‘Until Russia's colonial mindset changes, it will pose a threat': Interview with Buryat activist

After Russia launched its full-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, a disproportionate number of soldiers from ethnic minorities were sent by Moscow to fight on the frontline, and the vast majority of them have died. One of those groups are the Buryats, a Mongolic nation living in southern Siberia around Lake Baikal. Despite claims by the Kremlin that it is fighting colonialism, any attempt to build an independent identity and to point the finger at long-lasting Russian and Soviet imperialism is severely crushed and censored in Putin's Russia.

Global Voices talked to Maria Vyushkova from the Free Buryatia Foundation to address the issue of enduring colonial views among many Russians, including those opposing Putin or living outside of Russia. Vyushkova is a researcher and heads the analytical branch of the foundation. She is currently based in the Bay Area in California.

Filip Noubel (FN): Do you see any signs that Russians who oppose Putin are aware that their discourse often remains colonial, even for those outside of Russia?

Мария Вьюшкова (МВ): К сожалению, с этим пока очень сложно. Это неудивительно: посмотрите, с каким трудом, сопротивлением и скандалом в той же Америке идёт сейчас разговор о преподавании истории афроамериканцев и системном расизме. И это при том, что в Америке много десятилетий ведётся работа по преодолению этого тяжёлого наследия! А в России тема собственного колониализма никогда толком и не освещалась. С советских времён людям в голову прочно вбит единственно правильный нарратив о «добровольном и мирном вхождении» народов в Российскую империю. Например, видный оппозиционер Владимир Рыжков на теледебатах 2016 года заявил, что «Российская империя никогда не притесняла ни одного бурята» – и это при том, что Рыжков является историком, кандидатом наук и профессором ВШЭ. Что уж говорить о людях без специального образования? При этом осознание российским обществом колониального характера российской истории и собственного колониального мышления является крайне важным и для будущего России, и для мировой безопасности. Почему? Потому что военная агрессия против Украины – это стопроцентное порождение такого мышления, в рамках которого это не захватническая война с соседним государством, а усмирение мятежной провинции. И пока этот образ мыслей не поменяется, Россия будет представлять угрозу и для своих соседей (которых она тоже считает своими «мятежными провинциями»), и для мира в целом. Мне кажется, что глубокое и искреннее недовольство сносом памятников Пушкину в Украине, которое выражали многие противники Путина (и противники войны) – это как раз пережиток колониального мышления, где Россия является метрополией, а Украина – «провинцией», если не в политическом, то в культурном смысле. Это показывает, что мы часто даже не осознаём, насколько глубоко укоренён такой образ мыслей в нашем сознании.

MV: Unfortunately, this is still very difficult. This is not surprising: look at the difficulty, resistance and uproar that come along in the US as part of conversations around the teaching of the history of Black Americans and systemic racism. Despite the fact that, in the US, work has been carried out for several decades to overcome this difficult legacy! In Russia, the topic of domestic colonialism has never really been covered. Since Soviet times, the only correct narrative has been about the “voluntary and peaceful entry” of nations into the Russian Empire. For example, prominent opposition leader Vladimir Ryzhkov stated in a 2016 televised debate that “the Russian Empire has never oppressed a single Buryat” despite the fact that he is a historian, PhD, and professor at Moscow's Higher School of Economics. What can we say about people without a higher education? At the same time, Russian society's awareness of the colonial nature of Russian history and its own colonial thinking is extremely important both for the future of Russia and for world security. Why? Because military aggression against Ukraine is a 100 percent product of such thinking that frames the events not as an aggressive war with a neighboring state, but as the pacification of a rebellious province. And until this mindset changes, Russia will pose a threat to both its neighbors (which it also considers as “rebellious provinces”) and the world as a whole. It seems to me that the deep and sincere dissatisfaction with the demolition of monuments to the Russian poet Pushkin in Ukraine, which was expressed by many opponents of Putin (and opponents of the war) is just a relic of colonial thinking, where Russia is the mother country, and Ukraine, a “province,” if not in a political, then in a cultural sense. This shows that we often do not even realize how deeply rooted this way of thinking is in our minds.

