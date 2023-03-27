Moldova refused to use language constructed by Soviet cultural policy

As an article by Dr. Charles King discussed in the scientific journal the Slavic Review (1991), the Moldavian language was constructed during the early Soviet cultural policy, with a focus on the Moldovan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic (MASSR), which existed from 1924 to 1940 on the Ukrainian – Romanian border and is now the modern Republic of Moldova.

Other proposed changes in the bill include replacing the name of the holiday “Limba noastră” [our language] with “Limba română” [Romanian language] and recognizing the phrase of Article 13 of the constitution “functioning on the basis of the Latin script” as obsolete. All changes will need to be made to the regulations within 30 days after the law's entry into force.

The bill was approved by 58 deputies, with members of the PAS faction celebrating the result with shouts of “Bravo.” “Congratulations. This vote is a bit late,” said Igor Grosu, Speaker of the Parliament.

However, the Communist and Socialist factions opposed the bill, with deputies attending the meeting with posters such as “The Constitution of Moldova: Moldova, Moldovans, Moldovan” and “The people are sovereign. PAS is a tyrant.” The factions even proposed removing the bill from the agenda, but the proposal did not receive the required number of votes.