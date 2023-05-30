VIDEO: A different kind of bike ride

In two days’ time on June 1, Guatemalan American writer and academic J. Nathan Matias, and Global Voices’ executive director Ivan Sigal, set off on their 500-mile bike ride in Central California, following the route of the historic 1966 California Farmworkers March. The ride will raise funds to support Rising Voices, Global Voices’ digital inclusion program, and the Central California Environmental Justice Network.

In this video, Nathan and Ivan explain more about the ride and their personal motivations for undertaking it.

Read more background about the ride, including their goals and their itinerary at our special coverage page.