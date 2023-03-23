Global Voices seeks a Social Media Team Lead 

Are you an experienced social media manager with a deep understanding of and curiosity about global issues? Are you excited about working with an international team and exploring news formats and interactions over a variety of social media platforms, in different languages?

If so, you might consider applying for the position of Social Media Team Lead.

The Social Media Team Lead is responsible for managing all social media platforms for Global Voices and leading a team of colleagues.

Social Media Team Lead responsibilities include:

Overseeing Global Voices’ social media presence

Managing the social media team, assign duties, solicit feedback, and hold regular in-person meetings

Researching and providing insights about new tactics for audience engagement, including exploring and testing new platforms and services,

Coordinating with the Social Media Newsroom Coordinator on broader strategy and on piloting projects, including a quarterly strategy schedule and master plan for pilots

Curating daily must-reads and monthly roundup for Meta platforms (Facebook and Instagram), coordinate Instagram takeovers and expand use of Instagram for new purposes

Creating event and story illustrations/graphics as needed using Canva and other illustration tools

Maintaining a feedback loop for measuring results against a baseline

Tracking website traffic and other relevant statistics and develop strategies for growing traffic

Maintaining security of all Global Voices’ social media platforms

Crafting instructional guides on the use of social media

Occasionally writing articles on social media trends and issues

Working with the core team on developing and running online fundraising and donation drives to support the organization

Updating the Social Media Newsroom Coordinator regularly on achievements, challenges, solutions, and social media-related data

Working with the Advox, Rising Voices, Lingua and other sections to facilitate social media outreach and engagement

Fulfilling other reasonable duties as assigned

Successful candidates for the position will:

Have strong communication skills in English

Have proven experience in working in international teams

Have proven experience in managing social media platforms and content, ideally for a media or non-profit organization

Be able to work under deadlines

Understand or be willing to learn about digital rights, freedom of speech, and activism-related issues

Be comfortable working with others in a loosely structured, wholly virtual work environment

Be able to demonstrate a strong commitment to Global Voices’ mission and values

Preference will be given to candidates with knowledge of other languages beside English.

Global Voices is a global, virtual organization. The engine of the Global Voices newsroom is a team of editors who work with volunteer contributors and translators around the world to highlight stories and perspectives that are underrepresented in international mainstream media.

There is no geographic requirement associated with these positions. Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must be comfortable setting their own schedules and working in a wholly virtual environment.

We strongly welcome candidates currently contributing to the Global Voices project to apply.

The position is part-time at ⅓ time and will be treated as a freelance contract.

To apply:

Submit a résumé and a cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a good fit for the position to jobs@globalvoices.org, with the subject line: Social Media Team Lead: your name. Please attach your cover letter as a .doc or .pdf file in addition to including it in the body of your e-mail.

The application deadline is 11:59pm EST (GMT -4) on April 14 , 2023.