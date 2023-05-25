‘Central Asian literature exists regionally only in Russian': Interview with Russophone Uyghur writer Ramil Niyazov-Adyldzhyan

While the vast majority of Uyghur people live in China, where they are subjected to a policy of genocide by the Chinese government, a large Uyghur diaspora also lives elsewhere in Central Asia, including in Kazakhstan, where they are freer to express themselves. Global Voices talked to one of their poets, Ramil Niyazov-Adyldzhyan, who writes in Russian.

Niyazov-Adyldzhyan describes himself as a poet, journalist and translator but above all as a “Рус тилдә йезиватқан ярлик уйғурларниң шаир,” that is, a Russophone poet coming from the post-Soviet Uyghur community. An estimated 200,000 ethnic Uyghurs live in Kazakhstan and have occupied dominant positions in literature and government, throughout Soviet and post-Soviet history.

Niyazov-Adyldzhyan graduated from the Open Literary School of Almaty (Kazakhstan) where he attended the poetry seminar of Pavel Bannikov in 2018. He is a member of the Creole cultural center that organizes alternative art performances in Kazakhstan.

The interview took place in Russian over email.

Filip Noubel (FN): How would you describe your ethnic and language identity as an Uyghur from Kazakhstan?

Рамиль Ниязов-Атлыджян (РНА): Моё любимое сравнение про “ярлик уйғурлар” (“местные уйгуры” – само-название постсоветских уйгуров) – это сравнение с евреями в Российской империи. У нас есть свой разговорный “идиш” – то есть, уйгурский кириллицей. Есть свой священный “иврит”, который мало кто знает – уйгурский арабской вязью. Есть язык т.н. “первого народа” – это русский, а есть язык как бы “второго народа” – это казахский. Как большинство городских ярлик уйғурлар, я говорю хорошо только по-русски (потому что меня отдали в русскоязычную школу, потому что моя семья училась в таких же русскоязычных школах), а остальные знаю на разговорном, “базарном”, уровне. Я учу языки медленно на какой-то более литературный уровень, конечно, но такая ситуация и таков я – часть этой ситуации, так что ничего удивительного. Подобных уйгуров десятки тысяч в Алматы, только мало кто из них занимается литературой.

Ramil Niyazov-Adyldzhyan (RNA): I like to compare our particular group among all Uyghurs, the “Yarlik Uyghurlar” [Yarlik Uyghurs], or “local Uyghurs” as we post-Soviet Uyghurs call ourselves, to Jews who lived in the Russian Empire [before 1917]. We have our own colloquial “Yiddish” — Uyghur written in the Cyrillic alphabet. Then there is the sacred “Hebrew language,” which few people know, and that is Uyghur written in its traditional Arab script. There is also the so-called language of the “the first people,” which is Russian, and the language, one could argue, of the “second people,” which is Kazakh. Like most urban Yarlik Uyghurlar, I only speak Russian well, because I was sent to a Russian-language school, as my family studied in similar Russian-language schools. I speak all other languages at a conversational level, or, as we say, at the “bazaar level.” It takes me a lot of time to master the literary level of languages, that's my reality and that is how I function, so it shouldn't be surprising at all. There are tens of thousands of similar Uyghurs having the same experience in Almaty, as only very few of them are engaged in literature.

FN: What are the sources of your inspiration for poetry and prose, as you use both?

РНА: Я бы сказал, что я пишу о степи, смерти и любви. Пишу по-русски как Маркес по-испански, как Йейтс по-британски, как Целан по-немецки. Как Дарвиш-палестинец пишет об Андалусии, так я пишу о Кашгаре. Абдурехим Откур поселится в моей спальне, как Лорка — у Дарвиша. Пишу о местах, в которых хочется умирать (таких немного). Конечно, ещё я пишу для того, чтобы обновить язык и он не застаивался и не превращался в болото. В мире много смерти, и её не станет меньше, а поэзии мало. Ни от чего она не спасает, но и помирать без неё жаль. Исламские богословы говорят, что только знающий человечьи пределы языка, может понять слова на том уровне, на котором Господь говорил в откровении. Поэтому я читаю поэзию. https://daktilmag.kz/ 37/poetry/ramil-niyazov/ tureckiy-bloknot/500

RNA: I would say that I write about the steppe, death and love. I write in Russian like Marquez did in Spanish, Yeats in English, Paul Celan in German. The same way Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish wrote about Andalusia, I write about Kashgar [a center of Uyghur culture in today's Xinjiang province of China]. Abdurehim Ötkür [a famous Uyghur poet] lives in my bedroom, just like [Spanish poet] Lorca did in Darwish's room. I write about places where I want to die (there are a few of them). Of course, I also write in order to renew the language, so that it doesn't stagnate or turn into a swamp. There is a lot of death in the world, and it won't diminish, but there is not enough poetry. Poetry does not provide any salvation, but it is a pity to die without her. Islamic theologians say that only those who know the human limits of language can understand the words at the same level as God did when he spoke in revelation. That's why I read poetry.

