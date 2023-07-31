Why is Kyiv giving Taiwan the cold shoulder? Interview with Ukrainian MP Mykola Knyazhytskyy

Kyiv sees Beijing as a major player that needs to be considered when making economic and international relations decisions. This is particularly true since Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022 given China's close ties with Russia. Developing official relations with Taiwan is a diplomatic and ideological challenge for Ukraine: China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, just as Ukraine considers Russian-occupied Crimea as Ukrainian territory. At the same time, Taiwan has and continues to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine and to neighboring countries sheltering Ukrainian refugees. Taiwanese soldiers have joined Ukraine's defense forces, and Tseng Sheng-kuang (曾聖光), a member of the Indigenous Amis tribe, died in combat defending the country.

Officially, Kyiv has been overall siding with Beijing since its independence in 1991. In March 2020, the Supreme Rada, Ukraine's parliament, established a friendship group with the People's Republic of China. On April 2023, Zelensky spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the phone. China is indeed present in Ukraine in many areas, as the DoubleThinkLab's China Index shows, mostly in trade (where China is Ukraine's number one partner), technology, and social media (via TikTok).

But attitudes toward Taiwan in Ukraine are beginning to evolve. To find out more about this relatively new phenomenon, Global Voices spoke to Ukrainian MP Mykola Knyazhytskyy, who is also a journalist, founder and former owner of the media network Espreso TV. and previous member of the the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting. He is one of the most prominent political voices speaking up for a rapprochement with Taiwan and is also the co-chairman from Ukraine of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).

Filip Noubel (FN): Kyiv is very careful in its relations with Taipei — while it receives continuous humanitarian and other help, it does not open a Representative Office in Taiwan and avoids meeting Taiwanese officials. Is this because Zelensky’s government believes China can play a positive role in the current invasion by Russia and thus cannot be antagonized?

Микола Княжицький (MK): Я неодноразово критикував надто обережну політику української влади щодо Китайської Народної Республіки та відмову зустрічей і співпраці з Тайванем. Допомога, яку надає демократичний Тайвань, мала б продемонструвати нашим чиновникам з Офісу президента і Міністерства закордонних справ, що давно потрібно відкритися на контакти з демократичним Тайванем. Не хочу виконувати ролі адвоката зовнішньої політики української влади, але треба відзначити, що позиція КНР відіграла позитивну роль у зменшенні ймовірності використання Російською Федерацією ядерної зброї проти нашої держави. Бо, на жаль, така ймовірність була дуже високою в минулому році. І подібна загроза не зникла, про що свідчить переміщення російської тактичної зброї до Білорусі. Разом з тим, Україна має бути свідомою фактів, про які днями розповів урядовий уповноважений з питань безпеки інформаційного простору Республіки Польща Станіслав Жарин. Він констатував, що впродовж останніх тижнів китайська пропаганда слідувала наративним лініям, які вписувалися в дезінформаційну діяльність Росії проти Польщі. Метою цих дій є ізоляція Республіки Польща на міжнародній арені та розпалювання ворожнечі між Варшавою та Києвом. «У світлі спільних російсько-китайських дій помітне останнім часом розширення пропагандистських можливостей Китаю в Польщі слід трактувати як загрозу безпеці Республіки Польща», — підсумував польський урядовець.

Mykola Knyazhytskyy (MK) I have repeatedly criticized the overly cautious policy of the Ukrainian authorities toward the People's Republic of China and the refusal of meetings and cooperation with Taiwan. Aid provided by democratic Taiwan should have have demonstrated to our officials from the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that having open contacts with democratic Taiwan is by now long overdue. I don't want to play the role of an advocate of the foreign policy of Ukrainian authorities, but it should be noted that the position of the People's Republic of China played a positive role in reducing the probability of the Russian Federation using nuclear weapons against our state. Because, unfortunately, this probability was very high last year. Such a threat has not disappeared, as evidenced by the transfer of Russian tactical weapons to Belarus. At the same time, Ukraine should be aware of the following facts shared recently by Stanisław Żaryn, Secretary of State, and Government Plenipotentiary for the Security of Information Space of the Republic of Poland. He stated that in the past weeks, Chinese propaganda followed narrative lines that fit into Russia's disinformation activities against Poland. The purpose of these actions is to isolate the Republic of Poland on the international stage and to inflame hostility between Warsaw and Kyiv. ‘In the light of joint Russian-Chinese actions, the recently noticeable expansion of China's propaganda capabilities in Poland should be interpreted as a threat to the security of the Republic of Poland,’ the Polish government official concluded.

FN: Can you tell us more about your activities in support of Kyiv in parliament and in your personal capacity as you have visited Taiwan?

MK: Своїм головним завданням у парламенті вважаю добитися офіційного визнання створення парламентської групи дружби Україна-Тайван. Відсутність такого визнання вважаю помилкою. Про це питання я неодноразово говорив публічно під час офіційних засідань, а також у спілкуванні з керівництвом Верховної Ради України. Я постійно наголошую, що долі України й Тайваню взаємопов’язані. Виступаючи під час конференції в Європейському центрі солідарності в польському Гданську, я наголосив: «Свого часу західні еліти зачарувалися тезами про перемогу свободи над комунізмом та успіх ліберальної демократії, про «кінець історії». Однак насправді комунізм почувається дуже добре у Китайській Народній Республіці та низці азійських держав». Разом із друзями з цілого світу ми розпочали створення Центру свободи і демократії у Львові, серед цілей діяльності якого записано «пропагування демократичних традицій країн Південно-Східної Азії, зокрема в КНР й Тайвані». Наступного року, в 35 річницю (4 червня) вільних виборів у Польщі та придушення студентських мирних демонстрацій на площі Тяньаньмень у Пекіні, коли влада КНР придушила студентські заворушення, поклавши край спробі демократизації країни, спільно з ґданським ЄЦС плануємо провести Міжнародну конференцію «Розвилка історії. Події червня 1989 року — минуле і майбутнє свободи та демократії».

