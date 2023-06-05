Taiwan and Burkina Faso: A tumultuous history of cooperation and estrangement

While the story of China in Africa dominates the news and the academic world, it has also succeeded in erasing what has become little known today: the fact that Taiwan was very active and present in Africa in the 1950s and 1960s, and provided development aid and training to a number of African countries, including the western African state of Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso gained full independence from France in 1960 and at the time established diplomatic relations in 1961 with the Republic of China (ROC) , whose government had fled mainland China in 1949 to establish itself on the island of Taiwan. But following a 1966 military coup that brought Major General Sangoulé Lamizana to power in 1973, Burkina Faso established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China (PRC) after Beijing provided a significant aid of nearly USD 50 million that lasted through the 1980s.

Yet another military coup brought Blaise Compaoré to power in 1987, after which, in 1994, Burkina Faso announced it would re-establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan (or ROC). In 2008, both capitals, Taipei and Ouagadougou, were even made sister cities. Yet in 2018, after a period of 24 years, Ouagadougou decided it would switch to the PRC one more time, and currently, it maintains full diplomatic relations with Beijing only.

To understand the complex relations linking Taiwan to Burkina Faso, Global Voices spoke over Zoom in French to Doctor and Professor Dramane Germain Thiombiano, who teaches at Taiwan's National Yunlin University of Science and Technology in the southwest of the island. There he focuses on political economy, international institutions, and negotiation strategies in his academic and teaching work. Thiombiano is originally from Burkina Faso, where he worked as a social educator before moving to Taiwan 12 years ago on a study grant and eventually stayed on to teach.

Filip Noubel (FN): The Republic of China (ROC, based in Taiwan) has played a role in providing development aid and training to Burkina Faso in the past. Is the memory of this cooperation still alive today in Burkina Faso?

Dramane Germain Thiombiano (DGT): La relation du Burkina Faso avec Taïwan est vraiment tumultueuse, suite à la reconnaissance de Taipei en 1961 par Ouagadougou. A l'époque de nombreux gouvernements africains étaient anti-communistes. Après la reconnaissance de la République populaire de Chine par Washington en 1971, beaucoup de pays on changé leur politique, toutefois le Burkina Faso est un des rares pays africains à avoir toujours soutenu la candidature de Taïwan aux Nations Unies après cette date. En 1973 le Burkina Faso a reconnu Pékin qui promettait une aide substantielle en construction et financement de grandes infrastructures. En 1994, Ouagadougou a de nouveau reconnu Taïwan car la Chine montrait peu d'intérêt pour le Burkina Faso, même si après le massacre de Tiananmen en 1989, Blaise Compaoré était le premier chef d'état africain à visiter la Chine dans un climat de boycott diplomatique. De plus une visite en 1994 du ministre des Affaires étrangères chinois en Afrique n'a pas inclus le Burkina Faso, et ceci a dépassé les limites pour Compaoré, car la Chine a manifestement privilégié d'autres pays comme le Mali. De 1994 à 2018 les relations entre Taïwan et le Burkina Faso étaient très chaleureuses, et ont beaucoup apporté sur le plan de l'éducation, la formation médicale, et le transfert de savoir-faire technologique grâce surtout à ICDF, le bureau d'aide et de coopération taïwanais. Dans les années 60, le Burkina Faso était un pays tout neuf et Taïwan avait envoyé ses techniciens dans la vallée du Kou dans le sud-est du pays pour aider à la riziculture. J'ai personnellement rencontré un Taïwanais, Monsieur Li qui a travaillé à l'époque dans ce projet, et a été décoré en 2008 par le Président Blaise Compaoré. Taïwan maintient une association des techniciens qui ont travaillé au Burkina Faso et se retrouvent régulièrement pour discuter de la Haute-Volta car c'était le nom du pays à l'époque. La plupart d'entre eux ont entre 70 et 80 ans aujourd'hui et gardent de très bon souvenirs. Au Burkina-Faso, c'est plus difficile de garder cette mémoire car les gens disent tout simplement ‘chinois’. Seuls les gens qui ont côtoyé directement les Taïwanais parlent de Taïwan, les autres ne font pas la différence avec les Chinois de Chine. De plus dans les années 60 et 70, Taïwan n'utilisait que le nom de République de Chine, ce qui ajoute à la confusion des plus jeunes qui n'ont pas connu cette époque. Ensuite la coopération de Chine qui a suivi a souvent emboîté le pas à des projets taïwanais, parfois dans les mêmes lieux, donc la plupart de Burkinabè ne font pas la distinction. Par contre ceux qui ont étudié à Taïwan – parmi eux il y a beaucoup de médecins – savent très bien ce que les Taïwanais ont réalisé pour notre pays. Les gens savent aussi que Taïwan a apporté son aide au barrage de Bagré au nord-est du pays, et font souvent référence à l'île en l'appelant “La petite Chine” pour faire la différence avec Pékin qu'ils nomment la “grande Chine”.

