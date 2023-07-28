An interview with Aïssatou Fofana, environmental investigative journalist in Ivory Coast

Aïssatou Fofana, an Ivorian journalist who specialises in environmental investigations, talks to Global Voices about her passion as well as the risks of her profession.

In the 2023 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Ivory Coast is ranked 54th among 180 countries. This marks a significant drop of 17 places compared to its 2022 ranking when it held the 37th position. In this country, governed by President Alassane Dramane Ouattara since 2011, press freedom is facing increasing challenges.

Ivorian journalists are indeed often summoned by law enforcement officials, and some are required to appear before the country’s justice system. Investigative journalists, who frequently become victims of intimidation, threats, or even arrests while carrying out their duties, are particularly affected. For instance, in July 2022, Noël Konan was arrested for defamation and subsequently fined 4,600 US dollars for a tweet.

Despite all the risks involved, Aïssatou Fofana has chosen to focus on investigative journalism. As a skilled female journalist specialising in ecological issues, she has more than one string to her bow. Not only has she founded “L'écologiste,” a committed thematic media outlet dedicated to enhancing environmental reporting, but she has also been awarded the 2022 African Union Media scholarship, which has enabled her to receive training from a network of journalists and experts across the African continent. Additionally, Aïssatou serves as an editorial assistant at the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN Africa).

During a meeting in Lomé with Global Voices, she sheds light on her journey. The interview has been edited for style and brevity.

Jean Sovon (JS): How did this passion for journalism come about?

Aïssatou Fofana (AF) : J’ai été bien orientée quand j'ai commencé le métier de journaliste en 2014. Au cours de la couverture d’un évènement, il y a un devancier (quelqu'un qui a commencé le métier avant moi et a beaucoup d'années d’expérience) qui m’a parlé d’une association de journalistes et de professionnels de médias qui sont dans une organisation qui traite des questions de l’eau, de l’assainissement et de l’environnement. J'ai donc décidé d’intégrer ce réseau à travers lequel j’ai eu la possibilité d’écrire sur les questions liées à l’environnement. J'ai participé à des activités de sensibilisation, ce qui m'a donné de la matière pour écrire. Dans la foulée, j’ai pu aussi créer mon blog sur l’environnement sur lequel j’ai continué d’écrire, et aujourd'hui je suis devenue spécialiste de ces questions là.

Aïssatou Fofana (AF): I was well guided when I started my journalism career in 2014. During the coverage of an event, a predecessor (someone who had been in the profession before me with years of experience) told me about an association of journalists and media professionals focused on water, sanitation, and environmental issues. I decided to join this network, which gave me the opportunity to write about environmental matters. I participated in awareness-raising activities, which provided me with valuable material for my writing. Along the way, I also created my own environmental blog, which I still continue to write, and today, I specialise in these areas.

JS: You are one of the few female journalists dedicated to environmental reporting in your country. What sparked this commitment? Was there a defining moment?

AF : Ce n’est pas un fait marquant mais plutôt un constat: cela va faire bientôt dix ans que je suis dans le milieu. Durant ces années, je n’ai pas vu de média spécialisé sur ces questions en Côte d’Ivoire. Les médias existants traitent de ces questions uniquement s’il y a un grand évènement comme la Conférences des Parties (COP)ou un évènement lié à la biodiversité. Ils ne traitent pas des questions liées à l’environnement parce que, selon eux, ça ne paye pas. Mon constat est parti de là et je me suis dit, pourquoi ne pas me spécialiser et mieux informer le public sur ces questions. Avec un collègue qui est spécialisé sur ces questions, nous avons décidé de créer le média “L'écologiste” pour justement améliorer l’information environnementale, et pour lui donner plus de poids, d'envergure, et d’audience.

AF: It wasn’t a defining moment, but rather an observation: it will be nearly ten years since I entered the field. During these years, I didn’t see any media outlet in Ivory Coast that specialised in environmental issues. The existing media only cover these topics when there is a major event like the Conference of the Parties (COP) or a biodiversity-related event. They don’t focus on environmental matters because, in their view, it’s not worth it financially. My realisation stemmed from this situation, and I thought, why not specialise in this field and better inform the public about these issues? Together with a colleague who shares expertise in these matters, we decided to create “L'écologiste,” a media platform aimed at enhancing environmental reporting, giving it more weight, more scope, and a larger audience.

JS: How is your media platform doing these days?

AF : Le média existe depuis avril 2022, il est donc encore tout jeune. Mais on peut dire qu’il suscite déjà assez d’intérêt puisque L'éecologiste a été sélectionné pour participer au programme Terra Africa de Cfi Média et développement, un programme qui s’étend sur deux ans et qui donne la possibilité à deux journalistes d’être formé sur les questions liées à l’environnement. C’est une grande opportunité pour nous. Comme nous nous spécialisons sur le fact-checking, le journalisme de solution et le journalisme d’investigation, nous ne cherchons pas forcément à traiter des questions factuelles mais nous insistons plutôt sur la qualité de nos articles. C'est-à-dire qu’on ne va pas publier plusieurs articles par mois juste pour créer du contenu. On veut vraiment que nos articles reflètent vraiment ce que l’on veut véhiculer comme message. On y va à petits pas mais sûrement!

