See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Prolific Jamaican writer Kwame McPherson wins the 2023 Commonwealth Short Story regional prize for the Caribbean

'Everything is a story'
A small portrait of Janine Mendes-Franco
Written byJanine Mendes-Franco
Posted 17 May 2023 23:07 GMT

The prestigious Commonwealth Short Story prize has helped kickstart the careers of many Caribbean writers. Photo by Commonwealth Foundation on Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0).

One of the most closely followed writing prizes is the Commonwealth Short Story Prize, which is awarded annually for the best piece of unpublished short fiction from writers in the Commonwealth. Chosen from among thousands of entries (6,642 this year), the prize, managed by the Commonwealth Foundation, recognises five regional winners (from Africa, Asia, Canada and Europe, the Caribbean, and the Pacific), with one of them going on to win the overall prize, worth GBP 5,000 (USD 6,237).

On May 17, the Caribbean regional winner for 2023 was announced as Kwame McPherson, who comes from Jamaica and impressed the judges with his story “Ocoee.” Poet and novelist Mac Donald Dixon, the judge representing the Caribbean region, described McPherson's submission as “a memorial to the enduring nature of the human spirit”:

It is a simple tale retold in a surreal atmosphere of creative uneasiness. Images awake in the subconscious and, without pointing fingers, remind us of man’s inhumanity to man.

Named after a town in Orange Country, Florida, where in November 1920, a group of Black people were massacred in a brutal, racially aggravated attack, “Ocoee” follows a Jamaican man who is stopped by police while driving through a small town. McPherson expertly interweaves the Black American experience with Caribbean folklore by drawing from shared stories and traditions of the African diaspora.

A past pupil of London Metropolitan University and the University of Westminster, McPherson is also a Poetic Soul winner (2007), and was the first Jamaican Flash Fiction Bursary Awardee for the prestigious Bridport Prize (2020). The 57-year-old Kingston writer has also contributed to several diverse-writing anthologies, including “The Heart of a Black Man,” which tells personal, inspiring, uplifting, and empowering stories from this perspective.

Other contenders for the 2023 regional prize included 2019 regional winner Alexia Tolas (The Bahamas), Cosmata Lindie (Guyana), Deborah Matthews (Trinidad and Tobago), and fellow Jamaican, Demoy Lindo.

In speaking about “Ocoee,” McPherson — who had submitted his work to the competition before, but had never reached this far — explained that his decision to do a mix of African American reality, history, and Caribbean folklore gave the story a supernatural, science fiction feel. “Everything is a story,” he says, “and I'm fortunate enough to be a storyteller … a griot.”

He strives for his work to be engaging and thought-provoking, and hopes that it sparks discussion about stories, especially about the African diaspora, that people may not otherwise get the opportunity to hear about.

“Ocoee” and the four other winning regional stories will be published online by the literary magazine Granta, as well as the online magazine of the Commonwealth Foundation, adda. The announcement of the overall winner takes place on June 27.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Janine Mendes-Franco
Written byJanine Mendes-Franco

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Caribbean Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site