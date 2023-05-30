See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

VIDEO: A different kind of bike ride

The ride is raising funds for Rising Voices and the Central California Environmental Justice Network
A small portrait of Georgia Popplewell
Written byGeorgia Popplewell
Posted 30 May 2023 13:29 GMT

Nathan Matias and Ivan Sigal begin their 500-mile ride on June 1.

In two days’ time on June 1, Guatemalan American writer and academic J. Nathan Matias, and Global Voices’ executive director Ivan Sigal, set off on their 500-mile bike ride in Central California, following the route of the historic 1966 California Farmworkers March. The ride will raise funds to support Rising Voices, Global Voices’ digital inclusion program, and the Central California Environmental Justice Network.

In this video, Nathan and Ivan explain more about the ride and their personal motivations for undertaking it.

Read more background about the ride, including their goals and their itinerary at our special coverage page.

 

