ÒCTele, a private TV station broadcasting in Occitan brings the language to France's public space

In southern France, a private TV initiative takes the safeguarding of the Occitan language to the next level by mainstreaming Occitan content for all age-category audiences over traditional and social media.

For Indigenous languages, online presence is often a key element that can determine whether they will survive well into the 21st century, given that out of the 7,000 spoken languages today, half are threatened and one disappears every two weeks or so with the death of its last speaker.

France, despite being multilingual from the earliest period of its history, imposed a monolingual policy in education and society at large from the late 19th century that managed to almost eradicate its linguistic diversity of over 20 languages. Today, there is a revival of non-French languages —officially called regional languages — one of which is the Romance language called Occitan traditionally spoken in southern France.

Today the estimated number of Occitan speakers varies between 300,000 and nearly one million people, and the language is regaining presence in the public space, including in media. One key actor in the Occitanophone media landscape is the private TV channel ÒCtele that broadcasts in Occitan solely starting in 2013.

For more on Occitanophone media, read Press Freedom also means media in indigenous languages: The case of France's Occitan

Guillaume Saint-Cricq, who is a production assistant at ÒCtele, spoke to Global Voices in French over email, to tell us more about Occitanophone audiences and future of the language in media.

Filip Noubel (FN) How did the idea of a private TV channel broadcasting in regional languages, as they are called in France, came about? Does ÒCtele get any support from the French state?

Guillaume Saint-Cricq (GSC) L’offre audiovisuelle en langues régionales a toujours été trop peu pourvue. Un constat partagé par Lionel Buannic, le directeur d’ÒCtele. Lionel Buannic a été journaliste et notamment rédacteur en chef de TV Breizh de 2000 à 2005. Bretonnant et attaché à la culture régionale, il fonde LBgroupe et crée la webTV Brezhoweb en décembre 2006. Ce modèle de webTV et de diffusion de programmes en ligne est novateur à l’époque, Youtube à l’époque a moins de 2 ans. Le pari de lancer une chaîne de télévision sur internet et entièrement en Breton est assez osé. La jeune société de production et chaîne de télévision grandit et en 2013, LB groupe inaugure sa deuxième chaîne : ÒCtele, en langue occitane cette fois-ci. À l’initiative de cette ouverture, des collectivités territoriales et notamment la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine et le département des Pyrénées-Atlantiques qui cherchaient un opérateur pour produire et diffuser des émissions en occitan. Depuis 2022, une troisième chaîne existe, Galoweb, cette fois-ci en gallo, une langue d’oïl de la Haute-Bretagne. La coopération avec les partenaires publics est importante et nécessaire car les chaînes en langues régionales ne peuvent se financer uniquement par des revenus publicitaires. L’audience générée n’est pas assez importante en témoigne TV Breizh qui a dû abandonner sa programmation en breton pour survivre. L’enjeu est également de permettre à une filière audiovisuelle en langue régionale de se développer avec à terme une offre médiatique plus élargie. Notre modèle économique est donc assez différent d’une chaîne de télévision classique et ne repose pas uniquement sur des aides publiques, une partie des revenus du groupe provient également de la production de contenus audiovisuels à destination de collectivités et d’entreprises.

Guillaume Saint-Cricq (GSC): Options for media content in regional languages have always been insufficiently provided for, as the director of ÒCtele, Lionel Buannic, has noted. Buannic was initially a journalist and worked as editor-in-chief of TV Breizh [a private channel initially broadcasting in the Breton language] from 2000 to 2005. A native of Brittany, he is very attached to local culture, and he founded a production company called LBgroupe that launched Brezhoweb, a web-based TV channel, in December 2006. This model of web-based TV and online broadcasting was very innovative at a time, when YouTube was less than two years old. Indeed, launching a TV channel over the internet entirely in Breton was quite a daring concept. The production company and the TV channel developed, and in 2013, LB Group inaugurated its second channel, ÒCtele, in Occitan this time. Local government authorities, in particular the New Aquitaine Region and the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, were looking for an operator to produce and broadcast programs in Occitan, which provided a great opportunity for us. In 2022, a third channel was created, Galoweb, this time in Gallo, a Romance language from Upper Brittany. Cooperation with public partners is important and necessary because channels in regional languages cannot be financed solely through advertising revenue. The audience for such content is not large enough, as the case of V Breizh, which had to abandon its programming in Breton to survive, shows. The challenge is to allow for a TV, radio, and web sector to develop in regional languages so that there are broader media choices made available on the long term. Our economic model is therefore quite different from traditional TV channels. It is not based solely on public financial support, as part of the group's income also comes from the production of audiovisual content for various communities and businesses.

FN: Who is your audience and how is it evolving? What role do social media play in your strategy for engagement? What are the most popular programmes?

