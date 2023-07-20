Deconstructing the politics behind mistreatment of migrants from Africa in Tunisia

Following several months of tensions between residents of Sfax and thousands of migrants from within Africa, for whom the city has been a transit point in their journey to Europe, Tunisian authorities took drastic measures on July 5. Several hundred migrants, including women and children, were forcefully removed from Sfax and abandoned in a no man’s land along the desert borders between Libya and Algeria.

Border guards in Libya have rescued a group of migrants who said they were left in the remote desert area by authorities in neighbouring Tunisia. Following a fight between Tunisian residents and sub-Saharan Africans in July, hundreds of migrants were expelled from Sfax. pic.twitter.com/EQQnp9KzSV — NoComment (@nocomment) July 17, 2023

Sfax, Tunisia’s second largest city, has gained recognition as a major departure point for those seeking to reach Europe illegally through dangerous boat journeys across the Mediterranean Sea. However, recently, the city has become the focal point of violent clashes between Tunisians and migrants from within Africa.

This escalation of violence was triggered by a tragic incident in which Nizar Amri, a 41-year-old Tunisian man, was stabbed to death by an “African migrant.” The term ‘African migrant’ was used on Tunisian media to refer to all individuals who have migrated from other parts of Africa. Unfortunately, this term is employed in a racist manner.

On July 3, Tunisian populist MP Tarek Mahdi live-reported the unfolding event on Facebook, as he lives just 70 meters (300 feet) away from where the incident happened. Mahdi attributed the crime to a dispute between local residents and migrants from Africa, primarily triggered by noise problems in the migrants’ rented house. The language barrier compounded the situation, potentially contributing to the violent incident resulting in the death of Amri.

Three individuals from Cameroon were arrested in connection with the crime. However, social media reactions to the incident exhibited racist undertones and demands for the expulsion of all migrants from within Africa, regardless of their country of origin.

Crackdown on Sub-Saharan immigrants

Following the incident, a surge of violence erupted, with Tunisians blocking main roads, setting fire to tires, and launching attacks on the homes of immigrants. The immigrants were forcefully evicted from their rented accommodations, subjected to physical assaults, and detained. The situation was eventually resolved when the police intervened, restoring order.

Videos circulating on social media depicted the unfolding events:

1/2 #tunisia #sfax July 5th. Context is unclear here but I am sharing anyway given the undignified setup of the scene. This crowd of black people allegedly were about to try to cross to Italy, where they were attacked by young Tunisian civilians, pic.twitter.com/rZUJepEfuY — Sophia MT Guirguis (@GuirguisSophia) July 15, 2023

Over the next few days, the authorities rounded up hundreds of immigrants and registered asylum seekers, transporting them to Ben Guerdane, a militarized border zone between Tunisia and Libya. They were left trapped in harsh conditions in that buffer zone, unable to move anywhere. They had limited access to water and food, and were without protection from the heat. Human Rights Watch reported receiving a video on July 4 in which an Ivorian asylum seeker was saying:

“We are at the Tunisia-Libya border, at the seaside,” … “We were beaten [by Tunisian security forces].…We have many injured people here.…We have children who haven’t eaten for days … forced to drink sea water. We have a [Guinean] pregnant woman who went into labor … she died this morning … the baby died too.”

The plight of migrants in the desert has sparked concern and demands for immediate intervention.

Under mounting local and international pressure, Tunisian authorities have been compelled to repatriate immigrants to Tunisian towns such as Medenine and Tataouine. Additionally, President Kais Saied issued an order for the Tunisian Red Crescent to provide aid to the migrants.

Tunisian civil society protested the mistreatment of immigrants:

Manifestation en soutien aux migrants subsahariens organisée par la société civile à Tunis. Si ceux dans le sud et aux frontières algériennes ont pu être secourus par le Croissant rouge tunisien, des centaines d'autres vivent encore dans la rue à Sfax. #Tunisie #Sfax pic.twitter.com/e1a0EhvdBM — Blaise lilia (@liliagaida) July 14, 2023

Demonstration in support of sub-Saharan migrants organized by civil society in Tunis. While those in the south and on the Algerian borders have been rescued by the Tunisian Red Crescent, hundreds of others are still living on the streets in Sfax. #Tunisie #Sfax

Rise in migration from within Africa to Tunisia

Since 2010, migration from Africa has experienced a significant upsurge, although African migration itself has been a longstanding occurrence. According to a report by BBC Africa and the New Humanitarian, migrants have cited various reasons for their decision to migrate, including seeking improved economic opportunities, fleeing political instability, conflict, and environmental challenges.

Due to their transient nature and lack of proper documentation, accurately determining the exact number of migrants residing in Tunisia is challenging. Reuters estimates the current migrant population from African countries in Tunisia at 21,000. However, local NGOs, as reported by Le Monde, suggest that the number could be higher, ranging between 30,000 and 50,000.

Putting a specific number on migration is inherently controversial, as politicians often exaggerate the situation to create a climate of fear. For instance, President Saied on February 21, spoke of “hordes of illegal migrants” whose presence in Tunisia, he claimed, was a source of “violence, crime, and unacceptable acts.”

The ongoing racial attacks against migrants throughout Tunisia intensified following President Saied's racist and xenophobic remarks, according to Amnesty International:

President Saied’s discriminatory and hateful remarks during a National Security Council meeting on 21 February triggered an upsurge in anti-Black racist violence, with mobs taking to the streets and attacking Black migrants, students and asylum seekers, and police officers detaining and deporting scores.

The crackdown on migrants from Africa in Tunisia is indicative of President Saied's shift towards authoritarianism since coming to power in 2019. This development coincides with Tunisia, once celebrated as the Arab world’s only democracy, struggling with rising food and fuel prices, high unemployment, and growing social discontent.

The president's campaign against migrants from Africa is perceived as a tactic to divert attention from the economic crisis Tunisia is facing. It is also seen as an attempt to redirect public anger caused by his decision to suspend the country's parliament in July 2021. Additionally, it could be a bargaining tool with Europe.

Controversial EU–Tunisia deal

The European Union has recently offered USD 1 billion to support Tunisia's struggling economy and enhance border control measures aimed at preventing migrant boats from reaching Europe.

Contrary to President Saied's previous statement in June, where he expressed Tunisia's unwillingness to serve as a border guard for other countries, a recent agreement was reached between Europe and Tunisia on July 16. This “strategic and comprehensive partnership” aims to disrupt the operations of people smugglers and human traffickers, enhance border control measures, and improve the processes of registration and repatriation, according to Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands:

Today, President Kais Saied (@TnPresidency) of Tunisia and @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen signed the strategic partnership between the EU and Tunisia. Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy and I also attended the ceremony. This is a real milestone and a promising start to… pic.twitter.com/L2kZ0y0Hhm — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) July 16, 2023

This deal presents mutual benefits for both Europe and Tunisia. It enables Europe to better control the flow of immigration into the continent while helping Tunisia to address its economic crisis. However, it does not address the root causes that drive immigration, nor does it alleviate the plight of immigrants in Tunisia.

It seems that Europe has chosen to overlook the human rights violations perpetrated against these immigrants in Tunisia in exchange for preventing them from reaching Europe.