МВ: Я совершенно не удивлена реакцией украинцев, поскольку «демонизировать» солдат вражеской армии, напавшей на твою страну (а речь идёт именно о таких бурятах и чеченцах), более чем естественно. Да, можно сказать, что их демонизируют в большей степени, чем русских. Украинский журналист Я совершенно не удивлена реакцией украинцев, поскольку «демонизировать» солдат вражеской армии, напавшей на твою страну (а речь идёт именно о таких бурятах и чеченцах), более чем естественно. Да, можно сказать, что их демонизируют в большей степени, чем русских. Украинский журналист Виталий Портников заметил по этому поводу, что ненавидеть Другого, человека другой внешности, другой расы и/или вероисповедания проще, чем того, кто внешне неотличим от тебя. Кроме того, есть такая вещь, как расовое восприятие преступности: восприятие количества преступлений, совершённых людьми другой расы, как правило, завышено. В Америке, например, исследования показали, что белое большинство склонно сильно переоценивать количество преступлений, совершённых афроамериканцами. А в России в двухтысячных годах бытовало широко распространённое мнение,что все преступления совершаются мигрантами. А вот к тем российским оппозиционерам, которые подхватили нарратив о том, что «во всём виноваты буряты», у меня гораздо больше вопросов. Совершенно очевидно, что корни жесткости российской армии уходят глубоко в историю: это и две войны в Чечне, и война в Сирии, и война в Афганистане, где было убито не менее полумиллиона мирных афганцев. А ещё эта жестокость – отражение самой психологии российского общества (и не только пропутинской его части), и смотреться в такое зеркало не очень-то приятно. Вот поэтому некоторые и ухватились простое решение: объявить, что во всём виноваты экзотические дикари вроде бурят и чеченцев, а «святой русский солдат» и собственно российское общество тут ни при чём. Что касается Ватикана, то он явно преследует какие-то свои дипломатические цели и избегает прямо обвинять Кремль, думая, что так удобнее выступать в качестве миротворца. Но кого-то же нужно назвать ответственным за военные преступления? Вот тут-то удачно подвернулись «чеченцы и буряты», на которых можно всё свалить. Учитывая предысторию отношения Ватикана к коренным народам, это неудивительно. При этом совершенно очевидно, что когда ядерная держава с миллионной армией нападает на соседнее государство, как-то странно винить во всём этом маленький сибирский народ, составляющий 0.3% населения этой страны.

MV: I am not at all surprised by the reaction of the Ukrainians, since it is more than natural to “demonize” the soldiers of the enemy army that attacked your country. Yes, we can say that they are demonized to a greater extent than Russians. Ukrainian journalist Vitaliy Portnikov noted on this occasion that it is easier to hate the Other, a person of a different appearance, a different race and/or religion, than one who is outwardly indistinguishable from you. There is indeed such a thing as racial perception of crime: the perception of the number of crimes committed by people of a different race tends to be inflated. In the US, for example, studies have shown that the white majority tends to grossly overestimate the number of crimes committed by African-Americans. Similarly, in Russia in the 2000s, there was a widespread opinion that all crimes were committed by migrants from Central Asia and the Caucasus. But for those Russians opposing Putin yet picking up the narrative that “the Buryats are to blame for everything,” I do have questions. It is clear that the roots of the Russian army's cruelty go deep into history: two wars in Chechnya, the war in Syria, the Afghan war in Afghanistan, where at least half a million Afghan civilians were killed. This cruelty is mirrored in the psychology of Russian society (and not only of its pro-Putin part), and looking into such a mirror is not very pleasant. That is why some seized on a simple solution: to declare that exotic savages like the Buryats and Chechens are to blame for everything, and the “holy Russian soldier” and Russian society itself have nothing to do with it. As for the Vatican, it is clearly pursuing some kind of diplomatic goals of its own and avoids directly blaming the Kremlin, thinking that it is more convenient to act as a peacemaker. But who should be called responsible for war crimes? This is where the “Chechens and Buryats” successfully turned up, on whom everything can be blamed. Given the history of the Vatican's attitude towards indigenous peoples, this is not surprising. At the same time, it is quite obvious that when a nuclear power with a million-strong army attacks a neighboring state, it is somehow strange to blame a small Siberian nation, who makes up 0.3 percent of the population of this country, for all this.

FN: Buryatia is an economically disadvantaged region. How do people — particularly women — cope with the need to survive economically, and the realization that so many young men die in the war?