Dramane Germain Thiombiano (DGT): Burkina Faso's relationship with Taiwan is truly tumultuous, following the recognition of Taipei in 1961 by Ouagadougou. At the time many African governments were anti-communist. After the recognition of the People's Republic of China by Washington in 1971, many countries changed their policy, however Burkina Faso is one of the few African countries to have always supported Taiwan's candidacy for the United Nations after this date. In 1973 Burkina Faso recognized Beijing, which promised substantial aid in the construction and financing of major infrastructures. In 1994, Ouagadougou again recognized Taiwan because China showed little interest in Burkina Faso, although after the Tiananmen massacre in 1989, Blaise Compaoré was the first African head of state to visit China in a climate of diplomatic boycott. Moreover, a 1994 visit by the Chinese foreign minister to Africa did not include Burkina Faso, and this was enough for Compaoré, as China clearly favored other countries such as Mali. From 1994 to 2018 the relations between Taiwan and Burkina Faso were very warm, and brought a lot in terms of education, medical training, and the transfer of technological know-how thanks mainly to ICDF, the aid and cooperation office of Taiwan. In the 1960s, Burkina Faso was a brand new country and Taiwan had sent its technicians to the Kou Valley in the southeast of the country to help with rice cultivation. I personally met a Taiwanese person, Mr. Li who worked on this project at the time, and was decorated in 2008 by President Blaise Compaoré. Taiwan maintains an association of technicians who have worked in Burkina Faso and meet regularly to discuss Upper Volta because that was the name of the country at the time. Most of them are between 70 and 80 years old today and have very good memories. In Burkina-Faso, it is more difficult to keep this memory because people simply say ‘Chinese.’ Only people who have been in direct contact with the Taiwanese speak of Taiwan, the others do not differentiate between the Chinese from China. Moreover, in the 1960s and 1970s, Taiwan only used the name of Republic of China, which adds to the confusion of the younger generations who did not know this era. Then the cooperation from China that followed often followed in the footsteps of Taiwanese projects, sometimes in the same places, so most Burkinabè do not make the distinction. On the other hand, those who have studied in Taiwan — among them there are many doctors — know very well what the Taiwanese have achieved for our country. People also know that Taiwan helped with the Bagré dam in the northeast of the country, and often refer to the island as ‘Little China’ to differentiate it from Beijing, which they call the ‘Big China.’

Here is a video showing the Kou Valley rice fields from RTB — Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina:

FN: How do you assess the current relations between Taiwan and the African continent

DGT: Au Nigéria la Chine met des bâtons dans les roues de Taïwan, car en 2017 elle a obtenu le déménagement du Bureau de représentation de Taipei en dehors de la capitale Abuja, suite à une aide de Pékin. Par contre la Côte d'Ivoire vient d'autoriser Taïwan à rouvrir un bureau de représentation en novembre 2022, suite à sa fermeture en 2017, et je pense qu'Abidjan veut démontrer son indépendance par rapport à la Chine en faisant ce geste, surtout qu'il y a des conflits entre Ivoiriens et Chinois dans certains grands projets en Côte d'Ivoire. Il y a aussi une petite communauté ivoirienne à Taïwan qui milite en faveur de relations approfondies avec l'île.

DGT: In Nigeria, China is putting a spoke in the wheels of Taiwan, because in 2017 it obtained the relocation of the Taipei Representative Office outside the capital Abuja, following substantial aid from Beijing. On the other hand, Côte d'Ivoire has just authorized Taiwan to reopen a representative office in November 2022, following its closure in 2017, and I think that Abidjan wants to demonstrate its independence from China by making this gesture, especially that there are conflicts between Ivorians and Chinese in certain major projects in Côte d'Ivoire. There is also a small Ivorian community in Taiwan that is advocating for deeper relations with the island.

FN: How about the African presence in Taiwan?

DGT: La situation au niveau universitaire est assez déplorable A ce jour, il n'y a pas ce centre d'études sur l'Afrique à ma connaissance. J'ai moi-même essayé de créer un centre, mais j'ai échoué. En Chine, il y a des centres d'études partout et les gens apprennent les langues africaines comme le swahili. Par contre à Taïwan, même au temps de relations diplomatiques avec le Burkina Faso, les gens ici ne connaissaient rien à notre pays. L'Afrique n'est pas au centre des intérêts Taïwanais, et reste un “dark continent”, un continent noir malheureusement, alors que l'Afrique peut être un atout pour Taïwan. De même les atouts démocratiques de Taïwan pourraient être mieux utilisés en Afrique pour promouvoir le pays. Moi j'essaie maintenant de promouvoir la culture burkinabè à Taïwan. J'interviens souvent dans les écoles primaires où je parle de l'Afrique et du système éducatif en Afrique et mes étudiants qui ont autour de 12 ans sont très émus quand ils voient la différence entre les systèmes éducatifs.et ils veulent en savoir plus sur le Burkina Faso et l'Afrique en général. Eswatini a une ambassade, L'Afrique du Sud a un Bureau de Représentation ici très actif dans les échanges universitaires, de même que le Nigéria. J'ai aussi rencontré des hommes et des femmes d'affaires nigérians et des étudiants burkinabè qui après la rupture des relations diplomatiques n'ont pas voulu partir en Chine et sont restés à Taïwan. Certains travaillent comme chercheurs, professeurs, sont mariés à des Taïwanaises. Il existe plusieurs groupes sur WhatsApp ou les Africains vivant à Taïwan communiquent.