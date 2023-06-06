Reporting from ‘the roof of the world': How Pamir Daily News works in Tajikistan

For more than a year, Tajikistan’s eastern Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast (GBAO) has been the epicenter of unrest and tensions in the country. Located in the Pamir mountains and often referred to as “the roof of the world,” GBAO is home to the Pamiris, a distinct ethnic and cultural minority group who belong to Shia Islam’s Ismaili community and constitute three percent of the population. The rest of the population, consisting of mainly ethnic Tajiks, belong to the Hanafi School of Sunni Islam. In May 2022, in response to peaceful protests against harassment and persecution by law-enforcement and security forces, the central government launched an “anti-terrorist” operation in the region, killing dozens and arresting hundreds of locals.

The remote location, scarcity of roads, absence of trains, and the Tajik government’s authoritarian practices have limited access to information about developments in the region. This has created an additional demand for local news organizations to provide unbiased and uninterrupted coverage of everything happening in GBAO. Global Voices spoke to Pamir Daily News to find out how local news organizations function in authoritarian countries and report on sensitive issues, challenging official state narratives. Established in 2019, Pamir Daily News is one of the very few local and independent informational agencies that provide coverage of events in GBAO. It provides coverage of political, economic, and social developments in Russian, with occasional posts available in English. The interview has been edited for clarity.

Nurbek Bekmurzaev (NB): Can you please tell me about how Pamir Daily News was created? What motivated you to establish it? What is the purpose of your organization?

Pamir Daily News (PDN): Идея о создании независимого информационного портала, который бы освещал ситуацию в ГБАО появилась довольно давно. Дело в том, что за тридцать лет независимости в регионе так и не появились независимые СМИ, а существующие международные медиа в Таджикистане не имеют возможность работать на территории ГБАО. Им не выдает аккредитацию Министерство иностранных дел Таджикистана. Кроме того, отношения между центром и населением ГБАО всегда оставались нелегкими, и власти для утверждения своего авторитета не раз применяли военную силу, что приводило к жертвам среди мирного населения. Однако из-за отсутствия освещения нигде об этом не говорилось. В таких условиях властям очень легко навешивать разные ярлыки сепаратистов, террористов и демонизировать население, чем они, собственно говоря, продолжают заниматься по сей день. Поэтому нашей основной целью является объективное освещение событий настолько насколько это возможно и донесение альтернативной информации о происходящем аудитории. Ни власть, ни кто-либо другой не имеет право монополизировать доступ к информации и заниматься дезинформацией населения ради достижения своих политических целей.

Pamir Daily News (PDN): The idea of creating an independent information portal that would cover the situation in GBAO appeared quite a long time ago. The fact is that for thirty years of Tajikistan's independence, independent media have not appeared in the region, and the existing international media in Tajikistan do not have the opportunity to work on the territory of GBAO. They are not issued accreditation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan. In addition, relations between the center and the population of GBAO have always remained difficult, and the authorities have repeatedly used military force to assert their authority, which led to casualties among the civilian population. However, due to the lack of coverage, this was not mentioned anywhere. In such circumstances, it is very easy for the authorities to label the local population as separatists and terrorists and demonize the population, which, in fact, they continue to do to this day. Therefore, our main goal is to objectively cover events as much as possible and convey alternative information about what is happening in GBAO to our audience. Neither the government nor anyone else has the right to monopolize access to information and misinform the population in order to achieve their political goals.

NB: What are the peculiarities of covering a region, populated by an ethnic and cultural minority such as Pamiris in GBAO, which does not receive a lot of attention in large media resources?

PDN: Освещение событий в ГБАО можно оценивать двояко. С одной стороны, население не большое около 220 тысяч человек, если есть несколько источников во всех районах, то любую информацию можно очень быстро получить и верифицировать ее через другие источники. На работать в таком авторитарном государстве как Таджикистан становится все сложнее. Поскольку такую деятельность могут легко оценить как шпионаж или экстремизм. В нашем случае Pamir Daily News за последние несколько лет очень сильно политизировался, так как мы активно освещали продолжающееся подавление протестов в ГБАО и репрессии в отношении местного населения, хотя изначально такую цель мы перед собой не ставили. Но я не удивлюсь, если нас внесут в список каких-то экстремистских организаций, поскольку это очень популярная практика для властей Таджикистана. Другая особенность заключается в том, что если ваша аудитория — это малочисленная народность, то от вас зачастую ожидают солидарности в выполнении своей работы. Но иногда такая солидарность не вписывается в профессиональные рамки журналистики и тогда начинается массовый хейт от аудитории. Мы стараемся придерживаться профессиональных рамок насколько это возможно.