AF: L'écologiste has been in existence since April 2022, so it’s still quite young. However, it has already garnered considerable interest, as it was selected to participate in the Terra Africa programme by CFI Media and Development. This two-year programme offers two journalists the opportunity to receive training on environmental issues. It’s a significant opportunity for us. As we specialise in fact-checking, solution-focused journalism, and investigative reporting, our main focus is not to churn out factual articles in large quantities but to emphasise the quality of our content. We want our articles to truly reflect the message we wish to convey. We are taking small steps, slowly but surely!

JS: What are your challenges as a woman environmental journalist?

AF: Généralement, les journalistes sont plus axés sur la politique, le sport ou la culture. Mais rarement sur l’environnement. Mon défi est de donner plus de visibilité aux questions d’environnement parce que c’est quelque chose de réel que tout le monde vit. Les médias et les journalistes ont leur part de responsabilité dans cette lutte contre le changement climatique et pour la protection de l’environnement. Il faut savoir évoluer avec le temps, j’ai toujours gardé cela en tête. J’aurais pu me contenter d’être simple journaliste papier mais après je me suis tournée vers le journalisme web, et par la suite, je me suis encore formée pour devenir journaliste d’investigation parce que je veux toujours évoluer dans mon domaine, acquérir plus d'expériences et de compétences. Avec le journalisme d’investigation, je me suis dis que je pouvais donner plus de poids et plus de sens à mes écrits. Utiliser les études scientifiques pour étayer mes propos.

AF: Generally, journalists tend to focus more on politics, sports, or culture rather than on the environment. My challenge is to bring more visibility to environmental issues because it’s something that affects everyone’s life. The media and journalists bear a responsibility in the fight against climate change and the safeguarding of the environment. Being willing to evolve with the times is crucial, and I have always kept this principle in mind. I could have settled for being a print journalist, but I later transitioned to web journalism. Then, I trained to become an investigative journalist because I’ve always wanted to go further in my field, gain more experience, and acquire additional skills. With investigative journalism, I felt I could give more weight and meaning to my writing and use scientific studies to support my arguments.

JS: What difficulties do you encounter as an investigative journalist? Intimidation? Threats? Defamation?

AF : Je n’ai pas été menacée ni diffamée, les difficultés se trouvent plutôt dans la quête des informations. Quand on enquête, des fois on fait face à des acteurs qui ne veulent pas forcément répondre. Cela peut s'étaler sur plusieurs mois. Des fois, jusqu’à ce qu’on publie les articles sur l’enquête, on n’obtient pas gain de cause.

AF: I haven’t faced threats or defamation; the difficulties lie more in obtaining information. During investigations, we sometimes encounter stakeholders who are not willing to cooperate, and this reluctance can extend over several months. Sometimes, we don’t succeed in obtaining the information until we publish the investigation articles.

JS: How do you overcome these situations that hinder your work?

AF : Généralement ici en Côte d’Ivoire, il y a la Commission d'Accès à l'Information d'Intérêt Public et aux Documents Publics (CAIDP), une organisation qui aide les journalistes et tous les citoyens qui souhaitent obtenir certaines informations mais qui font face à des refus ou des obstacles. Cette organisation peut vous aider à les obtenir. Mais dans la pratique, ce n’est pas toujours avéré parce que dans certains cas, les informations sont accessibles mais dans d’autres cas, elles ne le sont pas. Dans ce cas de figure, nous mentionnons dans l’article “ qu’en faisant l’enquête, nous avons eu à envoyer des mails ou à contacter tels acteurs mais qui n’ont pas réagi ”. Et on laisse le soin aux lecteurs d’en juger par eux-mêmes.

AF: Generally, here in Ivory Coast, there is the Commission for Access to Public Information and Public Documents (CAIDP), an organisation that helps journalists and all citizens seeking specific information but facing refusals or obstacles. They can assist in obtaining the information. However, in practice, it has not always worked because, whilst in some cases, the information is accessible, in others, it’s not. In such instances, we mention in the article that “during the investigation, we sent emails or contacted certain stakeholders who did not respond,” and we leave it to the readers to judge for themselves.

JS: What would you say to young women who see you as a role model?

AF : Mon conseil aux jeunes femmes, c’est de se fixer des objectifs et de s'y tenir. Travailler à réaliser ces objectifs et persévérer parce qu’il va arriver des moments où ça sera vraiment difficile. On sera même tenté de renoncer ou de changer carrément de trajectoire et de métier. Mais quand on est passionnée et qu'on a une idée claire de ce qu’on recherche, on fonce tête baissée. C’est ce qui me permet d’avancer malgré toutes les difficultés.

AF: Work towards achieving these goals and persevere, as there will be times when it becomes really challenging. You might even be tempted to give up or completely change direction and career paths. But when you are passionate and have a clear idea of what you are pursuing, you just go, all guns blazing. That’s what keeps me going despite all the difficulties.

JS: What new projects are you working on?

AF : Je continue toujours de me perfectionner. Je ne pense pas être une spécialiste des questions. Il me reste beaucoup à apprendre. Sur le long terme, je compte positionner “ L'écologiste ” comme un média entièrement consacré à l'environnement et reconnu au niveau national et international.