You can find Niyazov-Adyldzhyan's poetry in Russian on this page. Here is a short excerpt:

я хочу чтобы твоя любовь прошлась по мне как танк по чеченцу оторвала язык как голову Хаджи Мурат сожгла прошлое как татарина в мечети и выколола глаза

I wish / your love ran over me / like a tank runs over a Chechen / that your love tore off the tongue / like Hadji Murad did with the head / that it burnt the past / like a Tatar in a mosque / and gouged out the eyes

FN: You also translate poetry from Uyghur into Russian. Who are your favorite Uyghur authors?

РНА: Да, какое-то время назад я начал заниматься изучением уйгурского языка вместе с преподавательницей, и переводы – моя любимая часть наших занятий. К сожалению, как я сказал, на местном уйгурском хоть и опубликовано много, но в моей семье знает литературный уйгурский – старики только. Читают ли они на нём – нет. Поэтому мои любимые поэты – это те, чьи стихи пел Абдурейхим Хейит, а любимый писатель – Зия Самади (так как его романы переводили на русский, и на нём я их читал).

RNA: Yes, some time ago I started studying Uyghur with a teacher, and translations are my favorite part of our classes. Unfortunately, as I said, although a lot has been published in local Uyghur, in my family only the elderly know literary Uyghur. Do they read in Uyghur? No. Therefore, my favorite poets are those whose poems were sung by Abdurehim Heyt [a cult poet and musician who probably died under Chinese torture]. My favorite writer is Ziya Samadi [a prominent Uyghur writer who lived in Soviet Kazakhstan] , since his novels were translated into Russian, so I can read them in that language.

FN: In April, you had a reading in Tashkent in Uzbekistan. How did it go? Can we talk today of a Central Asian literature?

РНА: На своих языках – не уверен, ведь каждая страна сейчас слишком занята своим собственным контекстом и нациестроительством, а вот русскоязычная – да, вполне существует, но в контексте русофонной (как франкофонной) литературы. Хамдам Закиров, уехавший в Финляндию из Ферганы, читает в Риге стихи с Артуром Пунте на одном якобы языке. С Даніком Задорожним мы читали вместе стихи тоже на якобы одном языке в Петербурге в 2019-м году, а Ниджат Мамедов, очевидно, знает русский язык лучше, чем любой россиянин, а Тимур Муцураев – это, очевидно, главный бард русскоязычной литературы. Что будет с этим всем дальше – зависит от процессов скорее политических и военных, нежели литературных. Хочу ли я перестать писать стихи по-русски и начать писать только по-уйгурски? Не знаю.

RNA: In Central Asian local languages, I don't think so, because each country is now too busy with its own context and nation-building process, but in Russian, yes, it does exist, but in the context of Russophone (as Francophone) literature. Hamdam Zakirov, who left his home town of Ferghana in Uzbekistan and moved to Finland, reads poetry in Riga with Artur Punte in the same language. Danik Zadorozhny [Ukrainian poet] and I read poems together in supposedly the same language in Saint Petersburg in 2019, and Nijat Mammadov [Russophone Azerbaijani poet] obviously knows Russian better than any Russian, while Timur Mutsuraev [Chechen poet] is obviously the main bard of Russian-language literature. What will happen to all this further depends on political and military processes rather than literary ones. Do I want to stop writing poetry in Russian and start writing only in Uyghur? I don't know.

For more about Hamdam Zakirov's revival of Soviet times Central Asian music, read Uzbek DJ with a mission to popularize vintage Soviet music

FN: Decolonization is now a popular topic in Kazakhstan, not so much in Russia where the colonial issue is almost never mentioned in the public space. Why is that so?

РНА: Кроме расистского исламофобного правительства, что устроило геноцид чеченцев в 90-е, а в нулевых на фоне т.н. “global war on terror” перебило всю кавказскую интеллигенцию – то есть только в рамках контр-террористических операций ? Нет человека с большим эдиповым комплексом перед США, чем русские государственники и русские либералы. Одни говорят: “Почему им можно бомбить Ирак, а нам – нет?”, а вторые: “США тоже бомбили Ирак, и их же за это не отменяли в медиа?”.