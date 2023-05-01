Moldova's Eurovision participant makes humorous plug for support on official Instagram

This year's Eurovision song contest, which will be held in May in the U.K., has an official Instagram account, on which every participant is asked to share their “favorite photo.” Pasha Parfeni, Moldova's participant, has posted the most original one to date. The singer, who was chosen during the national round to participate in this year’s Eurovision, posted a video showing a picture of his car. He goes on to tell viewers that he wants to sell the car to support his and his band's participation in the competition, saying, ‘We really need some money …”

“So text me if you want to buy it!” says Pasha.

The post, to date, has over 8,000 likes and 75 comments. One user said:

@pashaparfeni and his humor, I love how Moldovans know how to laugh and joke even in difficult situations that our people have been through throughout history. Vote for Pasha, for Moldova and for Moldova's voice to be heard in all Europe. ❤️❤️❤️

Many users thought this was really funny:

OK now I'm gonna vote for Moldova, great sense of humour!! 🤣

Others wished him good times ahead:

lol Wish he's gonna get so much income from the song and gonna be invited to many shows to be able to buy another great car to compete for next Eurovision.

In the grand final of Etapa Națională 2023, Moldova selected their representative for this year's Eurovision in Liverpool. After multiple rounds of elimination, Parfeni emerged as the winner with his song “Soarele şi Luna,” (The Sun and the Moon”) despite not being one of the original favorites. This will be Parfeni's second time representing Moldova in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2012, Parfeni won the Moldovan national selection for Eurovision with his song “Lăutar” and represented his country in the contest in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he came in 11th place with 81 points.

Now, 11 years later, Parfeni will perform in the first semi-final on May 9 in Liverpool.

Moldova's first participation in Eurovision was in 2005. Last year, the Moldovan band Zdob și Zdub made their third appearance in the competition, accompanied by the Advahov brothers.

Their distinct fusion of Moldovan folk music and the band's innovation in their song “Trenulețul” captured the audience's hearts and gave them seventh place with 253 points.

Speaking at a press conference in April, Pasha Parfeni said:

During this entire period, I felt the support of the public. Any contest, especially Eurovision, is a team contest. I am grateful that my team is the Republic of Moldova.

Last year's competition was won by Ukraine's Kulash Orchestra with their song “Stefania.” The usual pattern is for the subsequent contest to be held in the winner's country but the war in Ukraine prevented this.

This year's contest will be held from May 9 to 13.