidentally, this was discussed at the first Central Asia–China summit held this year.

NB: What foreign policy challenges will Mirziyoyev face in the next seven years of his presidency? Which ones are the most urgent? And the most difficult?

Безусловно, война в Украине является наиболее серьёзным внешнеполитическим вызовом для Узбекистана в ближайшие годы. Во-первых, в случае победы Кремля в 2022 году, Ташкент и другие страны постсоветского пространства столкнулись бы с беспрецедентным давлением по вовлечению в различные геополитические инициативы Путина. Во-вторых, чем дольше идёт война, тем с большим давлением будет сталкиваться Узбекистан. Жёсткий контроль над санкционным режимом и пресечение попыток помочь России его обойти, могут рано или поздно стать серьёзной проблемой для пытающегося не злить бывшую метрополию Ташкента, и власти страны придётся выбрать конкретную сторону. Ещё одним потенциальным вызовом для узбекской дипломатии будут растущие амбиции Китая. Серьёзные опасения вызывает состоявшееся недавно обнуление сроков Си. Как известно, обнуляющаяся политическая элита становится крайне непредсказуемой. Но очевидно, что Си обнуляется для того, чтобы реализовать свои внешнеполитические амбиции. Многое будет зависеть от того, какие именно инструменты задействует Пекин в реализации своих планов. Однако, уже сейчас по реакции (а точнее по её отсутствию) не недавнее скандальное заявление посла Китая во Франции, подвергшего сомнению легитимность суверенитета постсоветских стран заметно, что Узбекистан и в данном направлении будет исходить из принципа «Лишь бы не злить никого». Развитие ситуации в Афганистане будет также одним из серьёзных вызовов. В своих попытках быть хорошим для всех, Ташкент порой позволяет Талибану слишком много. Поэтому в ближайшей перспективе будет важно следующее. Насколько эффективно узбекская дипломатия сможет обеспечить гарантии безопасности на узбекско-афганской и центральноазиатско-афганской границах. Сумеет ли Ташкент противостоять военным провокациям Талибана, попыткам заблокировать инфраструктурные проекты, выгодные Узбекистану, или наоборот, реализовать проекты, представляющие собой угрозу для Ташкента. Сумеют ли власти противостоять романтизации талибов внутри. Наконец, узбекская дипломатия скоро столкнётся с необходимостью предоставить какие-то результаты центральноазиатский политики Ташкента. Этап, на котором все просто радовались тому, что состоялась встреча в формате центральноазиатской пятёрки, остаётся в прошлом. Наступает время, когда региональное сотрудничество должно делать шаг в сторону каких-либо конкретных проектов. Иначе региональный формат сотрудничества снова может заглохнуть и повлечь за собой новый этап фрагментации Центральной Азии. Для Узбекистана это будет непростым испытанием.