PDN: The coverage of events in GBAO can be assessed in two ways. On the one hand, the population is not large, about 220 thousand people. If there are only several sources covering all the districts, then any information can be obtained very quickly and verified through other sources. It is becoming more and more difficult to work in such an authoritarian state as Tajikistan, since such activities can easily be assessed as espionage or extremism. In our case, Pamir Daily News has become very politicized over the past few years, as we actively covered the ongoing suppression of protests in GBAO and repression against the local population, although we did not set ourselves such a goal initially. But I won't be surprised if we are included in the list of some extremist organizations, since this is a very popular practice for the Tajik authorities. Another feature is that if your audience is a minority, then you are often expected to show solidarity in doing your job. But sometimes such solidarity does not fit into the professional framework of journalism, and then a massive hatred from the audience begins. We try to stay as professional as possible.

NB: Who is your audience? Among which groups and in which parts of the world is your content most in demand?

PDN: У нас достаточно большая аудитория, если учитывать, что население ГБАО составляет чуть более 220 тысяч человек. В инстаграме количество наших подписчиков составляет около 45 тысяч, а Фейсбуке около 30 тысяч, в телеграмме более 15 тысяч. При том, что охват наших публикаций и количество вовлечений в них зачастую превышает двух ста тысяч. Это очень высокая активность. Я это объясняю тем, что мы почти единственный ресурс, который пишет о проблемах ГБАО и соответственно на контент, который мы публикуем, существует относительно высокий спрос. Больше всего наших читателей судя по статистике находятся на территории России и Таджикистана, затем идут США, Европа и другие страны. Большинство — это молодые люди до 45 лет. Более того, за последние два года при освещении событий нас цитировали десятки региональных и международных СМИ из стран Центральной Азии, России, Европы и США, наша информация фигурировала в ежегодных отчетах Госдепартамента, ООН и других международных организаций. Это для нас большое достижение и очень большая ответственность.

PDN: We have a fairly large audience, given that the population of GBAO is just over 220,000 people. On Instagram, the number of our subscribers is about 45,000, and on Facebook, about 30,000, and on Telegram, more than 15,000. The coverage of our publications and the number of engagements in them often exceeds 200,000. This is a very high activity level. I explain this by the fact that we are almost the only resource that writes about the problems of GBAO and, accordingly, there is a relatively high demand for the content we publish. Most of our readers, judging by the statistics, are located in Russia and Tajikistan, followed by the USA, Europe and other countries. Most of our readers are young people under 45. Moreover, over the past two years, when covering events, we have been quoted by dozens of regional and international media from Central Asia, Russia, Europe and the United States. Our information has appeared in the annual reports of the US State Department, the UN and other international organizations. This is a great achievement for us and a very big responsibility.

NB: What challenges do you face as a media organization whose news coverage does not always match the official version of the Tajik central authorities?

PDN: Из-за того, что работать в Таджикистане становится все более опасным, мы изначально начали свою работу анонимно. Вместе с тем исходили из того, что наша деятельность должна быть максимально объективной, а информация верифицированной. По сей день продолжаем следовать этим принципам. Это защищает нашу команду от любого гипотетического давления с одной стороны, но с другой снижает доверие к нам как к ресурсу, за которым непонятно кто стоит. Но, к сожалению, реальность авторитарных режимов такова и иногда приходится чем-то жертвовать. Самая главная трудность заключается в том, что люди напрямую бояться с нами контактировать. Нам присылают анонимную информацию, а дальше мы уже через своих источников стараемся ее проверять. Есть риски связанные с тем, что нас могут внести в какие-то запретные списки, что может создать неудобства для нашей аудитории. Но умная власть не пошла бы на то, чтобы ставить палки в колеса такие маленьких медиа как наше. Я уверен, что посредством таких каналов центры принятия решений получают много из того, что им никогда бы не сообщили по их официальным каналам. Поэтому возможно и у тех, кого мы часто критикуем есть заинтересованность в нашей работе.