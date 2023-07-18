See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Protests condemn military-appointed senators for ignoring the choice of Thai voters

Parliament will convene again this week to select a prime minister
Written byMong Palatino
Posted 18 July 2023 23:41 GMT
Move Forward Party caravan during the campaign period in May 2023

Move Forward Party caravan during the campaign period in May 2023. Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is at the center wearing a white shirt. Photo by Rameshe999 from Wikipedia. (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Thai citizens took to the streets in protest over the last week after military-appointed senators refused to vote for Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the country’s next prime minister.

MFP, which campaigned on a platform of restoring democracy, garnered the largest number of seats in the May election. Its active supporters include young activists who led pro-democracy protests in 2020 and called for the reform of harsh monarchy laws. During the pandemic emergency, the military-backed government used the anti-Royal Insult Law (section 112 of the criminal code) to detain critics and harass opposition members.

Thailand’s army grabbed power in 2014 and drafted a constitution that allowed it to appoint 250 members of the senate who would join other parliament members in selecting the nation’s prime minister. Military-backed candidates, including the party of the incumbent prime minister who led the coup, were defeated by MFP and other opposition parties.

READ MORE:Thailand's 2023 election: Continuity or change?

Pita or any candidate needs 376 votes from parliament and the senate in order to become prime minister. During the voting last week, Pita only got 324 votes while 182 voted against him and 199 abstained. Only 13 senators voted for him while 43 did not show up.

The voting angered many Thai voters. Pita is the only nominee for prime minister of the coalition of parties that represent the majority in the parliament. As the majority in parliament, this coalition can form a government and nominate its prime minister.

It proved that the military continues to retain political influence and can still block the country’s transition to democracy and the push for social and political reforms.

Public outrage led to protests in at least 11 provinces. The hashtag #ม็อบ16กรกฎา66 (#RespectMyVote) was used on social media to remind senators and other conservative legislators to uphold the decision of Thai voters. Some activists have called for a boycott of businesses owned by senators and their families.

Immediately after the parliament voting, protests were organized in Bangkok condemning the actions of senators.

Posters urging the removal of senators were distributed in the city center:

The iconic “three-finger” salute inspired by the popular United States movie series, “The Hunger Games,” which gained prominence during pro-democracy protests, was once again seen in the capital. Aside from being rejected by the senate, Pita is also facing a disqualification case which could strip him of his seat in parliament. The complaint is based on the claim that Pita owned family shares from a media company that is no longer operating. The law prohibits anyone owning a media company from running for public office.

During the weekend, a protest caravan demanded the resignation of senators.

This political cartoon refers to the refusal of the military establishment to respect the choice of most Thai voters.

Interviewed by independent media outlet Prachatai, a citizen named Rat has a message addressed to senators:

Everyone loves this country the same. You [senators] must also love the people. You have to understand how much the majority of the people are struggling. Giving importance to the needs of a small group of people while a large number of people are constantly suffering no longer works for this country.

Thai Inquirer posted on Twitter about the unstoppable “winds of change” sweeping the country:

The winds of change are sweeping through the streets of Thailand, carrying with them the rustling whispers of an awakened populace. The tides have indeed turned, and the sentiment on the ground signals a robust craving for an unfettered democratic landscape.

Veteran journalist Pravit Rojanaphruk thinks that Pita has already lost and that the pro-democracy movement should accept this:

It may be over for “PM” Pita, but definitely not over for pro-democracy Thais. I know how disappointed, frustrated and angry you all must be since Thursday evening when your PM of choice was rejected by the unrepresented senators.

Thailand has been under direct and indirect military control for nine years – far too long so it is imperative that the pro-democracy camp tries its best to give government formation a chance in order to undo the poisonous and undemocratic legacies left by the military junta and steer the nation towards a new democratic transition.

The parliament will convene again on July 19 and Pita is expected to be nominated again as the only candidate for prime minister. If defeated again, Pita has vowed to support a new candidate of the majority coalition.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byMong Palatino

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site