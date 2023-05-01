See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Moldova's Eurovision participant makes humorous plug for support on official Instagram

Users say they will vote for the Moldovan sense of humour
A small portrait of Daria Dergacheva
Written byDaria Dergacheva
Posted 1 May 2023 6:46 GMT

Screenshot of YouTube video from the official Eurovision 2023 YouTube account

This year's Eurovision song contest, which will be held in May in the U.K., has an official Instagram account, on which every participant is asked to share their “favorite photo.” Pasha Parfeni, Moldova's participant, has posted the most original one to date. The singer, who was chosen during the national round to participate in this year’s Eurovision, posted a video showing a picture of his car.  He goes on to tell viewers that he wants to sell the car to support his and his band's participation in the competition, saying, ‘We really need some money …”

“So text me if you want to buy it!” says Pasha.

The post, to date, has over 8,000 likes and 75 comments. One user said: 

@pashaparfeni and his humor, I love how Moldovans know how to laugh and joke even in difficult situations that our people have been through throughout history. Vote for Pasha, for Moldova and for Moldova's voice to be heard in all Europe. ❤️❤️❤️

Many users thought this was really funny: 

OK now I'm gonna vote for Moldova, great sense of humour!! 🤣

Others wished him good times ahead: 

lol Wish he's gonna get so much income from the song and gonna be invited to many shows to be able to buy another great car to compete for next Eurovision.

In the grand final of Etapa Națională 2023, Moldova selected their representative for this year's Eurovision in Liverpool. After multiple rounds of elimination, Parfeni emerged as the winner with his song “Soarele şi Luna,” (The Sun and the Moon”) despite not being one of the original favorites. This will be Parfeni's second time representing Moldova in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2012, Parfeni won the Moldovan national selection for Eurovision with his song “Lăutar” and represented his country in the contest in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he came in 11th place with 81 points.

Now, 11 years later, Parfeni will perform in the first semi-final on May 9 in Liverpool.

Moldova's first participation in Eurovision was in 2005. Last year, the Moldovan band Zdob și Zdub made their third appearance in the competition, accompanied by the Advahov brothers. 

Their distinct fusion of Moldovan folk music and the band's innovation in their song “Trenulețul” captured the audience's hearts and gave them seventh place with 253 points.

Speaking at a press conference in April, Pasha Parfeni said:

During this entire period, I felt the support of the public. Any contest, especially Eurovision, is a team contest. I am grateful that my team is the Republic of Moldova.

Last year's competition was won by Ukraine's Kulash Orchestra with their song “Stefania.” The usual pattern is for the subsequent contest to be held in the winner's country but the war in Ukraine prevented this.

This year's contest will be held from May 9 to 13.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Daria Dergacheva
Written byDaria Dergacheva

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Moldova Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site