For Moldovan singer, Eurovision results are a bit of a ‘déjà vu’

Singer Pasha Perfeni, who represented Moldova at the international Eurovision Song Contest 2023, took 18th place in the Grand Final. The curious fact of this year's Eurovision is that the current winner, Swedish musician Loreen, won Eurovision 2012, in which Pasha Parfeni also participated. At that time, Loreen presented the song Euphoria. This year her winning song was called “Tattoo.”

According to Wikipedia, Loreen is the first woman, and the second performer to have won the competition twice.

In 2012, Moldova, with Pasha's song “Lăutar”, took the 11th place in the finale, with 81 votes.

The musician's performance in 2023 was rated at 96 points and took the 18th place. He performed the composition “Soarele și Luna.”

As reported by the NewsMaker, of the total 96 votes, 76 were the votes of the audience, and 20 were points from the national juries of different countries.

This is how the votes break down:

Norway: 8 points

Romania: 7

San Marino: 3

Croatia: 2

The contestants from Moldova did not receive a single point from any other countries.

This is how viewers voted for Moldova:

Romania and Italy: 12 points

France, Portugal: 8

Ukraine: 6

Israel, Czech Republic: 5

Ireland: 4

Finland, Georgia, San Marino: 3

Lithuania: 2

Croatia, Spain, Denmark, Cyprus, UK: 1

Newsmaker further reports how the Moldovan jury voted at Eurovision:

Sweden: 12 points

Italy: 10

Portugal: 8

Estonia: 7

Ukraine: 6

Australia: 5

Cyprus: 4

Spain: 3

Armenia: 2

Albania: 1

This is how Moldovan viewers voted:

Ukraine: 12 points

Israel: 10

Sweden: 8

Finland: 7

Norway: 6

Italy: 5

Poland: 4

Cyprus: 3

Armenia: 2

Czech Republic: 1

Newsmaker highlights that Moldova has been participating in the Eurovision Song Contest since 2005. So far, the best result was shown by the SunStroke Project in 2017 with the song “Hey, Mamma!” which took 3rd place:

Last year, the group Zdob și Zdub and the Brothers Advachovs took 7th place in the final of the competition with the song Trenulețul:

Moldova's Pasha Parfeni posted on his Facebook page words of gratitude on the night of the final:

Mulțumesc pentru toată susținerea voastră! Noi ne-am dăruit la maxim pentru Moldova! Mulțumesc sponsorilor noștri și fiecărui/ fiecărei moldovean/ moldovence pentru suportul pe care ni l-ați oferit!]