VIDEO: Preparing for a 500-mile bike ride

In just a few hours, Nathan Matias and Ivan Sigal will set off on their 500-mile bike ride in Central California, following the route of the historic 1966 California Farmworkers March. In this video the pair talks about how they prepared for this long-distance journey.

The ride will raise funds to support Rising Voices, Global Voices’ digital inclusion program, and the Central California Environmental Justice Network.

Read more background about the ride, including their goals and their itinerary at our special coverage page.