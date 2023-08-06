Former Prime Minister of Pakistan arrested once again ahead of elections

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) party, has been arrested once again on August 5, 2023, after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) found him guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 (US $343.30) and sentenced him to three years in prison. As Khan was absent from court, he was arrested by Punjab Police in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, and subsequently transferred to Islamabad.

The arrest comes after an announcement made by the current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on August 4 stating that the National Assembly would be dissolved on August 9, and elections would take place within the next 90 days as per the constitution. However, there are concerns that the elections might be delayed as Digital Census results have only been endorsed on Saturday August 5, 2023 and the delimitation of constituencies will take time.

Khan was arrested on May 9 for the first time this year by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on corruption charges related to the Al-Qadir University Trust case. This event triggered widespread protests across the country, leading to incidents of vandalism and violence.

As a response, the state launched a strong crackdown on the top-tier party leadership and workers of PTI. On May 12, 2023 Khan was granted a bail allowing his release.

Prior to that, Khan had served as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 18, 2018, to April 10, 2022, until he was removed from office through a no-confidence motion in the parliament.

On 3 November 2022, he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Punjab and sustained injuries in the leg. According to a Gallup survey conducted in March 2023, his popularity soared significantly as a majority of Pakistanis blamed the current coalition government for the high inflation in the country. On social media, some Pakistanis speculated that Khan might be deliberately targeted so that he cannot contest in the upcoming elections.

Aisha Saeed, a research analyst said:

Putting the entire state machinery to get one man out of the political race is desperation, fear and immaturity. Holding elections was better. This isn't even fascism anymore. Don't even know what it is. — Aisha Saeed (@MsAishaK) August 5, 2023

Khawaja Burhan uddin, a journalist questions:

How does disqualifying #ImranKhan lead to a level playing field? — Khawaja Burhan Uddin (@Khawajaburhan6) August 5, 2023

The Toshakhana case

The Toshakhana case is just one of several cases filed against Imran Khan, which are widely seen as attempts to hinder him from participating in elections following his removal last year.

Toshakhana serves as a repository under the Pakistan government to store gifts presented by heads of other states, governments, and international dignitaries to rulers, lawmakers, bureaucrats, military personnel, and other officials of the country. In accordance with the Toshakhana (Management Regulation) Act 2022, gifts received from friendly states must be disclosed to the Cabinet Division, and the gifts are then deposited into the Toshakhana.

In October 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khan from being a member of parliament due to allegations of “corrupt practices.” Subsequently in November 2022, the ECP filed a complaint with the Islamabad High Court, accusing him of utilizing his tenure (2018 to 2022) to buy and sell gifts gifts in state possession and received during foreign visits, with a total value exceeding Pakistani Rs 140 million ($490,000). On July 27, 2023, the Senate amended the Toshakhana Act, introducing stricter penalties for violations which were imposed on Khan.

Last month, the PTI's legal team had submitted eight petitions to the IHC, contesting Judge Dilawar's ruling regarding the admissibility of the case. They also requested the transfer of the case to a different court, citing concerns of the judge's haste and perceived bias. The council is optimistic that the Supreme Court will overturn the order.

Shortly after Khan's arrest, a video surfaced on his Twitter account stating that he was anticipating such development and urged his followers to protest peacefully and take action.

Chairman Imran Khan’s message: My arrest was expected & I recorded this message before my arrest. It is one more step in fulfilling London Plan but I want my party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast and strong. We bow before no one but Allah who is Al Haq. We believe in… pic.twitter.com/1kqg6HQVac — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2023

The legal team of PTI has since taken the matter to the Supreme Court (SC) in response to the order issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

History repeating itself

Netizens view Khan's arrest as a recurring event in history that has been happening for years. Journalist Ahmad Noorani has criticized the arrest:

The verdict by an Islamabad court sentencing Imran Khan three years imprisonment in a political case (Toshakhana Case) is highly condemnable. There is no evidence. Extremely biased judgement. The courts in Pakistan are functioning under extreme pressure of powerful military. — Ahmad Noorani (@Ahmad_Noorani) August 5, 2023

Lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari tweeted:

Within minutes of verdict being announced in Islamabad, a former PM is arrested from Lahore. You dont have to agree w/ anything PTI says or does to be able to say that Judge Dilawar delivered on his end of the deal with the boys. Nawaz yesterday, Imran today… we never learn. https://t.co/7Yju6m2COs — Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) August 5, 2023

Hussain Haqqani, the former ambassador of Pakistan to the US, said:

Another former prime minister convicted and disqualified from running for office in Pakistan. A sad reflection of lack of full democracy. One can disagree with him, his actions, & his ever-changing views but still recognize that this is just a rerun of Pakistan’s sorry past. — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) August 5, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, criticized the court's verdict, labeling it as politically motivated, premeditated and widely anticipated. He raised concerns about the presence of police outside Khan's house at the time of the verdict announcement, suggesting that this indicated prior knowledge of the decision. On the other hand, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, denied any speculations of political victimization, asserting that Khan's arrest was not prompted by such motives.

There were also sporadic protests by PTI supporters after the latest arrest of Khan, yet the police acted swiftly in making arrests:

JUST IN: Police arrested #PTI workers from Daud Chowrangi as they tried to register protest against Imran Khan's arrest.#ImranKhan #Karachi #TOKAlert pic.twitter.com/Dgl3sk9pZ3 — Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) August 5, 2023

A huge number of activists are already behind bars for protesting Khan's previous arrest and most of them are being tried under Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

Filmmaker, writer and Activist Ali Raza opines that due to this crack down, not many people have taken the streets protesting Khan's latest arrest: