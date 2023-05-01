See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

LIVE on May 2: How authoritarians target women online

The session will be live streamed on YouTube.
A small portrait of Advox
Written byAdvox
Posted 1 May 2023 16:55 GMT

Global Voices’ reporting on authoritarianism and tech focuses on the harassment of women journalists around the world.

Join us on YouTube Live on May 2, 2023, at 12pm GMT for a discussion of how these dynamics play out online and of strategies that can make the internet a safer place for women journalists.

, for a discussion of how these dynamics play out online and of strategies that can make the internet a safer place for women journalists.

The conversation will draw on research conducted by Global Voices Advox’s Unfreedom Monitor, a research project tracking instances of digital authoritarianism around the world and the media discourse surrounding them.

The session is free and open to the public. Register below to receive a reminder about the event:

Register for free on Eventbrite

The event will be moderated by Global Voices’ associate editor and Advox editor, Ameya Nagarajan, and will feature the following panelists:

  • Arzu Geybullayeva, Global Voices’ regional editor for the South Caucasus and Turkey
  • Laís Martins, a researcher and legal analyst with a background in environmental and digital rights
  • Melissa Vida, Global Voices’ Latin America editor

We look forward to having you join us on Tuesday, May 2, at 12pm GMT (click here to convert to your local time zone).

The Unfreedom Monitor

Authoritarian regimes have long had a complicated relationship with media and communications technologies. The Unfreedom Monitor is a Global Voices Advox research initiative examining the growing phenomenon of networked or digital authoritarianism.

Download a PDF of the briefing document.

Access the public database.

Advox

This post is part of Advox, a Global Voices project dedicated to protecting freedom of expression online. All Posts

Categories

Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Advox
Written byAdvox

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Freedom of Speech Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site