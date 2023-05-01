LIVE on May 2: How authoritarians target women online

Global Voices’ reporting on authoritarianism and tech focuses on the harassment of women journalists around the world.

Join us on YouTube Live on May 2, 2023, at 12pm GMT for a discussion of how these dynamics play out online and of strategies that can make the internet a safer place for women journalists.

The conversation will draw on research conducted by Global Voices Advox’s Unfreedom Monitor, a research project tracking instances of digital authoritarianism around the world and the media discourse surrounding them.

The session is free and open to the public. Register below to receive a reminder about the event:

Register for free on Eventbrite

The event will be moderated by Global Voices’ associate editor and Advox editor, Ameya Nagarajan, and will feature the following panelists:

Arzu Geybullayeva, Global Voices’ regional editor for the South Caucasus and Turkey

Laís Martins, a researcher and legal analyst with a background in environmental and digital rights

Melissa Vida, Global Voices’ Latin America editor

We look forward to having you join us on Tuesday, May 2, at 12pm GMT (click here to convert to your local time zone).