MK: I consider my main task in the parliament to achieve the official recognition of the creation of the Ukrainian-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group. The lack of such recognition is a mistake, in my view. I have repeatedly spoken about this issue publicly during official meetings, as well as in communication with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. I constantly emphasize that the destinies of Ukraine and Taiwan are interconnected. Speaking at a conference at the European Solidarity Center in Gdańsk in Poland, I recently emphasized: ‘At one time, Western elites were fascinated by narratives about the victory of freedom over Communism, and the success of liberal democracy, about the “end of history.” However, in reality, Communism is doing very well in the People's Republic of China, and a number of Asian countries. Together with friends from all over the world, we started the creation of the Center for Freedom and Democracy in Lviv. One of its goals is the “promotion of the democratic traditions of the countries of Southeast Asia, in particular in the People's Republic of China and Taiwan.” Next year, June 4th will mark the 35th anniversary of free elections in Poland, as well as the suppression of the peaceful student demonstrations on Tiananmen Square in Beijing when the Chinese authorities suppressed the student upraise, putting an end to any attempts of democratization. Together with the Gdańsk-based European Solidarity Center we are planning to hold an international conference called ‘Crossroad of history: The events of June 1989 are the past and future of freedom and democracy.’

FN: In your view, how would Ukraine as a society benefit from closer relations with Taiwan?

MK: Цінності та ідеї мають вирішальне значення. Зараз у світі йде боротьба між демократією та авторитаризмом. Україна і Тайвань стали фронтирами цієї боротьби. Наші долі взаємопов’язані, тому наші країни, наші суспільства мають триматися разом. Майже 10 років Україна обороняється перед наступом імперської Росії. Комуністична влада КНР не приховує, що її мета – це приєднання демократичного Тайваню, не виключаючи військової агресії. Українці про агресивні плани Пекіна знають дедалі більше, підтримуючи суспільство Тайваню. І я впевнений, що саме така позиція мільйонів українців вплине на зміну дуже обережної і помилкової політики української влади щодо Тайваню.

MK: Values and ideas are critical. Now the world is fighting between democracy and authoritarianism. Ukraine and Taiwan became the frontiers of this struggle. Our destinies are interconnected, our countries, our societies must hold together. For almost ten years, Ukraine has been defending itself against the onslaught of imperial Russia. The communist government of the People's Republic of China does not hide that its goal is the annexation of democratic Taiwan, and does not exclude military aggression. Ukrainians know more and more about Beijing's aggressive plans, and are supporting Taiwanese society. I am sure that the position of millions of Ukrainians will influence the change of the very cautious and erroneous policy of Ukrainian authorities towards Taiwan.

FN: How is Ukrainian media covering Taiwan, and have you noticed a change in the past two years?

MK: Упродовж останніх двох років в українських медіа з’являється набагато більше інформації про Тайвань у порівнянні з попередніми роками. Вплинула російська агресія проти України та політика КНР щодо Тайваню – відверто ворожа та агресивна. Українці відчувають велику симпатію до тайванського суспільства, тайванської демократії та захисту незалежного життя від зовнішньої агресії. І тримають кулаки за те, щоб комуністичний Китай не пішов війною проти Тайваню. На жаль, після початку повномасштабного вторгнення Росії українська влада намагалася монополізувала телепоростір. Але незалежні телевізійні канали вдалося зберегти, серед них і Еспресо, яке широко висвітлює допомогу Тайваню Україні та його внутрішнє життя. Міністерка цифрових технологій Тайваню Одрі Тан виступила з ексклюзивним інтерв’ю цьому каналу, розповідаючи про досягнення Тайваню в царині цифрових технологій. Важливо відзначити також позитивну роль студійних поїздок українських журналістів до Тайваню для обміну досвідом і ознайомлення з життям тайванців.

MK: Over the past two years, there has been much more information about Taiwan in the Ukrainian media compared to previous years. This change was influenced by Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and the policy of the People's Republic of China towards Taiwan, which is openly hostile and aggressive. Ukrainians feel great sympathy for Taiwanese society, its democracy and protection of independent life from external aggression. And they keep their fingers crossed that Communist China does not go to war against Taiwan. Unfortunately, after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian authorities tried to monopolize our television [a 24-hour non-stop news coverage by a pool of selected TV channels] But independent television channels managed to be preserved, among them Espreso, which widely covers Taiwan's aid to Ukraine and its internal life. Taiwan's Minister of Digital Technology, Audrey Tang, gave an exclusive interview to this channel, talking about Taiwan's achievements in the field of digital technology. It is also important to note the positive role of Ukrainian journalists’ study trips to Taiwan to exchange experiences and learn about the life of Taiwanese people.