МВ: В ежегодных рейтингах российских регионов по среднедушевому доходу и качеству жизни Бурятия исправно попадает в последнюю десятку. При этом надо понимать, что прямой и однозначной связи между уровнем доходов в регионе и количеством погибших на войне в Украине нет. Не менее важным фактором является концентрация войсковых частей на душу населения в регионе. В Бурятии присутствуют оба фактора: низкие доходы и огромное количество войсковых частей при небольшом (меньше миллиона) населении. Поэтому доля военнослужащих среди жителей Бурятии действительно весьма высока. Социальное неблагополучие выражается и в высоком уровне самоубийств (Бурятия из года в год попадает в число лидеров по этому показателю среди российских регионов) и так называемых «смертей от отчаяния». Из-за ранних смертей средний возраст мужчин в Бурятии на 5 лет ниже среднего возраста женщин. И, конечно, из-за гибели большого количества мужчин на войне ситуация только усугубится. Необходимость экономического выживания – это суровая реальность для большинства населения России, и Бурятия тут не исключение. Не будем забывать, что тяжёлое экономическое положение сейчас не является каким-то исключительным явлением, характерным только для одного отдельно взятого региона. Ну и, конечно, когда люди заняты выживанием, у них не остаётся сил ни на что другое, они впадают в безразличие и привыкают считать себя бессильными что-то изменить. Отсюда низкий уровень политической, гражданской и протестной активности. Но это тоже не является чем-то уникальным по сравнению с другими регионами.

MV: In the annual ratings of Russian regions in terms of average per capita income and quality of life, Buryatia regularly falls into the bottom ten. At the same time, there is no direct and unambiguous connection between the level of income in the region and the number of soldiers who died in the war. An equally important factor is the concentration of military units per capita in the region. Both factors are present in Buryatia: low incomes and a huge number of military units with a small (less than a million) population. Therefore, the proportion of servicemen among the inhabitants of Buryatia is indeed very high. The lack of social wellbeing is also expressed in the high level of suicides (from year to year Buryatia is among the leaders in this indicator among Russian regions) and the so-called “deaths from despair.” Due to early deaths, the average age of men in Buryatia is five years lower than the average age of women. And, of course, due to the death of a large number of men in the war, the situation will only get worse. The need for economic survival is a harsh reality for most of Russia's population, and Buryatia is no exception. Let's not forget that the difficult economic situation now is not some kind of exceptional phenomenon, characteristic of only one particular region. And, of course, when people are busy surviving, they have no strength left for anything else, they fall into indifference and get used to considering themselves powerless to change something. Hence the low level of political, civil and protest activity. But this is also not something unique compared to other regions.

FN: Can you tell us more about the work conducted by your organization Free Buryatia?

МВ: Если говорить о нашей антивоенной деятельности, то для нас во главе угла стоят моральные соображения: мы считаем войну в Украине преступной агрессией против соседней страны, которая должна быть осуждена даже по Уголовному кодексу Российской Федерации. Однако мы понимаем, что для того, чтобы нас услышало больше людей, мы должны говорить и об экономическом аспекте происходящего, т.к. реальность такова, что для немалой доли жителей Бурятии вопросы экономического выживания затмевают всё остальное. Поэтому мы говорим о бедственном положении наших земляков, о том, что Кремль предпочитает тратить огромные деньги на то, чтобы убивать людей в Украине, вместо того, чтобы помочь Бурятии. Мы говорим: чем лезть навязывать какой-то «русский мир» соседям, не лучше ли навести порядок и добиться процветания у себя дома? И напоминаем, что те, кто эту войну развязал и отправляет туда молодых людей из Бурятии, сами своих детей туда не пошлют. Ещё одно тревожащее нас обстоятельство – это массово появившаяся в Бурятии реклама Министерства обороны с обещаниями щедрых выплат тем, кто согласится записаться в контрактники и отправиться на войну в Украине. Видимо, это связано с озвученными в декабре Сергеем Шойгу планами набрать в армию 400 тысяч контрактников. В связи с этим мы начали разъяснительную работу во всех соцсетях, где представлен наш Фонд, и рассказываем о том, почему не стоит верить этим посулам, в также о том, какая страшная реальность за ними кроется: что вероятность погибнуть или получить увечье на войне в Украине многократно выросла, что уволиться из армии по истечении контракта невозможно, и что «щедрые» выплаты могут оказаться вовсе не такими щедрыми.