GSC: En tant que chaîne généraliste, notre audience est assez variée. Nous proposons des programmes pour tous les âges : pour les plus petits avec des comptines, des dessins animés pour les enfants, mais aussi des reportages et des entretiens pour ceux intéressés par des sujets de société. Nous avons également des programmes de fiction et de divertissement. Le but est de proposer n’importe quel contenu qu’on pourrait retrouver sur une chaîne « classique » mais en langue occitane. Nous souhaitons développer notre audience et l’ouvrir à des non-locuteurs grâce à sous-titres en français notamment. De plus, d’ici la fin de l’année une nouvelle émission sera en ligne avec des cours d’occitan pour apprendre les bases. Cette ouverture fait partie de la stratégie de socialisation et de normalisation de la langue pour sortir l’occitan de la sphère privée et l’imposer dans le domaine public comme une langue acceptable et un choix possible. Notre présence sur les réseaux sociaux en est un autre exemple en plus d’être une obligation pour notre communication et notre notoriété. Il est indispensable d’être sur les réseaux sociaux de nos jours, encore plus quand notre audience est répartie sur un territoire aussi varié et vaste qu’est l’Occitanie culturelle. La communication numérique est tellement importante qu’une baisse de notre présence sur les réseaux se répercute directement sur notre audience. Les programmes les plus regardées sont généralement ceux qui traitent des sujets locaux comme notre émission Eveniments ou les programmes culturels comme Lo petit bal occitan ou A taula !. Les fictions (Lo rei que s’escon, Lo Jaç) et les entretiens (L'Emparaulada, Cara & Cara) sont aussi assez appréciés.

GSC: As a general content TV channel, our audience is quite diverse. We offer programs for all ages: for little ones with nursery rhymes and cartoons, but we also provide reports and interviews for those interested in social issues. We also have feature and entertainment programs. The goal is to offer any content that could be found on a “classical” TV channel, but in Occitan. We also want to develop our audience and include non-Occitan speakers thanks to subtitles in French. In addition, there will be a new online program with Occitan lessons to learn the basics, by the end of the year. This openness is part of the strategy of socialization and normalization of the language to take Occitan out of the private sphere, and bring its presence in the public domain as an acceptable language, as a possible choice. Our presence on social media is another example, in addition to being a must for our communication and our visibility. It is essential to be on social media these days, even more when our audience is spread over a territory as varied and vast as cultural Occitania. Digital communication is so important that a drop in our presence on social media has a direct impact on our audience. The most watched programs are usually those that deal with local topics like our program “Eveniments” or cultural programs like “Lo petit bal occitan” or “A taula!” , mini-series (“Lo rei que s'escon,” “Lo Jaç) and interviews (“L'Emparaulada,” “Cara & Cara“) are also quite popular.

FN: How are your journalists trained? Are there curricula in France for journalists working in regional languages?

GSC: Il y a très peu de formation en langues régionales en France et essentiellement des filières littéraires ou d’enseignement. La professionnalisation peut être compliquée car à la maîtrise de la langue doivent s’ajouter les compétences techniques (montage, cadrage, écriture, production, réalisation etc.) et il n’existe pas de filière qui permette de réunir les deux. Une partie des journalistes et salariés a eu la chance d’apprendre l’occitan soit dans sa famille soit durant sa scolarité et a pu faire des études dans un domaine sans occitan. Mais cette situation n’est pas la norme et il faut aussi s’appuyer sur des personnes ayant moins de connaissances et d’aisances en occitan cependant compétentes dans des domaines essentiels pour la production audiovisuelle. Une des solutions est de recruter des personnes avec au minimum un intérêt pour l’occitan et de leur permettre d’apprendre la langue durant des formations professionnelles. Il faut voir cela au même titre qu’une formation que peut suivre un salarié pour se perfectionner ou gagner en compétence.

GSC: There is very little training in regional languages in France, and it is usually around literature or teaching courses. Professionalization is complicated, because, in addition to mastering the language, technical skills are required, such as editing, framing, writing, production, directing. There is indeed no course that allows you to combine both aspects. Some of the journalists and employees had the chance to learn Occitan either with their family, or during their schooling, and were able to study in a field without Occitan. But this is rather exceptional, so it is necessary to rely on people with less knowledge and fluency in Occitan, but who are nevertheless competent in areas essential for media production. One of the solutions is to recruit people who at least have an interest in Occitan, and let them learn the language during their professional training. This should be seen in the same way employees get capacity-building training in the workplace.

FN: How do you see legislation around regional languages evolving in France?

GSC: Il y a un regain d’intérêt des Français pour l’occitan comme le montre l’enquête sociolinguistique 2020 de l’OPLO et le soutien des collectivités territoriales pour l’occitan est aussi un bon signe. Mais le nombre de locuteurs et la présence de l’occitan est encore trop faible pour assurer une transmission naturelle. Après les initiatives et les actions des associations et des militants, il est important que l’État propose une politique d’enseignement de l’occitan à plus grande échelle et à tous les niveaux, notamment dans le supérieur. Malheureusement il reste des blocages comme en témoigne la censure par le Conseil Constitutionnel de la loi Molac qui devait permettre une avancée en développant l’enseignement immersif au primaire. Cependant on peut noter une amélioration et rester confiant quand on voit les collectivités territoriales donner de plus en plus d’importance aux politiques linguistiques et apporter une meilleure reconnaissance aux langues régionales.

GSC: There is a renewed interest in Occitan among French people, as shown in the OPLO [Ofici Public de la lenga occitana, Public Office for the Occitan Language, a state institution] 2020 sociolinguistic survey. Besides, the support of local state authorities for Occitan is a good sign. But the number of speakers and the presence of Occitan is still too low to ensure natural transmission. So, besides the initiatives and actions of associations and activists, it is important that the state proposes a policy for teaching Occitan on a larger scale, and at all levels, particularly in higher education. Unfortunately, there is still opposition, witnessed when France's Constitutional Council censored the Molac law that would have allowed progress in developing immersive education in primary education. Regardless, we can note a certain overall improvement, and we remain confident when we see local authorities giving more and more importance to linguistic policies that give a better recognition to regional languages.

For more on France's languages and legislation, read The French government's U-turn on regional languages.

Here is ÒCtele's Instagram account: