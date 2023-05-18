See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Pakistan faces nationwide internet blockage: A digital crisis unfolds

Freedom at stake: Pakistan's internet blockade stifles expression
A small portrait of Ramna Saeed
Written byRamna Saeed
A small portrait of Qurratulain (Annie) Zaman
Written byQurratulain (Annie) Zaman
Posted 18 May 2023 9:40 GMT
Image by Elchinator from Pixabay. Used under a Pixabay License.



In the midst of political turmoil, Pakistan has recently witnessed a severe disruption to its daily life as citizens grapple with a prolonged internet shutdown after the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Imran Khan on May 9, 2023. For four consecutive days, internet services were abruptly suspended, causing significant inconvenience and hindering the flow of information and communication within the country.

Read More: Pakistan on edge: Protests continue as Imran Khan's arrest sparks outrage

The ban not only impacted popular online platforms such as Foodpanda, Uber, and Careem, but also partially restricted access to social media giants like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. It also impacted individual or corporate users who incurred heavy losses due to the disruption in internet services. As Pakistanis eagerly awaited the restoration of internet services, unconfirmed reports circulated on social media, providing conflicting information about the resumption.

A skeptical Twitter user shared on May 15:

Earlier Michael Kugelman, Director of  South-Asia Institute at The Wilson Centre, shared a similar message on social media, saying the internet is fully restored 13 the blanket ban was lifted on May.

However, the unannounced internet shutdown continued. Journalist Shah Meer Baloch reported an incident where Imran Khan was giving an interview to Fareed Zakariya and went offline as the internet was turned off.

Citizens voice frustration and uncertainty

The shutdown of social media sites in Pakistan has triggered frustration and anger among citizens who rely on these media for communication and business dealings. The interruption the ban caused has highlighted the value of online connectivity as well as freedom of expression. Online platforms such as social media have become crucial tools for citizens to voice their opinions, hold authorities accountable, and participate in public discourse. The restriction not only limits the citizens’ ability to express themselves but also creates an information vacuum, leaving them unaware of developments and updates.

A local user tweeted:

Hija Kamran, a well-known digital rights defender expressed her concerns the day Khan was arrested and the internet was blocked, emphasizing the violation of fundamental rights caused by the shutdown:

Constraints on freedom of expression

Various newsrooms and media houses reported on the internet blockade, highlighting the significant impact on freedom of expression and access to information. The restrictions have drawn criticism from human rights organizations, journalists, domestic and international communities, and concerned individuals worldwide.

Freedom of expression and access to information are fundamental rights that should be upheld in any democratic society. The internet shutdown not only curtails these rights but also hampers the country's progress and development.

A community-based news initiative Pak Votes shared:

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, such disruptions have far-reaching implications for both citizens and the international community.

Read More: Pakistan blocks Twitter, Zoom and Periscope to curb critical voices

The rise of VPN use in Pakistan

In response to the blocking of social media platforms in Pakistan, citizens have increased their use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), which have become a popular tool for avoiding government-imposed limitations and accessing restricted information, allowing people to keep their online connections and exercise their freedom of expression.

As the country is dealing with the surge in VPN use, the emphasis should be on the importance of a comprehensive approach to internet legislation, which is critical to finding the right balance between national security concerns and citizens’ right to have free access to information and expression online.

Hoxx VPN, a proxy service working worldwide for unrestricted access to information, announced its free premium VPN services for all Pakistanis following the situation in Pakistan after the arrest of Imran Khan, and tweeted:

Media Matters for Democracy, an organization that works on digital media literacy and internet regulation in Pakistan to educate people on how they can safeguard their online presence, tweeted:

A looming economic crisis for e-commerce

The internet shutdown in Pakistan has significantly affected businesses throughout the country. Online platforms like Foodpanda, Uber, and Careem have become inaccessible, disrupting food delivery services and ride-hailing operations. This blockage had severe repercussions for academia, researchers, and professionals as well.

E-commerce platforms have also suffered, experiencing a decline in sales due to the inability to conduct transactions. Supply chains, logistics, and communication channels have been disrupted, hampering productivity and decision-making processes. The absence of social media platforms has limited businesses’ marketing and customer engagement efforts. Small and medium-sized enterprises, crucial for Pakistan's economy, have been hit hard, facing financial losses and challenges in adapting to the sudden disruption.

The internet blockade imposed in Pakistan amidst the arrest of Imran Khan raises serious concerns about the state of democracy, freedom of expression, and access to information in the country. It highlights the need for a transparent and inclusive internet governance framework that respects citizens’ rights and ensures uninterrupted access to the digital world.

